klcc.org

Area bonds and measures largely getting a green light

Regional counties and cities voted Tuesday on an array of measures from streets and parks to fire districts and schools. So far, voters in the area are largely giving measures a green light. Lane County’s Parks bond is on track to pass with nearly 60% of the vote, and Lane County’s Streets bond looks to pass with 64% voting “yes” as of mid-day Wednesday.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

About that Sunday snow...Plus lunar eclipse tonight and a look ahead

Yesterday was a strange weather day, nestled in a chilly & wet weekend. I have been sick since late Friday, so I was actually in bed much of Sunday. Nothing serious, and I’m on the rebound so I’ll be back at work this evening. But I want to recap the surprise snow to some lower elevation spots during the daytime Sunday. To get snow to the valley floor on November 6th? Everything has to be exactly right for that to happen.
PORTLAND, OR
Lebanon-Express

Staying safe on the roads in the mid-Willamette Valley this season

With areas in the mid-Willamette Valley getting the first snowfall of the season Sunday, Nov. 6 — in between downpours of rain — it’s a good time to remind drivers how to stay safe when hitting slick roads this fall and winter. Local police and fire agencies...
ALBANY, OR
hh-today.com

Update: What’s up with Henderson Park?

With a fence around it and the street trees gone, Henderson Park had a pretty bleak appearance when I rode the bike up Calapooia Street last weekend. But things are looking up. The Albany Parks and Recreation Department is updating the layout of the park with a new design and...
ALBANY, OR
kcfmradio.com

Man Arrested on Explosive Charge; OCHS Receives Dogs; Election Results Timeline

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, bringing the spotlight to the country’s deadliest form of cancer. There will be an estimated 130-thousand lung cancer deaths in 2022, including more than 84-hundred in Oregon, according to the American Cancer Society. Michael Skokan is a pulmonary critical-care physician at The Oregon Clinic. He says many of these deaths are preventable and the first action people can take is to stop smoking. Skokan says the disease historically has presented some challenges to doctors.
FLORENCE, OR
Lebanon-Express

How the mid-Willamette Valley voted

Preliminary results from contested races, updated 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. Corvallis mayor (first choice) Corvallis City Council Ward 9 (first choice) Philomath City Council (top 6) Christopher McMorran: 13.64%. Teresa Nielson: 12.82%. Matt Lehman: 12.22%. Diane Crocker: 11.77%. Ruth Causey: 10.03%. David Low: 9.79%. Jessica Andrade: 9.78%. Peggy Yoder:...
LINN COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

Among the Election Day winners: Lane County Parks

Voters have approved a measure for a five-year property tax levy that’ll help maintain Lane County parks. At last check, Measure 20-335 was approved by 60 percent of voters. At $.16 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, the estimated payment for most Lane County homeowners will be $38 a year.
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Lane closures on Ferry Street Bridge Wednesday may cause delays

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Department of Public Works says drivers should be prepared for lane shifts and slowdowns Wednesday afternoon as contractors install temporary striping on the bridge and connected viaduct. According to a press release, the work is expected to be done between 12:00 p.m. and 4:00...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Eugene firefighters combat apartment fire that harmed three near Autzen Stadium

EUGENE, Ore. -- Firefighters successfully contained an apartment fire across the street from Autzen Stadium Tuesday evening. Firefighters were dispatched to a fire on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at about 4:03 p.m. They reportedly arrived to find a fire on the fourth floor of an apartment building near the road. Firefighters quickly evacuated the building and got to fighting the fire, which they were said to have been able to put out in less than 45 minutes.
EUGENE, OR
beachconnection.net

Two Extraordinary Scenic Drives Along a Wild Stretch of Oregon Coast

Sometimes (some may say more often than that), the weather just does not cooperate on a trip to the Oregon coast. But even if it is in a really good, sunny mood and disposition, you may want to see a large swath of it in one sitting. A nice drive will fit this bill nicely.
YACHATS, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Injured hunter rescued from rugged, snowy terrain near Milton-Freewater

MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore. — Following an overnight stay in rugged, snowy terrain in remote Umatilla County, an injured hunter was rescued following a full-day search-and-rescue excursion. According to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call from 49-year-old Danny Rupp of Albany, OR around 8:30 p.m. on November 2, 2022. He was stranded in remote terrain while on a hunting...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
philomathnews.com

Faulty wood-burning furnace suspected as cause of fire at Blodgett home

A fire that appears to have been ignited by a faulty home heating system damaged a Blodgett home on Monday, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Philomath firefighters responded to the fire at 12:09 p.m. in the 22400 block of Highway 20 and upon arrival found flames coming out of the rear of the single-story house, Deputy Fire Chief Rich Saalsaa said. An investigation determined that the fire originated in the furnace area of the home’s basement and spread to the first floor.
BLODGETT, OR
Lebanon-Express

Elections: Mid-Willamette Valley voters pass mushroom moratoria, bans

Mid-Willamette Valley voters approved a mix of outright bans and moratoriums on the use and manufacture of psilocybin mushrooms in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 General Election. Most of the measures were blow-outs, according to unofficial results released shortly before 10 p.m. As updates came in, nothing changed. In 2020, voters...
LINN COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Florence Police make homicide arrest in head injury death

EUGENE, Ore. — A man found in the front yard of a house with a head injury died in transit to the hospital and another man is in custody for homicide, the Florence Police Department announced. On Monday, November 7 at 9:15 p.m. Florence Police say officers responded to...
FLORENCE, OR
yachatsnews.com

Boater who drew two COCF&R responses Saturday will be getting big bill

WALDPORT – Central Oregon Coast Fire & Rescue will be sending an Albany boater a pretty big bill for causing such a ruckus on the river Saturday. COCF&R firefighters twice had to respond to calls from Michael C. Herring of Albany for help pulling him off a sandbar in the Alsea River 1¼ miles up river from McKinley’s RV Park and Marina, where he was staying.
ALBANY, OR

