ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Dearborn man arrested and charged in connection with stabbing

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VSep2_0j1wD9bJ00

DEARBORN (WWJ) -- Following quick action by both witnesses and police in Dearborn, a stabbing victim was saved, and the alleged attacker was taken into custody.

According to Dearborn Police, the stabbing occurred in the 22000 block of Michigan Ave on the city's west end on Thursday, November 3.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they discovered a 62-year-old victim with multiple knife wounds. The victim was treated at a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Based on witness reports, officers were able to locate the suspect -- 29-year-old Malcolm Merritt Washington -- and take him into custody without further incident. Police also recovered the knife believed to be used in the stabbing.

“Our relationship with the community is often our greatest asset in keeping our city safe," said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin.

"The swift actions of witnesses and the prompt response by officers allowed us to safely apprehend the subject and prevent further violence to our community,” Chief Shahin said.

Washington has been charged with assault with intent to murder, armed robbery and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

He was arraigned and remains housed in the Wayne County Jail without bond. His Preliminary Exam is currently scheduled for November 23.

Dearborn Police say the investigation is ongoing, however, there is no remaining danger to local residents or the community.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Man shot by his girlfriend in Detroit, police investigating

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 3:30 pm in the block of Hazelwood near Lodge and Clairmount. Police say a man was shot by his girlfriend during an argument. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Detroit man accused of rape and related crimes in Pontiac

A Detroit man accused of rape in Pontiac on Aug. 30 is scheduled for arraignment and a pretrial hearing Nov. 15 in Oakland County Circuit Court. Steve Allen Dener, 50, is charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, unlawful imprisonment and felonious assault for the alleged incident against an adult female at her home in the 47000 block of Woodward Avenue.
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman wanted after armed robbery at Westland Check 'n Go

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Westland police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Check 'n Go at gunpoint last month. Police said the woman was armed with a black handgun when she gave a note demanding money to an employee at the business at 31294 Michigan Ave around 10:35 a.m. Oct. 24.
WESTLAND, MI
The Oakland Press

Troy murder victim ID’d, accused killer arraigned

Police have released the name of the man found dead in a Troy apartment on Monday and information on the man accused of murdering him. Gregory Harris, 25, was shot multiple times inside a residence at the Charter Square Apartments, near Big Beaver and Rochester Roads. On Wednesday, Calvin Louis...
TROY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man charged after stabbing at Dearborn business

DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after police say he stabbed another man at a Dearborn business Thursday. Malcolm Merritt Washington, 29, of Dearborn, is charged with assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man and 2 others arrested after police stop vehicle going 104 mph, find drug paraphernalia

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing a drug charge after police stopped a vehicle going 104 mph in a 75 mph zone in northern Michigan last week. According to Michigan State Police, the vehicle was on northbound I-75 near M-68 Highway in Cheboygan County when a trooper stopped it just after 3:15 p.m. Nov. 1. As the vehicle was stopping, the trooper saw the driver, later identified as Shawn Patrick-Edward Wilson from Newport, climb in the back seat. After, the front seat passenger, Christopher John Meade, from Sault Ste. Marie, got into the driver's seat, police said.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Group of Detroiters accused of kidnapping, beating wrong person during carjacking retaliation

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Six Detroit residents are accused of kidnapping and beating a person who they thought was involved in a carjacking. According to federal authorities, Cortez Blake, 21, was carjacked. After the crime, he conspired with Karamoh Turner, 21; Semaj Ayers, 20; Maijah Greene, 22; Shatonnia Kimbrough, 19, and Armond Williams, 20, as well as other people, to retaliate against someone they believed was involved.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspected shooter caught after June Facebook Live murder in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody more than 4 ½ months after authorities say he killed a man on Facebook Live in Ypsilanti Township. A nationwide manhunt was launched for 19-year-old Coreyon Brown after 46-year-old Terrill Smith was shot and killed as he streamed himself live from outside a home in the West Willow neighborhood on June 28.
YPSILANTI, MI
candgnews.com

Police search for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run crash

ROCHESTER HILLS — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is hoping that the public may have information to help identify the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Saturday, Oct. 29, in Rochester Hills. Deputies believe the driver of an Audi Q7 hit 30-year-old Sarah Ratliff, of Davison,...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Sentence handed down in hospital rape case

A Detroit man accused of raping a teen psychiatric patient at Pontiac General Hospital was ordered to spend a year in jail after pleading no contest to amended charges. Kevin Darcell Blanks, 56, entered his plea on Oct. 10 before Oakland County Circuit Judge Daniel O’Brien to two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct – incapacitated victim in exchange for three counts of third-degree criminal sexual assault being dropped. He was sentenced Nov. 7.
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit News

Police seek tips on suspects in west side Detroit carjacking

Police are asking the public for help to find two suspects who carjacked a woman last week on Detroit's west side. The incident happened at about 8 p.m. last week Tuesday in the 12900 West Outer Drive near Interstate 96 and Telegraph Road, officials said. According to a preliminary investigation,...
DETROIT, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
39K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy