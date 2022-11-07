Read full article on original website
Heavy Rain and Gusty Winds At Times Today
THURSDAY: Clouds are overhead this morning ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole as it has made landfall in Florida. The majority of the day will be calm, but by mid afternoon and early evening, the center of circulation will be over Georgia, and that will bring rain and gusty winds to our area. Rain could be heavy at times, and winds could gust upwards of 40 mph. Highs today will be in the low 70s. For tonight, rain will be persistent for the majority of the overnight hours with lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Coldest air of the season headed for Alabama this weekend
A blast of polar air is headed for Alabama, and it should begin to arrive on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. While the first half of this week featured record highs in the mid- to upper 80s in Alabama, the end of the week will be quite the opposite.
Much Cooler Today, Rain Likely Tomorrow
WEDNESDAY: Wednesday is already starting way different than the past several days, with cool and crisp conditions and partly cloudy skies. We’ll see east winds throughout the day today, which will funnel in much cooler Appalachian air. We’ll only see highs in the low 70s and upper 60s across the area today. Clouds will be on the increase as Tropical Storm Nicole nears eastern Florida, but our rain chances stay low today. For tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 50s.
Rollercoaster of Temperatures Ahead!
TUESDAY: Tuesday is starting off similar to yesterday; very warm and muggy. We saw a record broken yesterday, with a high temperature of 87°. We’ll have highs in the mid 80s once again today with mostly sunny skies and fairly humid conditions. For tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies with lows in the low 50s and upper 40s.
Alabama temperatures near record levels today but a big chill coming
Alabama’s temperatures will flirt with record territory both Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service said temperatures will peak in the low to mid-80s -- 10 to 15 degrees higher than average -- this afternoon, and some areas could see similar readings on Tuesday. Today’s forecast is at the...
ASU to take on FAMU Saturday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets are set to take on the Florida A&M Rattlers Saturday afternoon. The Hornets are is 6-3, while the Rattlers are 7-2 for the season. DATE: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. TIME: 2 P.M. Central. LOCATION: ASU Stadium, Montgomery. WHERE TO WATCH: BounceTV. Sign...
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
EMA: Montgomery warming center vandalized
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery officials were shocked Wednesday morning when they arrived at the warming center on Le Bron Road to prepare it for this weekend’s forecasted temperature drop. Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency director Christina Thornton said they found someone had caused damage throughout the building, plus...
Multiple North Alabama organizations to give away groceries, collect for those in need Saturday
As Thanksgiving nears and prices are still high, more families are finding themselves in a bit of a pickle when budgeting for groceries and other necessities. To that end, several North Alabama groups are volunteering to help relieve the burden. Below are the times and locations for giveaways and collection...
Alabama’s ‘unusually high’ flu activity reaches levels not seen since 2008
The Alabama Department of Public Health says Alabama is seeing “unusually high and severe” influenza activity throughout the state, particularly among children. Wes Stubblefield, a pediatrician and district medical officer with ADPH, said it’s the highest flu activity this early in the season since the 2008 Influenza A/H1N1 pandemic.
This Is The Most Violent City In The State Of Alabama
I've done lots of research on the scariest places and cities in Alabama, as well as America. I wish violent crimes were not an everyday occurrence in Alabama. Wish in one hand, and, well, you-know-what in the other hand....and see which one fills up first. As we get ready for...
Alabama election results: Winners, losers & what’s still up in the air
From Alabama governor to a closely-watched race for Jefferson County sheriff, below is how several major races across the state shaped out in 2022. ALL RESULTS | GOVERNOR | U.S. SENATE | THE AMENDMENTS | ALL STATEWIDE RACES | STATE HOUSE & STATE SENATE | BIBB | BLOUNT | CALHOUN | CHEROKEE | CHILTON | CLAY | CLEBURNE | COOSA | CULLMAN | ETOWAH | FAYETTE | GREENE | HALE | JEFFERSON | MARION | PICKENS | SHELBY | ST CLAIR | TALLADEGA | TUSCALOOSA | WALKER | WINSTON.
Major supermarket chain opens another new location in Alabama
If you've been looking for more options when it comes to grocery shopping, you may be interested to know that a major supermarket chain recently opened another new store location in Alabama. Read on to learn more.
Alabama 1 of 3 states with heaviest flu outbreaks, CDC shows; widespread in every county
Alabama is one of three states currently experiencing very high levels of flu activity, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control. Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina are listed as having the highest amount of ILI – influenza like illnesses – in the U.S. The southeast in general has been hardest hit with minimal activity reported in New England and the northwest parts of the country.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey wins re-election
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey won a second full term against Democrat Yolanda Flowers, the first Black woman to win a major party’s gubernatorial nomination in the state. Flowers’ candidacy was an interesting historical footnote. But it posed no real threat to the GOP’s control...
Alabama’s midterm election turnout worst in at least 36 years
A lack of competition from the Democratic Party and little-to-no TV campaign advertising in the weeks leading up to midterm election meant that Alabamians overwhelmingly stayed home on Tuesday. The turnout was the lowest in Alabama during a statewide general election in at least 36 years, according to data compiled...
Sunday fire closes Selma Walmart for second time in six weeks
A fire has once again closed the Selma Walmart. Selma Fire Department was called to the store on Highland Avenue at around 5:45 p.m. Sunday. A public safety official said the fire apparently started in the craft section of the store, near the paper goods aisle where a small fire was set Sept. 30. That fire closed the store for two days.
LSU fans “shook the Earth” twice during Alabama game
LSU fans were loud on Saturday night in Death Valley.
Flu forces Alabama school district to go virtual for a week
An Alabama school district is switching to virtual classes for the next week because of rising flu cases among students and teachers. Marshall County school officials have put in-person classes on hold and asked students to log in for remote learning Monday through Thursday. The school district said in a statement that so many people […]
Weekend fire in Alabama Walmart under investigation, closes store temporarily
A fire in an Alabama Walmart Sunday evening has temporarily closed the store until further notice. An official from the Walmart in Selma released a statement on Monday, saying the store is temporarily closed until further notice. The incident is the second fire to affect the store recently. Officials have...
