The Flash is getting a trailer way later than anyone expected. A new report from One Take News says that the DC Comics film won't be debuting that clip until 2023. Now, that's a huge blow to anyone wanting to see what Ezra Miller is going to bring to Barry Allen on-film this time. But, it probably should have been expected with the extensive production delays and the actor's own legal troubles effectively putting the project's rollout in limbo. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has been a champion of the project as he tries to find some kind of foothold for his DC Comics division. Recently, James Gunn and Peter Safran were hired to lead the DCU, but there are still a lot of questions that remain when it comes to the future of the brand's output. For now, there is still some fan optimism that the movie will match up with expectations.

1 DAY AGO