FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wearegreenbay.com
Customer appreciation sale at The Tailored Hide in Neenah
(WFRV) – It’s all about customer appreciation at a local business in Neenah. Leeann from The Tailored Hide Custom Leather and Gift Gallery stopped by Local 5 Live with details on their Customer Appreciation sale and a closer look at what you can shop for. The customer appreciation...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay PD double rewards to help with catalytic converter thefts
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The reward for successful information that leads to arrests for catalytic converter thefts has doubled, thanks to the Green Bay Police Department partnering with the Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers. According to a release, this effort is made possible through a $1,500 grant received...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay high school students build affordable home for family
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A new home being built in Green Bay right now will be completely built by high school students. In the end, the new home does a lot more than just teach students valuable skills. The home is under construction off Fourth Street in Green...
evansvilleliving.com
A White Christmas In Green Bay
It comes as no surprise that fewer Americans than ever before will look out the window on Christmas day and see snow. This is due to massive population shifts since 1900, when Americans had a 33 percent chance of seeing snow during the holidays. Today, less than 25 percent of Americans live in regions where they can have a white Christmas.
Fox11online.com
Gift Ideas from HobbyTown
The guys from HobbyTown join Amy to take a look at some of the fun and unique gift ideas they carry in the store - there is something for everyone! Take a look. HobbyTown has 3 locations in Northeast Wisconsin including Green Bay, Appleton & Oshkosh. Visit Hobbytown.com for more...
wearegreenbay.com
Local shop in Shawano gives clothes ‘A New Lease’ on life
(WFRV) – They give clothing a ‘new lease’ on life. Annelies Young stopped by Local 5 Live with a closer look at her shop, A New Lease, located at The Blend, 111 N Main Street in Shawano. Stay up to date with the latest arrivals by following...
Fox11online.com
March in Green Bay brings awareness to veteran suicide
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Saturday marks the 10th annual Veteran Suicide Awareness March. The opening ceremony will take place at 8 a.m. followed by the walk at 9 a.m. Participants will leave the KI Convention Center for one of two routes. The first route is 17.6 miles. The shorter is 1.76 miles. Both travel along the Fox River Trail in Green Bay and De Pere.
wearegreenbay.com
Popeyes opens second location in Green Bay on Main Street
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular fried chicken fast-food chain that was formed in New Orleans opened its second location in Green Bay on Tuesday. Popeyes welcomed customers through the doors for the first time at its Main Street location (1979 Main Street), where the old Wally’s Spot Supper Club was.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay, Appleton schools have 10s of millions of dollars on the ballot in referendums
(WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin's two biggest school districts are on the ballot this Election Day. Green Bay and Appleton both have referendums. Green Bay's $92.6 million referendum would pay for facility improvement projects. If it passes, the tax rate would be $800 for $100,000 in property value. If it does...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Gas Station Sells $50,000 Powerball Ticket
Someone who stopped by the Interstate 43 Dino Stop Shell gas station in Green Bay recently is going to be very happy soon. While the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot remained untouched following Saturday’s drawing, five tickets sold in Wisconsin were said to be worth $50,000, and one was sold at that gas station in Green Bay.
Fox11online.com
PHOTOS I Northeast Wisconsin sees early but beautiful sunset after turning back the clocks
(WLUK) -- Even with the end of Daylight Saving Time pushing sunset up to around 4:30 p.m. these days, many people in Northeast Wisconsin got a chance to capture Monday's sunset. Viewers in Oshkosh submitted pictures of vibrant skies, while others saw more pastel colors as the sun set. Share...
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in the State of Wisconsin
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Wisconsin carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Green Lake County, keep reading to learn more.
UPMATTERS
20-year-old from Green Bay dies after head-on crash in Wisconsin
ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A head-on crash in Manitowoc County left a Green Bay man dead, and authorities say a ‘passing maneuver’ was attempted when the crash happened. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on November 8 around 4:30 a.m., authorities responded to CTH W for a head-on crash. One of the vehicles was reportedly ‘engulfed’ in flames.
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Total eclipse of the moon
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s only a coincidence that on the eve of election day the world falls under a blood moon. In fact, it’s partly the world’s fault. In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz will explain everything you need to know about the total eclipse of the moon overnight -- all the parts that move into place, when to set your alarm, and whether you might wake up to the disappointment of cloud cover or the thrill of a clear view.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Unnecessary Farce’ opening in Menasha
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities will present five performances of Paul Slade Smith’s Fox Valley-born comedy “Unnecessary Farce” in James W. Perry Hall of Communication Arts Center. Reservations: https://bit.ly/3eZKncm. Performances are at 7 p.m. Nov. 10, 11; 2 p.m. Nov. 14; and...
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this week
A popular grocery store chain is opening another new store location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. If you're looking for a new place to grocery shop, the Hy-Vee supermarket chain has you covered. A new Hy-Vee grocery store is opening this week in Ashwaubenon, and it's going to be a big event.
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin votes in favor of major school referendums
(WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin's two largest school districts both received approval on their referendums Tuesday. Voters supported Green Bay's $92.6 million referendum to pay for facility improvement projects. With this referendum, the tax rate will be $800 for $100,000 in property value. Though this is higher than if the referendum...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Weatherman Takes Local Weather Related Questions
Two Rivers High School graduate and lakeshore native Luke Sampe was on WOMT’s Be My Guest recently and addressed some weather-related questions. One of those listening to the show with the Channel-5 Meteorologist and host Lee Douglas noticed that this summer in Kewaunee was unusually warmer than Manitowoc. Sampe...
WBAY Green Bay
Oconto Police following tips and leads in Halloween disappearance
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they continue to follow leads in the Halloween disappearance of an Oconto man. Jacob T.S. Wenzel was last seen on Oct. 31, 2022. He was seen getting into a vehicle with a “male subject.”. Carrie Marquardt, Wenzel’s aunt, said her nephew was last...
wearegreenbay.com
SALT Fine Dining in Kaukauna takes stunning food entrees to a new level
(WFRV) – It’s a fine dining experience unique to the area. Chef Manny visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at how infusing the flavor of their name into each dish gives customers an experience that will leave you wanting more. Plus we get a look at a spin on the classic Old Fashioned.
