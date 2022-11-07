ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

alabamanews.net

Heavy Rain and Gusty Winds At Times Today

THURSDAY: Clouds are overhead this morning ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole as it has made landfall in Florida. The majority of the day will be calm, but by mid afternoon and early evening, the center of circulation will be over Georgia, and that will bring rain and gusty winds to our area. Rain could be heavy at times, and winds could gust upwards of 40 mph. Highs today will be in the low 70s. For tonight, rain will be persistent for the majority of the overnight hours with lows in the mid to upper 60s.
FLORIDA STATE
alabamanews.net

Much Cooler Today, Rain Likely Tomorrow

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday is already starting way different than the past several days, with cool and crisp conditions and partly cloudy skies. We’ll see east winds throughout the day today, which will funnel in much cooler Appalachian air. We’ll only see highs in the low 70s and upper 60s across the area today. Clouds will be on the increase as Tropical Storm Nicole nears eastern Florida, but our rain chances stay low today. For tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 50s.
FLORIDA STATE
alabamanews.net

Rollercoaster of Temperatures Ahead!

TUESDAY: Tuesday is starting off similar to yesterday; very warm and muggy. We saw a record broken yesterday, with a high temperature of 87°. We’ll have highs in the mid 80s once again today with mostly sunny skies and fairly humid conditions. For tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies with lows in the low 50s and upper 40s.
FLORIDA STATE
WSFA

ASU to take on FAMU Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets are set to take on the Florida A&M Rattlers Saturday afternoon. The Hornets are is 6-3, while the Rattlers are 7-2 for the season. DATE: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. TIME: 2 P.M. Central. LOCATION: ASU Stadium, Montgomery. WHERE TO WATCH: BounceTV. Sign...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

EMA: Montgomery warming center vandalized

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery officials were shocked Wednesday morning when they arrived at the warming center on Le Bron Road to prepare it for this weekend’s forecasted temperature drop. Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency director Christina Thornton said they found someone had caused damage throughout the building, plus...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama election results: Winners, losers & what’s still up in the air

From Alabama governor to a closely-watched race for Jefferson County sheriff, below is how several major races across the state shaped out in 2022. ALL RESULTS | GOVERNOR | U.S. SENATE | THE AMENDMENTS | ALL STATEWIDE RACES | STATE HOUSE & STATE SENATE | BIBB | BLOUNT | CALHOUN | CHEROKEE | CHILTON | CLAY | CLEBURNE | COOSA | CULLMAN | ETOWAH | FAYETTE | GREENE | HALE | JEFFERSON | MARION | PICKENS | SHELBY | ST CLAIR | TALLADEGA | TUSCALOOSA | WALKER | WINSTON.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama 1 of 3 states with heaviest flu outbreaks, CDC shows; widespread in every county

Alabama is one of three states currently experiencing very high levels of flu activity, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control. Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina are listed as having the highest amount of ILI – influenza like illnesses – in the U.S. The southeast in general has been hardest hit with minimal activity reported in New England and the northwest parts of the country.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey wins re-election

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey won a second full term against Democrat Yolanda Flowers, the first Black woman to win a major party’s gubernatorial nomination in the state. Flowers’ candidacy was an interesting historical footnote. But it posed no real threat to the GOP’s control...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama’s midterm election turnout worst in at least 36 years

A lack of competition from the Democratic Party and little-to-no TV campaign advertising in the weeks leading up to midterm election meant that Alabamians overwhelmingly stayed home on Tuesday. The turnout was the lowest in Alabama during a statewide general election in at least 36 years, according to data compiled...
ALABAMA STATE
selmasun.com

Sunday fire closes Selma Walmart for second time in six weeks

A fire has once again closed the Selma Walmart. Selma Fire Department was called to the store on Highland Avenue at around 5:45 p.m. Sunday. A public safety official said the fire apparently started in the craft section of the store, near the paper goods aisle where a small fire was set Sept. 30. That fire closed the store for two days.
SELMA, AL
CBS 42

Flu forces Alabama school district to go virtual for a week

An Alabama school district is switching to virtual classes for the next week because of rising flu cases among students and teachers. Marshall County school officials have put in-person classes on hold and asked students to log in for remote learning Monday through Thursday. The school district said in a statement that so many people […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL

