ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Customer appreciation sale at The Tailored Hide in Neenah

(WFRV) – It’s all about customer appreciation at a local business in Neenah. Leeann from The Tailored Hide Custom Leather and Gift Gallery stopped by Local 5 Live with details on their Customer Appreciation sale and a closer look at what you can shop for. The customer appreciation...
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay PD double rewards to help with catalytic converter thefts

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The reward for successful information that leads to arrests for catalytic converter thefts has doubled, thanks to the Green Bay Police Department partnering with the Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers. According to a release, this effort is made possible through a $1,500 grant received...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay high school students build affordable home for family

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A new home being built in Green Bay right now will be completely built by high school students. In the end, the new home does a lot more than just teach students valuable skills. The home is under construction off Fourth Street in Green...
GREEN BAY, WI
evansvilleliving.com

A White Christmas In Green Bay

It comes as no surprise that fewer Americans than ever before will look out the window on Christmas day and see snow. This is due to massive population shifts since 1900, when Americans had a 33 percent chance of seeing snow during the holidays. Today, less than 25 percent of Americans live in regions where they can have a white Christmas.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Gift Ideas from HobbyTown

The guys from HobbyTown join Amy to take a look at some of the fun and unique gift ideas they carry in the store - there is something for everyone! Take a look. HobbyTown has 3 locations in Northeast Wisconsin including Green Bay, Appleton & Oshkosh. Visit Hobbytown.com for more...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Local shop in Shawano gives clothes ‘A New Lease’ on life

(WFRV) – They give clothing a ‘new lease’ on life. Annelies Young stopped by Local 5 Live with a closer look at her shop, A New Lease, located at The Blend, 111 N Main Street in Shawano. Stay up to date with the latest arrivals by following...
SHAWANO, WI
Fox11online.com

March in Green Bay brings awareness to veteran suicide

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Saturday marks the 10th annual Veteran Suicide Awareness March. The opening ceremony will take place at 8 a.m. followed by the walk at 9 a.m. Participants will leave the KI Convention Center for one of two routes. The first route is 17.6 miles. The shorter is 1.76 miles. Both travel along the Fox River Trail in Green Bay and De Pere.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Popeyes opens second location in Green Bay on Main Street

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular fried chicken fast-food chain that was formed in New Orleans opened its second location in Green Bay on Tuesday. Popeyes welcomed customers through the doors for the first time at its Main Street location (1979 Main Street), where the old Wally’s Spot Supper Club was.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Gas Station Sells $50,000 Powerball Ticket

Someone who stopped by the Interstate 43 Dino Stop Shell gas station in Green Bay recently is going to be very happy soon. While the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot remained untouched following Saturday’s drawing, five tickets sold in Wisconsin were said to be worth $50,000, and one was sold at that gas station in Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
UPMATTERS

20-year-old from Green Bay dies after head-on crash in Wisconsin

ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A head-on crash in Manitowoc County left a Green Bay man dead, and authorities say a ‘passing maneuver’ was attempted when the crash happened. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on November 8 around 4:30 a.m., authorities responded to CTH W for a head-on crash. One of the vehicles was reportedly ‘engulfed’ in flames.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Total eclipse of the moon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s only a coincidence that on the eve of election day the world falls under a blood moon. In fact, it’s partly the world’s fault. In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz will explain everything you need to know about the total eclipse of the moon overnight -- all the parts that move into place, when to set your alarm, and whether you might wake up to the disappointment of cloud cover or the thrill of a clear view.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Unnecessary Farce’ opening in Menasha

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities will present five performances of Paul Slade Smith’s Fox Valley-born comedy “Unnecessary Farce” in James W. Perry Hall of Communication Arts Center. Reservations: https://bit.ly/3eZKncm. Performances are at 7 p.m. Nov. 10, 11; 2 p.m. Nov. 14; and...
MENASHA, WI
Fox11online.com

Northeast Wisconsin votes in favor of major school referendums

(WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin's two largest school districts both received approval on their referendums Tuesday. Voters supported Green Bay's $92.6 million referendum to pay for facility improvement projects. With this referendum, the tax rate will be $800 for $100,000 in property value. Though this is higher than if the referendum...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Weatherman Takes Local Weather Related Questions

Two Rivers High School graduate and lakeshore native Luke Sampe was on WOMT’s Be My Guest recently and addressed some weather-related questions. One of those listening to the show with the Channel-5 Meteorologist and host Lee Douglas noticed that this summer in Kewaunee was unusually warmer than Manitowoc. Sampe...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Oconto Police following tips and leads in Halloween disappearance

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they continue to follow leads in the Halloween disappearance of an Oconto man. Jacob T.S. Wenzel was last seen on Oct. 31, 2022. He was seen getting into a vehicle with a “male subject.”. Carrie Marquardt, Wenzel’s aunt, said her nephew was last...
OCONTO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

SALT Fine Dining in Kaukauna takes stunning food entrees to a new level

(WFRV) – It’s a fine dining experience unique to the area. Chef Manny visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at how infusing the flavor of their name into each dish gives customers an experience that will leave you wanting more. Plus we get a look at a spin on the classic Old Fashioned.
KAUKAUNA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy