Kalamazoo, MI

103.3 WKFR

Will Southwest Michigan Break Another November Heat Record Today?

Kalamazoo area's last day in the 70s could break yet another November heat record. Then comes the snow. The average high for November 10th in Southwest Michigan is 50 degrees. Reaching the 70s this time of year, even for unpredictable Michigan, is very rare. At least, it used to be very rare. WWMT meteorologist Jeff Porter tells us that he forecasting a high of 74 degrees today. That is just one degree short of the record of 75 degrees for November 10th in Southwest Michigan. That record was just set 2 years ago. Jeff Porter also points out that today's unseasonably warm temps aren't a spike, as we have been in the 70s seven days out of the past 3 weeks. 2 of those days we nearly hit 80 degrees.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Michigan Has 2 of the Nation’s Top 10 Most Dangerous Lakes

Treacherous undercurrents, rip currents, pollution and other factors cause Michigan to be home to two of the most dangerous lakes in the United States. More than dangerous, these two lakes are also listed among the nation's most deadly. Lake Michigan. According to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, at least...
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 2

Cold coming after strong Midwestern storms

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Wednesday is sunny and warm with high temperatures in the upper 70s and some records will be broken. The air should also be warm tomorrow, with highs again in the 70s but no record heat expected. Big changes will be headed to the Midwest by the end of the work week. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
whatnowchicago.com

Five New Mochinut Locations Coming to Chicagoland

Mochinut, the fast-growing mochi donut chain, is opening five new locations across Chicagoland, including one site coming to Schaumburg at 191 W. Golf Rd. The international franchise-based company currently has three locations in the area, including one in Saint Charles and one in Arlington Heights. Now, Mochinut has plans to open new sites in Chicago, Wheeling, Schaumburg, Niles, and Naperville. Franchisee Victor Lee tells What Now Chicago he will be in charge of the Schaumburg location and expects to open the site in Spring 2023. The opening dates and franchisees of the other locations are unknown.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
97ZOK

Illinois 280 Pound Marijuana Bust, Just Hours South of Rockford

A 280lbs pot bust happened about four hours south of Rockford. Jordan Pratt if Godfrey, Illinois is now behind bars. Fox2Now. Jordan Pratt, 25 was busted in August for having a lot of weed....a LOT!. Illinois cops arrived to Jordan's location, the "reason" the cops went there remains a mystery....
GODFREY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

From record warmth to a winter chill, big pattern change is coming to Central Illinois

Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — Peoria hit a high temperature of 77° Wednesday afternoon, breaking the previous record of 76° set back in 2020. With temperatures expected to return to the mid 70s on Thursday, we’ll have an opportunity to witness the fall of more record highs before a strong cold front moves through Central Illinois Thursday night.
PEORIA, IL
Y105

How to Sign-Up for Toys for Tots in Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois

You've probably heard of Toys for Tots, But do you know how to sign up and get on the distribution list?. Marine Corps Toys For Tots Serves over 5000 children in four counties in the Tri-State area and it’s time to do it again in 2022. While there are a number of distribution partners that help Toys For Tots reach all of the kids in need in our area, there are two main distributions that are open to the general public in the city of Dubuque.
DUBUQUE, IA
KICK AM 1530

Someone Found the Best Burger in Illinois You Have To Try

It's hard to find that one restaurant that has the perfect menu item, but someone out there thinks they found the best place to get a burger but they need to come to Quincy. As much as I travel it's hard to narrow down which place has the best of the best. For example the best pizza, the best sandwich, the best burger whatever it may be. In my opinion, it's all the best and hard to put a blur ribbon on which restaurant tops the other. So when a website named the Best Burger in Illinois, I just find it hard to believe because it's obvious they have never eaten a burger at Scoreboard.
QUINCY, IL
WOOD

Eight puppies rescued after wet, cold weekend

Eight 4-week old puppies are on the mend after an Ottawa County sheriff's deputy found them abandoned in a box on the side of the road over the weekend. (Nov. 7, 2022) Eight 4-week old puppies are on the mend after an Ottawa County sheriff's deputy found them abandoned in a box on the side of the road over the weekend. (Nov. 7, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1440 WROK

Brave IL Thief Grabs Cash Register Out Of Fast Food Drive Thru

Criminals in Illinois have no fear of breaking the law. After seeing the latest news every day, I often think to myself how much worse can crime get in Illinois? It has gotten so bad, residents can be a victim wherever and whenever in the state. There are no longer certain areas or times to avoid. It is happening everywhere. The whole thing is getting pretty scary. Criminals take it to a new level during each incident.
ILLINOIS STATE
103.3 WKFR

ABOUT

103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

