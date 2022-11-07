Pedestrian, 93, fatally struck by vehicle in NJ

EAST ORANGE, N.J. (WCBS 880) – Officials are investigating a fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision that caused the death of a 93-year-old man in New Jersey over the weekend, authorities announced on Monday.

At about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, police were notified that Earnest Green was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of South Arlington Avenue and Central Avenue in East Orange.

Green was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead early Sunday, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.