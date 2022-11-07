Read full article on original website
Avengers: Infinity War features a Thanos ‘mistake’ branded Marvel’s ‘biggest’ to date
Avengers: Infinity War featured a “mistake” that film fans once deemed Marvel’s “biggest” to date. The blockbuster was released in 2018, and earned acclaim from critics and audiences. Directed by the Russo brothers, the film follows the Avengers’s attempts to stop Thanos from collecting the...
Apparently Spider-Man's Classic Origin, Particularly The Spider Bite, Wasn't Even Discussed By Captain America: Civil War's Screenwriters
Captain America: Civil War screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely didn’t delve into any aspect of Spider-Man’s origin, including the spider bite.
‘Black Panther 2’ Original Script: Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa ‘Grieved the Loss of Time’ After His 5-Year Blip
In Ryan Coogler’s upcoming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the eponymous nation is seen mourning the loss of T’Challa. The narrative mirrors the passing of franchise star Chadwick Boseman, but Coogler recently told Inverse that his original “Black Panther” sequel script similarly dealt with grief as its main theme. The sequel was set to feature Boseman reprising his role of T’Challa/Black Panther, but the script had to be overhauled following Boseman’s death in August 2020 from colon cancer. “The tonal shift, I will say, was less of a shift than in [casting],” Coogler said in what may come as a surprise...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Captain America 4’ producer teases Hulked-out Harrison Ford as the future of the Eternals is confirmed
The grind never stops for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which comes with the territory for the most successful film and television franchise in history. There are countless film and television projects on the way, but it’s the buildup to Black Panther:Wakanda Forever that’s provided plenty of curious tidbits, with some of the MCU’s heaviest hitters out in force teasing the past, present, and future of Phase Four and beyond.
Pierce Brosnan says he lost 'Batman' role to Michael Keaton after 'stupid' comment about the character's costume
"Black Adam" star Pierce Brosnan said on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" that the "best man" eventually got the part.
Zoe Saldana Says 'Pirates' Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Apologized After Her Bad Experience on Set
Zoe Saldana is opening up about a positive encounter she had with Jerry Bruckheimer after her less-than-ideal experience on the set of 2003's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. The 44-year-old actress recently told Entertainment Weekly that after making the film, which was one of her...
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Producer Explains Storm's Absence in Wakanda
Fans are eagerly waiting to see X-Men in the MCU, while the studio has started leaving trails of mutants already existing in the MCU with Ms. Marvel, Professor Charles Xavier appearing on Doctor Stranger in the Multiverse of Madness, and the announcement of animated X-Men 97 features. The biggest leap...
Marvel would’ve canceled Wakanda Forever before recasting Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther
You don’t have to follow every Black Panther: Wakanda Forever rumor and spoiler to know a significant detail from the sequel’s plot. The story will reveal that Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa has died. As a result, someone else will take on the Black Panther mantle by the movie’s end.
The She-Hulk Finale Scene That Director Kat Coiro Says Is A Callback To Black Widow, And Why
Even though Black Widow no longer appears in the MCU, her presence is felt in different ways.
The Russo Brothers Get Honest About When They'd Consider Doing Another Project With Marvel
The Russo brothers address if they would consider making another project with Marvel.
ComicBook
Major MCU Star Rumored to Appear in Across the Spider-Verse
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse became an instant favorite of many, winning an Academy Award in 2019 for Best Animated Feature. Sony Pictures Animation quickly pushed two sequels into development, a pair of films set to bring more Spidey-family characters into the animated canon. In fact, a new report circulating online suggests at least two awfully familiar faces will be added to the film's direct sequel in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
ComicBook
When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Takes Place in MCU Timeline Revealed
We're just about a week away from the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, so the question that's starting to be asked is when exactly does the Black Panther sequel take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline? One of the big selling points of the MCU is its connectivity; after all, the catchphrase "It's All Connected" was created to show how storylines and characters can continue from one Marvel project to the next. With the introductions of Ironheart and Namor, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's spot in the MCU timeline is of the utmost importance.
Collider
Your Quick Reminder of Everything That's Happened So Far Before ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
The span of time between MCU films and their direct sequels seems to be getting longer and longer. Four years between Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok. Five years between Ant-Man and the Wasp and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Six years between Doctor Strange and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Even without the plethora of other MCU releases in between to cloud our memories, the sheer size of the gap is enough to prompt a cascade of rewatches– especially when the core characters tend to show up in all those other movies. Keeping up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a lot like keeping up with a big comic crossover event, only instead of picking your titles off the rack every month, you wait several months (or years) for an air date or theatrical release to see your favorite character’s next adventure. Thankfully, fans of Black Panther have only had to wait four years for Ryan Coogler’s follow-up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Still, that’s a long time. Most of us could probably use a refresher on what’s been going on in Wakanda before November 11th.
ComicBook
Star Trek 4: Zoe Saldana Comments on Delayed Sequel
Star Zoe Saldaña is opening up about the long-delayed Star Trek 4. Saldaña plays Nyota Uhura in the film series, set in the alternate universe referred to as the "Kelvin Timeline." In September, Paramount removed the film from its release schedule, where it had been set for a December 2023 release, after losing director Matt Shakman to Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four movie. Paramount Pictures is now searching for a replacement director after declaring the film a top priority. Producer J.J. Abrams previously announced that the film will bring back the cast from the past three movies, after some speculation the film could feature a new cast. Saldana tells Deadline's 20 Questions podcast that she and her co-stars (including Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, and Karl Urban) are eager to reprise their roles.
Collider
How to Watch 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
While a large selection of films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have made their place in blockbuster history, the success of Black Panther (2018) was something special. Not only did the film make enough money to enter the top ten highest-grossing superhero films of all time (not to mention achieving Marvel's first-ever Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards), Black Panther marked a significant cultural milestone for the MCU, being the first theatrical film from Marvel Studios to feature a black lead, a mostly black cast, and a black director. While making a fun superhero movie would have been more than enough to make the film a runaway success, writer/director Ryan Coogler took things a step further by incorporating themes of racial prejudice and how those with wealth and power should use those privileges to benefit others.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Tom Holland lined up for a swift Spider-Man return as Marvel fans get blamed for a DC movie’s ban
It’s been another big week for the world of Marvel, even if we can expect all of the focus to shift towards Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as the hotly-anticipated sequel gears up to tear the box office a new one this coming Friday. Today finds Tom Holland being linked with a surprisingly swift return as Spider-Man, while MCU fans are catching some heat for allegedly pushing for a DC blockbuster to get banned from an entire nation. Straightforward, the world of superheroes most certainly is not.
Ana De Armas' John Wick Spinoff Is Now Filming, And It's Bringing Back A Familiar Face From The Keanu Reeves Movies
Ana de Armas’ John Wick spinoff Ballerina has kicked off principal photography, and it’s been revealed that a familiar face from the Keanu Reeves movies will be taking part in it.
Collider
Milo Ventimiglia's Series 'The Company You Keep' Sets Premiere Date
ABC just revealed the premiere date for the Milo Ventimiglia-led series The Company You Keep. The broadcast network announced its midseason schedule, solidifying that the heist drama will debut on February 19. Along with The Company You Keep debut, the Disney-backed broadcast network also dropped the release date for the...
digitalspy.com
First look at Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans in new Christmas movie Red One
Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson has shared the first image from his upcoming Christmas film Red One. Providing an update via his instagram account, Johnson posted a series of photos of himself alongside his co-star Chris Evans on set, captioned: "It’s beginning to look a lot like CHRISTMAAAS. "Officially...
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Jonathan Majors Reveals His Intense Gym Routine for Kang the Conqueror
Kang the Conqueror is set to be a formidable force in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Jonathan Majors bringing the iconic Marvel villain to life in live-action. After debuting as He Who Remains, an alternate version of Kang, in the Season 1 finale of Loki, Majors is next set to reprise his role in February's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — and it sounds like he is taking a pretty intense approach to preparing for the character. In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Majors shed a light on some of his training routine for Kang, which includes two trips to the gym before 7:00 in the morning.
