Read full article on original website
Related
Dwayne Johnson Says He “Absolutely” Intends To Make Black Adam-Superman Crossover Film: “That Is The Whole Point” Of Upcoming Anti-Hero Standalone
Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that he “absolutely” intends to make a Black Adam-Superman crossover film – going so far as to say that this prospect was “the whole point” of making his forthcoming DC antihero standalone pic. Johnson’s comments came in a recent interview with...
Popculture
Harrison Ford Reportedly Lands Major Marvel Role to Replace Late Actor
Harrison Ford was reportedly chosen to play Thaddeus Ross in the upcoming Marvel movies Thunderbolts and Captain America: New World Order. The role was originally played by the late Oscar-winner William Hurt in The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow. Hurt died on March 13 at age 71 after a long battle with prostate cancer.
ComicBook
Superman Actor Henry Cavill Gets Transformed Into the X-Men’s Cyclops for the MCU
With the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam so close to hitting theaters rumors of Henry Cavill's return as Superman have been swirling around the web. Cavill hasn't appeared as the character since Zack Snyder's Justice League and Warner Bros. has been adding faceless Superman cameos to their projects. There have been rumors that the actor has switched sides and joined an upcoming Marvel Studios project, but those rumors have yet to come to fruition. Fans have been wondering what role Cavill could play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with some fans thinking he should join the X-Men. One artist recently revealed a new work of fan art that shows the Superman star as Scott Summers / Cyclops.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Dwayne Johnson incites a war on Thor while DC allegedly tries to poach the MCU’s biggest asset
Now that Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has taken over as the new co-head of DC Studios, he’s attempting to bridge the gap between the fandoms of Marvel and its Distinguished Competition. But despite his valiant efforts, it seems some battles just cannot be stopped as Black Adam‘s Dwayne Johnson has inadvertently waged war on Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and a wild new rumor claims that Warner Bros. execs attempted to steal Marvel’s MVP to save their own flailing franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it
DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
ComicBook
Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Breaks Silence on "Dream" Project After James Gunn's DC Takeover
Jason Momoa has appeared as Aquaman in three live-action films to date and will reprise the role in his second solo film as Arthur Curry in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom next Christmas. While he's now gotten two films in his own superhero franchise, the Game of Thrones alumnus now says his dream superhero project is still to come under new DC Studios bosses Peter Safran and James Gunn.
theplaylist.net
Jason Momoa Is Excited About The Safran/Gunn Era Of DC Studios And Teases One Of His DCU “Dreams Come True” Is In The Future
It’s been just over a week since Peter Safran and James Gunn took over as co-CEOs of the newly-branded DC Studios. No, there hasn’t been a tidal wave of shocking, fan-pleasing announcements. The Snyderverse is still dead. David Ayer’s “Suicide Squad” director’s cut isn’t happening. And the CW is continuing to purge itself of DC superhero soap operas. But that doesn’t mean that Safran and Gunn aren’t planning things already. According to one of the biggest DCU stars, Jason Momoa, some dreams are going to come true, eventually.
Kang Arrives and All Quantum Hell Breaks Loose in First Official ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer
Phase 5 is officially underway in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the first official trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania sets the next series of events into motion. Set to arrive in theaters on Feb. 17, the film reunites Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) for their next adventure, which begins calmly enough — but it doesn’t take long for all quantum hell to break loose.
wegotthiscovered.com
Top 5 directors who would be perfect for ‘Man of Steel 2’
Henry Cavill is officially back as Superman in the DC Universe, as was made abundantly clear by his last-minute cameo in the mid-credit scene for Black Adam, but who might be the right director to eventually bring us Man of Steel 2?. Before Cavill’s appearance in Black Adam, his future...
James Gunn Promises a ‘New’ DC Movie and TV Universe
Strange but true: The guy in charge of the world of DC movies (along with producer Peter Safran) is James Gunn, the writer and director of such movies as Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad. Gunn and Safran are now the CEOs of DC Studios — and the first men to hold those titles — and so they are beginning the process of reshaping the DC Cinematic Universe.
ComicBook
A New The Flash Movie Trailer Release Will Reportedly Take a While
The Flash is getting a trailer way later than anyone expected. A new report from One Take News says that the DC Comics film won't be debuting that clip until 2023. Now, that's a huge blow to anyone wanting to see what Ezra Miller is going to bring to Barry Allen on-film this time. But, it probably should have been expected with the extensive production delays and the actor's own legal troubles effectively putting the project's rollout in limbo. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has been a champion of the project as he tries to find some kind of foothold for his DC Comics division. Recently, James Gunn and Peter Safran were hired to lead the DCU, but there are still a lot of questions that remain when it comes to the future of the brand's output. For now, there is still some fan optimism that the movie will match up with expectations.
16 Times Actors Were So Poorly Cast In Movies, They Basically Ruined The Whole Thing
"Having Maria Bello in the third Mummy movie, replacing Rachel Weisz, was a terrible choice. It would’ve been better to say Evelyn died than to recast her."
Collider
How Many Post-Credits Scenes Does 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Have?
After what felt like "forever", Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is mere days away from hitting theaters everywhere on November 11th, and if you're a Marvel fan you know what that means – time for post-credits scenes! The latest entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is quite the significant one. It's the sequel to one of Marvel's most profitable and culturally significant projects of all time. It also represents the near conclusion of Phase 4 of the MCU's Multiverse Saga, with the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special subsequently officially concluding the phase. Lastly and most importantly, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a proper farewell to the late, great Chadwick Boseman, whose performance as King T'Challa has touched so many MCU fans.
Collider
First 'Red One' Image Shows Dwayne Johnson as a Holiday Hero With Chris Evans
With the holiday season now underway, we’re looking forward to titles including the Lindsay Lohan-led Falling For Christmas and the A Christmas Story sequel, A Christmas Story 2, to land on our screens and help spread some cheer. But many of us are keeping our eyes fixed on this time next year for the release of the Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans-led holiday action feature currently titled Red One. And today, the production has taken a major step forward as Deadline revealed that cameras have begun to roll on the star-studded holiday tale.
Collider
Everyone Else Who's Been a Black Panther Besides T'Challa in The Comics
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is hitting North American screens on November 11, 2022. The highly anticipated MCU release has already received high praise in early social media reactions, with many calling the film a beautiful tribute to Chadwick Boseman, the first actor to play the hero on-screen. What hasn't been disclosed as of yet is who will take up the mantle of Black Panther. Marvel, very wisely, chose not to recast Boseman's T'Challa, opting instead to confront the tragedy of his loss, both on and off-screen, full-on. So while we may not know who the new Black Panther is going forward, we do know that there is a precedent set in the pages of Marvel Comics of others who have been Black Panther over the course of the character's comics history.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jason Momoa continues to vaguely tease his ‘dream’ DC project as fan theories run rampant
The world of superhero cinema is more susceptible to rumor and speculation than any other genre, with Jason Momoa igniting a thousand fan theories on what’s in store for his DCU future after teasing that a “dream” project of his was destined to come to fruition following the appointment of James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-CEOs.
ComicBook
Canceled Warner Bros. Movie Finishes Production, Even Though No One Will Ever See It
Warner Bros. Discovery has been on a mission to cut costs and find tax breaks ever since the merger between WarnerMedia and Discover was completed. New CEO David Zaslav has made savings the number one priority, resulting in nearly completed projects being axed entirely, and HBO Max original titles being stripped from the streaming service. Amidst this unprecedented set of circumstances, one of the canceled films opted to complete production anyway, in the hopes that it might eventually see the light of day.
Collider
'Deadpool 3': Ryan Reynolds Responds to Taylor Swift Fan Theories
Hey there, Swifties! If you heard little birdies and fan theories about Taylor Swift being in Deadpool 3, you'll have to curb your enthusiasm for now. Ryan Reynolds said that Swift would not be in the highly-anticipated sequel. The rumors and fan theories started with Reynolds posting a video with...
Collider
Ryan Coogler Says Chadwick Boseman Was "A Trailblazer" When It Came to Creating Wakanda and King T'Challa
Putting together a whole world in order to bring a movie to life is no easy task. That job is even more difficult when the movie is not even getting made, and an actor is forced to come up with their character’s background mostly on their own. When the late Chadwick Boseman was hired to play Prince T’Challa in Captain America: Civil War, Marvel wasn’t 100% sure if Black Panther was going to happen – and that means Boseman had to advocate for a lot of elements of a movie that could fall through. That’s what Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director and screenwriter Ryan Coogler reveals in an interview to The Official Black Panther Podcast.
Gizmodo
Batman Could Find His Way Into Another Upcoming DC Movie
Spider-Man According to The Direct, Marvel and Sony are struggling to reach a final agreement over the character rights to both Wilson “The Kingpin” Fisk and Jessica “Spider-Woman” Drew. Though Fisk is set to appear in the new Daredevil series at Disney+, and Drew is set to debut in the upcoming Madame Web movie at Sony, it appears having either character meet Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is currently off-the-table.
Comments / 0