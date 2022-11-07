Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Will Southwest Michigan Break Another November Heat Record Today?
Kalamazoo area's last day in the 70s could break yet another November heat record. Then comes the snow. The average high for November 10th in Southwest Michigan is 50 degrees. Reaching the 70s this time of year, even for unpredictable Michigan, is very rare. At least, it used to be very rare. WWMT meteorologist Jeff Porter tells us that he forecasting a high of 74 degrees today. That is just one degree short of the record of 75 degrees for November 10th in Southwest Michigan. That record was just set 2 years ago. Jeff Porter also points out that today's unseasonably warm temps aren't a spike, as we have been in the 70s seven days out of the past 3 weeks. 2 of those days we nearly hit 80 degrees.
9 Things Michiganders Have To Explain to Out of State Visitors
Michigan is a unique state with many of its own traditions and names for things we have to explain when someone from out of state pays us a visit. 9 Things Michiganders Have to Explain to Out-of-State Visitors. There are a lot of things Michiganders have to explain to family,...
If you want Quality Fast Food then Avoid this town in Illinois
We all have had fast food experiences that were less than positive. But sometimes the experiences at fast food restaurants can be a disaster. If you are trying to avoid a disastrous fast food experience then you may want to avoid this town in Illinois, here is why... A website...
Michigan Has 2 of the Nation’s Top 10 Most Dangerous Lakes
Treacherous undercurrents, rip currents, pollution and other factors cause Michigan to be home to two of the most dangerous lakes in the United States. More than dangerous, these two lakes are also listed among the nation's most deadly. Lake Michigan. According to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, at least...
Cold coming after strong Midwestern storms
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Wednesday is sunny and warm with high temperatures in the upper 70s and some records will be broken. The air should also be warm tomorrow, with highs again in the 70s but no record heat expected. Big changes will be headed to the Midwest by the end of the work week. […]
whatnowchicago.com
Five New Mochinut Locations Coming to Chicagoland
Mochinut, the fast-growing mochi donut chain, is opening five new locations across Chicagoland, including one site coming to Schaumburg at 191 W. Golf Rd. The international franchise-based company currently has three locations in the area, including one in Saint Charles and one in Arlington Heights. Now, Mochinut has plans to open new sites in Chicago, Wheeling, Schaumburg, Niles, and Naperville. Franchisee Victor Lee tells What Now Chicago he will be in charge of the Schaumburg location and expects to open the site in Spring 2023. The opening dates and franchisees of the other locations are unknown.
10 Months Later: What’s Happening With Kalamazoo’s Gull Road Tavern?
At the start of 2022, we noticed some changes were finally starting to take place at Kalamazoo's infamous Gull Road Tavern. The building has sat unused for close to 10 years, so when construction crews started working on the building at 5001 Gull Road in Kalamazoo we couldn't help but get excited!
Illinois 280 Pound Marijuana Bust, Just Hours South of Rockford
A 280lbs pot bust happened about four hours south of Rockford. Jordan Pratt if Godfrey, Illinois is now behind bars. Fox2Now. Jordan Pratt, 25 was busted in August for having a lot of weed....a LOT!. Illinois cops arrived to Jordan's location, the "reason" the cops went there remains a mystery....
Central Illinois Proud
From record warmth to a winter chill, big pattern change is coming to Central Illinois
Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — Peoria hit a high temperature of 77° Wednesday afternoon, breaking the previous record of 76° set back in 2020. With temperatures expected to return to the mid 70s on Thursday, we’ll have an opportunity to witness the fall of more record highs before a strong cold front moves through Central Illinois Thursday night.
Kalamazoo Promise to Host First Ever Alumni Mixer 11/23
If you're an alum of the Kalamazoo Promise, this is for you. For the first time ever, a mixer of sorts is being held for those who have been a part of the Kalamazoo Promise in years past. What's the Kalamazoo Promise?. If you're new to the area or perhaps...
Non-Profit Renaissance Fair Set to Welcome West Michigan Families
I'm sure I speak for many when I say my fascination with the medieval and renaissance faires all started when Heath Ledger starred in the 2001 action/adventure film A Knight's Tale. Jousting never looked better!. I have yet to visit Medieval Times outside of Chicago yet, but I have visited...
Illinois Halloween Myth Comes True, Needle Found In Child’s Candy
A longtime Halloween myth about candy in Illinois became a reality this year. Of course, I enjoyed all the fun things about Halloween as a kid. I loved it all including candy, costumes, trick-or-treating, haunted houses, and so much more. There is one thing that really sticks out in my memory. That is the threat of candy being tampered with each year.
Illinois, Here’s Why You Could Be Arrested If You Don’t Carry Cash
Illinois is back at it with some weird laws and this one is definitely on that list. How many of us routinely carry cash these days? It seems like it's not very many of us, especially with apps like Venmo and CashApp to pay our friends back for the iced coffees.
Popular West Michigan Chicken Wing Location Permanently Closes Its Doors
I'm a lover of food on the grill or smoker. In my opinion, one of the best things to eat is chicken wings. I even enjoy some boneless wings - which to some people makes me a child, but I don't care. Now I and my fellow chicken wing lovers have one less place to go.
One of Michigan’s Oldest Vineyards Now Offers Historic Train Car Airbnb Stay
The handful of times I've visited Warner Vineyards in Paw Paw I've always had an enchanting experience. The only thing that would've made it better would be not having to go home at the end of the night! That's why I'm so excited one of Michigan's oldest vineyards is offering a new and unique experience.
How to Sign-Up for Toys for Tots in Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois
You've probably heard of Toys for Tots, But do you know how to sign up and get on the distribution list?. Marine Corps Toys For Tots Serves over 5000 children in four counties in the Tri-State area and it’s time to do it again in 2022. While there are a number of distribution partners that help Toys For Tots reach all of the kids in need in our area, there are two main distributions that are open to the general public in the city of Dubuque.
Craving FroYo? These 4 Kalamazoo Area Spots Can Help
Do you ever wake up craving something very specific for no reason?. This morning I woke up wanting frozen yogurt of all things. And, honestly, it's been a minute since I've had it (more like a few years) so, I had no idea where to go. But, as it turns...
Someone Found the Best Burger in Illinois You Have To Try
It's hard to find that one restaurant that has the perfect menu item, but someone out there thinks they found the best place to get a burger but they need to come to Quincy. As much as I travel it's hard to narrow down which place has the best of the best. For example the best pizza, the best sandwich, the best burger whatever it may be. In my opinion, it's all the best and hard to put a blur ribbon on which restaurant tops the other. So when a website named the Best Burger in Illinois, I just find it hard to believe because it's obvious they have never eaten a burger at Scoreboard.
WOOD
Eight puppies rescued after wet, cold weekend
Eight 4-week old puppies are on the mend after an Ottawa County sheriff's deputy found them abandoned in a box on the side of the road over the weekend. (Nov. 7, 2022) Eight 4-week old puppies are on the mend after an Ottawa County sheriff's deputy found them abandoned in a box on the side of the road over the weekend. (Nov. 7, 2022)
Brave IL Thief Grabs Cash Register Out Of Fast Food Drive Thru
Criminals in Illinois have no fear of breaking the law. After seeing the latest news every day, I often think to myself how much worse can crime get in Illinois? It has gotten so bad, residents can be a victim wherever and whenever in the state. There are no longer certain areas or times to avoid. It is happening everywhere. The whole thing is getting pretty scary. Criminals take it to a new level during each incident.
103.3 WKFR
Kalamazoo, MI
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0