Dearborn man arrested and charged in connection with stabbing

DEARBORN (WWJ) -- Following quick action by both witnesses and police in Dearborn, a stabbing victim was saved, and the alleged attacker was taken into custody.

According to Dearborn Police, the stabbing occurred in the 22000 block of Michigan Ave on the city's west end on Thursday, November 3.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they discovered a 62-year-old victim with multiple knife wounds. The victim was treated at a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Based on witness reports, officers were able to locate the suspect -- 29-year-old Malcolm Merritt Washington -- and take him into custody without further incident. Police also recovered the knife believed to be used in the stabbing.

“Our relationship with the community is often our greatest asset in keeping our city safe," said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin.

"The swift actions of witnesses and the prompt response by officers allowed us to safely apprehend the subject and prevent further violence to our community,” Chief Shahin said.

Washington has been charged with assault with intent to murder, armed robbery and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

He was arraigned and remains housed in the Wayne County Jail without bond. His Preliminary Exam is currently scheduled for November 23.

Dearborn Police say the investigation is ongoing, however, there is no remaining danger to local residents or the community.