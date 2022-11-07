Read full article on original website
System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, Incubus and Evanescence are confirmed for Las Vegas’ Sick New World festival
Full line-up revealed for 2023’s blockbusting Sick New World festival, with Turnstile, Papa Roach, Spiritbox and the Sisters Of Mercy all appearing
NME
Lars Ulrich’s sons’ band Taipei Houston share energetic video for ‘Respecter’
Taipei Houston have shared the video for their new song ‘Respecter’. Watch below. The track, which is taken from their debut project ‘Once Bit Never Bored’, is rowdy and full of energy, with hardcore riffs and heavy drums. In the new video the pair comprising Myles...
Watch: Metallica Plays Early ’80s Deep Cuts at Tribute Concert for Megaforce Records
Sunday night (Nov. 7), Metallica took to the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood in Florida to pay tribute to Megaforce Records founder Jon “Jonny Z” Zazula and his wife Marsha. Having been signed to the label in the early ’80s, the group brought out a number of album cuts from Kill ‘Em All and Ride The Lightening – their first two efforts. Among the rare tracks were “Fight Fire With Fire,” “For Whom The Bells Toll,” “Call of the Ktulu” and “No Remorse.”
Guitar World Magazine
22 guitar heroes who shaped the sound of '80s indie and alternative rock
For enthusiasts, spectators, and aficionados, the '80s proved to be a fascinating time in the evolution of guitar-driven music. In the '70s, rock music was mostly about sex appeal, glam, glitz and high-octane machismo. And while the '80s would provide plenty of hot-rodded presto-clones, a budding movement was bubbling to the surface.
Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63
Famed drummer D.H. Peligro, who played the drums for the Dead Kenndedys and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died at 63, according to a statement from the Dead Kennedys. Peligro died at his home in L.A. from head trauma sustained in an accidental fall, the statement says.
Meet Elegant Weapons, the new Judas Priest/Pantera/Rainbow supergroup
Faulkner, Romero, Brown & Travis: not a high-powered law firm, but metal's newest supergroup, coming our way in 2023
Guitar World Magazine
A year before he joined Metallica, Cliff Burton was in a college band with Faith No More’s Jim Martin – watch them jam For Whom the Bell Tolls at a battle of the bands
In 1981, the two childhood friends embraced improvisatory psychedelic chaos as Agents of Misfortune – and their epic jam sessions gave birth to several future classics along the way. When Cliff Burton joined Metallica in 1982, he arrived a readymade bass hero: a virtuosic soloist, furious fingerstyle player and...
Guitar World Magazine
These are the biggest-selling guitar amps of 2022 according to Reverb
So far, Reverb has revealed the best-selling guitars of 2022 and the best-selling effects pedals of 2022, with both lists highlighting just some of the trends that have made their way into the gear markets over the past 12 months. These include the continued dominance of the PRS Silver Sky,...
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Counting Crows
Here at American Songwriter, we love Counting Crows. The band, which is fronted by songwriter and lead singer Adam Duritz, is a hit-making machine. From the group’s breakout hit “Mr. Jones” to others like “Omaha” and “Mrs. Potter’s Lullaby,” the emotional, heart-on-the-sleeve songwriting from Duritz is unmatched. And for a while in the ’90s, the band was one of the biggest musical groups in the world.
Ozzy Osbourne announces metaverse Ozzfest lineup, including Motörhead, Megadeth, Black Label Society and more
Ozzfest is set to become the first real life festival to be staged in the metaverse, with performances from Ozzy Osbourne, Motörhead, Megadeth and Black Label Society, amongst others. Ozzy Osbourne's Ozzfest, which is set to become the first real life festival to be staged in the metaverse, has...
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen is using more of his dad’s guitars on the new Mammoth WVH album – including a modded Gibson SG from Dirty Movies
The SG Junior has had its lower horn sawn off, and is joined by an ultra-rare Veillette Citron Shark baritone, which Eddie Van Halen used during the recording of 1984. Earlier this month, Wolfgang Van Halen announced work had begun on his sophomore Mammoth WVH studio album – an announcement that has since been followed by numerous updates confirming the completion of drums, the recording of the bass guitars and, last week, the start of electric guitar tracking.
7 Underrated Led Zeppelin Songs From Deep in the Band’s Catalog
These underrated Led Zeppelin songs prove the band's excellent deep cuts came throughout their career.
NGHTMRE Shares Seven Songs That Represent His Style, From ‘Heavy’ To ‘Beautiful & Melodic’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Traveling through a dreamscape of many concepts, sounds, and sensations, cross-genre producer and DJ NGHTMRE is not one to stay in a specific lane. His new album, DRMVRSE, is a perfect example, containing moments of house-shaking beats (“Threshold”), seductive grooves (“Atmosphere,” ft. UPSAHL), intricate melodies (“Love”), and jungle excitement (“Another Dose”) that weave together. Like the images your subconscious channels in those moments of your deep slumber, DRMVRSE is multi-faceted, and though moments may seem discordant, everything fits together in a cohesive experience.
Guitar World Magazine
Polyphia’s Tim Henson and Scott LePage sit down with Steve Vai to discuss their epic collaboration, the evolution of awe-inspiring technique and a one-of-a-kind guitar gift
The Polyphia x Steve Vai collaboration on Ego Death is one of the standout guitar moments of 2022. This is the story of how it all came together, from the first encounter to chopping up the guitar master's solo – and how the prog prodigies plan to tackle it all live…
Guitar World Magazine
What surprised John Petrucci when he played through Joe Satriani's rig
Also up for discussion, though, were Petrucci's top tone tips, one of which is that guitarists should always keep in mind that their tone comes chiefly from their own hands. Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player (opens in new tab). Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder (opens in new tab) and Unrecorded (opens in new tab). Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.
Documentary Set to Tell the Story of Pink Floyd Co-Founder Syd Barrett
A film chronicling the life and legacy of Pink Floyd co-founder, Syd Barrett, has been in the making for some time. The documentary, titled Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett And Pink Floyd, was first helmed by one of the band’s longtime collaborators, Storm Thorgerson, until his untimely death in 2013. It was then taken over by Roddy Bogawa.
Stereogum
Watch Phoebe Bridgers Join Lorde Onstage In São Paulo
Last year, when Lorde released her album Solar Power, she’d never met Phoebe Bridgers, even though Bridgers sang backup on six of the album’s 12 tracks. Solar Power was a pandemic-era record, and that’s how things had to be. These days, Lorde and Phoebe Bridgers are free to travel around the world and perform in front of people. Last night, singing onstage together in Brazil, they looked like old friends.
Every Ozzy Osbourne solo album ranked from worst to best
A guide to the recorded work of Ozzy Osbourne: Black Sabbath frontman, rock icon, reality TV star, national treasure
Take a Trip Through the States with Songs for California—America’s Songbook
Every state across the country has its own type of music that makes it what it is. In a multi-part series, American Songwriter will take a look at each of the 50 states and the music that emanates from each of the various and unique landscapes. Next stop: California. 1....
Jeanine Zheng (‘Survivor 43’ exit interview): One move had a ‘major impact’ on her game
Wednesday’s eighth episode of “Survivor 43” was largely defined by the merged tribe of players all wanting to work together to make an unanimous decision. Going into tribal council, Jeanine Zheng thought she was part of the vote to take out someone else, but instead it was her name written on the most parchments and she became the first member of the jury. Read her “Survivor 43” exit interview below. Jeanine’s game received blow after blow once it turned to the individual portion of the game with a merged tribe. In the first vote, she could not cast a vote (she...
