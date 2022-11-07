Read full article on original website
One ticket in Southern California wins $2 billion Powerball jackpot
CALIFORNIA — Lottery officials announced Tuesday that one person matched all the winning numbers in the $2.04 billion Powerball lottery. If the winner opts for a cash payout, they’ll get an estimated $997.6 million lump sum. The winning ticket — which matched all five numbers plus the Powerball...
Governor Abbott on victory: "We planted our flag in South Texas"
MCALLEN — Texas Governor Greg Abbott held an election watch party Tuesday night in McAllen and celebrated his victory, defeated Democrat Beto O'Rourke. In his victory speech, he thanked his family, the volunteers who helped with his campaign, as well as his supporters. Abbott explained who he ran for, and vows to preserve the ideals he says make Texas what it is today.
Abortion helped Democrats across the U.S. hold off a 'red wave.' Not in Texas.
Nov. 9, 2022 — "Abortion helped Democrats across the U.S. hold off a “red wave.” Not in Texas." was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Here's how to vote in Texas' Nov. 8 midterm elections
Sept. 8, 2022 — Para leer esta guía en español, haz clic aquí. While there is no presidential election this year, eligible Texans can cast their ballots for state leaders and their district-based representatives. The governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller, land commissioner and agriculture commissioner...
20 churches got political and violated federal tax law, experts say
Nov. 7, 2022 — "20 churches got political and violated federal tax law, experts say. History shows there will likely be no consequences." was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
For the first time, Texas voters send Muslims and openly gay Black men to Legislature
Nov. 9, 2022 — Voters in Texas added to the diversity of their state Legislature on Tuesday, tripling the number of openly gay Black lawmakers holding office and electing the first two Muslim lawmakers to serve in the Capitol. As recently as May, there were no openly gay Black...
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo wins tight race for reelection
HOUSTON — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, considered a rising star among Texas Democrats, overcame a vigorous challenge from a well-funded Republican opponent Tuesday night and barely held on to her seat overseeing the state’s most populous urban county. Hidalgo faced a steep fundraising disadvantage, attacks tying her...
Election overview including big victories by Christian "Manuel" Hayes and Judge Branick
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Voters in Jefferson County and across Texas have spoken, making decisions in key races from the battle for governor to a high-profile state representative seat and the election for county judge in Jefferson County. Democrat Christian "Manuel" Hayes defeated Republican Jacorion Randle in the race to...
National political leaders stump through Texas ahead of midterm elections
TEXAS — "National political leaders stump through Texas ahead of midterm elections" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, our...
Hurricane watches issued in parts of Florida ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — The National Hurricane Center has started issuing advisories for Subtropical Storm Nicole in the southwest Atlantic. Nicole is located 500 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph moving north-northwest at 9 mph. A Hurricane Watch has been...
