American Songwriter

Watch: Metallica Plays Early ’80s Deep Cuts at Tribute Concert for Megaforce Records

Sunday night (Nov. 7), Metallica took to the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood in Florida to pay tribute to Megaforce Records founder Jon “Jonny Z” Zazula and his wife Marsha. Having been signed to the label in the early ’80s, the group brought out a number of album cuts from Kill ‘Em All and Ride The Lightening – their first two efforts. Among the rare tracks were “Fight Fire With Fire,” “For Whom The Bells Toll,” “Call of the Ktulu” and “No Remorse.”
Guitar World Magazine

22 guitar heroes who shaped the sound of '80s indie and alternative rock

For enthusiasts, spectators, and aficionados, the '80s proved to be a fascinating time in the evolution of guitar-driven music. In the '70s, rock music was mostly about sex appeal, glam, glitz and high-octane machismo. And while the '80s would provide plenty of hot-rodded presto-clones, a budding movement was bubbling to the surface.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63

Famed drummer D.H. Peligro, who played the drums for the Dead Kenndedys and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died at 63, according to a statement from the Dead Kennedys. Peligro died at his home in L.A. from head trauma sustained in an accidental fall, the statement says.
Guitar World Magazine

A year before he joined Metallica, Cliff Burton was in a college band with Faith No More’s Jim Martin – watch them jam For Whom the Bell Tolls at a battle of the bands

In 1981, the two childhood friends embraced improvisatory psychedelic chaos as Agents of Misfortune – and their epic jam sessions gave birth to several future classics along the way. When Cliff Burton joined Metallica in 1982, he arrived a readymade bass hero: a virtuosic soloist, furious fingerstyle player and...
Guitar World Magazine

These are the biggest-selling guitar amps of 2022 according to Reverb

So far, Reverb has revealed the best-selling guitars of 2022 and the best-selling effects pedals of 2022, with both lists highlighting just some of the trends that have made their way into the gear markets over the past 12 months. These include the continued dominance of the PRS Silver Sky,...
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Counting Crows

Here at American Songwriter, we love Counting Crows. The band, which is fronted by songwriter and lead singer Adam Duritz, is a hit-making machine. From the group’s breakout hit “Mr. Jones” to others like “Omaha” and “Mrs. Potter’s Lullaby,” the emotional, heart-on-the-sleeve songwriting from Duritz is unmatched. And for a while in the ’90s, the band was one of the biggest musical groups in the world.
Guitar World Magazine

Wolfgang Van Halen is using more of his dad’s guitars on the new Mammoth WVH album – including a modded Gibson SG from Dirty Movies

The SG Junior has had its lower horn sawn off, and is joined by an ultra-rare Veillette Citron Shark baritone, which Eddie Van Halen used during the recording of 1984. Earlier this month, Wolfgang Van Halen announced work had begun on his sophomore Mammoth WVH studio album – an announcement that has since been followed by numerous updates confirming the completion of drums, the recording of the bass guitars and, last week, the start of electric guitar tracking.
HollywoodLife

NGHTMRE Shares Seven Songs That Represent His Style, From ‘Heavy’ To ‘Beautiful & Melodic’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Traveling through a dreamscape of many concepts, sounds, and sensations, cross-genre producer and DJ NGHTMRE is not one to stay in a specific lane. His new album, DRMVRSE, is a perfect example, containing moments of house-shaking beats (“Threshold”), seductive grooves (“Atmosphere,” ft. UPSAHL), intricate melodies (“Love”), and jungle excitement (“Another Dose”) that weave together. Like the images your subconscious channels in those moments of your deep slumber, DRMVRSE is multi-faceted, and though moments may seem discordant, everything fits together in a cohesive experience.
Guitar World Magazine

What surprised John Petrucci when he played through Joe Satriani's rig

Also up for discussion, though, were Petrucci's top tone tips, one of which is that guitarists should always keep in mind that their tone comes chiefly from their own hands. Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player (opens in new tab). Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder (opens in new tab) and Unrecorded (opens in new tab). Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.
American Songwriter

Documentary Set to Tell the Story of Pink Floyd Co-Founder Syd Barrett

A film chronicling the life and legacy of Pink Floyd co-founder, Syd Barrett, has been in the making for some time. The documentary, titled Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett And Pink Floyd, was first helmed by one of the band’s longtime collaborators, Storm Thorgerson, until his untimely death in 2013. It was then taken over by Roddy Bogawa.
Stereogum

Watch Phoebe Bridgers Join Lorde Onstage In São Paulo

Last year, when Lorde released her album Solar Power, she’d never met Phoebe Bridgers, even though Bridgers sang backup on six of the album’s 12 tracks. Solar Power was a pandemic-era record, and that’s how things had to be. These days, Lorde and Phoebe Bridgers are free to travel around the world and perform in front of people. Last night, singing onstage together in Brazil, they looked like old friends.
GoldDerby

Jeanine Zheng (‘Survivor 43’ exit interview): One move had a ‘major impact’ on her game

Wednesday’s eighth episode of “Survivor 43” was largely defined by the merged tribe of players all wanting to work together to make an unanimous decision. Going into tribal council, Jeanine Zheng thought she was part of the vote to take out someone else, but instead it was her name written on the most parchments and she became the first member of the jury. Read her “Survivor 43” exit interview below. Jeanine’s game received blow after blow once it turned to the individual portion of the game with a merged tribe. In the first vote, she could not cast a vote (she...

