Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
klcc.org
Area bonds and measures largely getting a green light
Regional counties and cities voted Tuesday on an array of measures from streets and parks to fire districts and schools. So far, voters in the area are largely giving measures a green light. Lane County’s Parks bond is on track to pass with nearly 60% of the vote, and Lane County’s Streets bond looks to pass with 64% voting “yes” as of mid-day Wednesday.
kptv.com
About that Sunday snow...Plus lunar eclipse tonight and a look ahead
Yesterday was a strange weather day, nestled in a chilly & wet weekend. I have been sick since late Friday, so I was actually in bed much of Sunday. Nothing serious, and I’m on the rebound so I’ll be back at work this evening. But I want to recap the surprise snow to some lower elevation spots during the daytime Sunday. To get snow to the valley floor on November 6th? Everything has to be exactly right for that to happen.
Lebanon-Express
Staying safe on the roads in the mid-Willamette Valley this season
With areas in the mid-Willamette Valley getting the first snowfall of the season Sunday, Nov. 6 — in between downpours of rain — it’s a good time to remind drivers how to stay safe when hitting slick roads this fall and winter. Local police and fire agencies...
hh-today.com
Update: What’s up with Henderson Park?
With a fence around it and the street trees gone, Henderson Park had a pretty bleak appearance when I rode the bike up Calapooia Street last weekend. But things are looking up. The Albany Parks and Recreation Department is updating the layout of the park with a new design and...
kcfmradio.com
Man Arrested on Explosive Charge; OCHS Receives Dogs; Election Results Timeline
November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, bringing the spotlight to the country’s deadliest form of cancer. There will be an estimated 130-thousand lung cancer deaths in 2022, including more than 84-hundred in Oregon, according to the American Cancer Society. Michael Skokan is a pulmonary critical-care physician at The Oregon Clinic. He says many of these deaths are preventable and the first action people can take is to stop smoking. Skokan says the disease historically has presented some challenges to doctors.
klcc.org
KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Dr. Stephanie Bulger, President, Lane Community College
A conversation with Dr. Stephanie Bulger, president, Lane Community College and Michael Dunne. Dr. Stephanie Bulger became president of Lane Community College in July of this year. It was seemingly inevitable that Dr. Stephanie Bulger, the president of Lane Community College, would seek a career in education, coming as she...
Lebanon-Express
How the mid-Willamette Valley voted
Preliminary results from contested races, updated 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. Corvallis mayor (first choice) Corvallis City Council Ward 9 (first choice) Philomath City Council (top 6) Christopher McMorran: 13.64%. Teresa Nielson: 12.82%. Matt Lehman: 12.22%. Diane Crocker: 11.77%. Ruth Causey: 10.03%. David Low: 9.79%. Jessica Andrade: 9.78%. Peggy Yoder:...
klcc.org
Among the Election Day winners: Lane County Parks
Voters have approved a measure for a five-year property tax levy that’ll help maintain Lane County parks. At last check, Measure 20-335 was approved by 60 percent of voters. At $.16 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, the estimated payment for most Lane County homeowners will be $38 a year.
nbc16.com
Lane closures on Ferry Street Bridge Wednesday may cause delays
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Department of Public Works says drivers should be prepared for lane shifts and slowdowns Wednesday afternoon as contractors install temporary striping on the bridge and connected viaduct. According to a press release, the work is expected to be done between 12:00 p.m. and 4:00...
Power knocked out in Oregon, Washington as rain, snow, and cold move in
With more rain forecasted and even snow for some, many Oregonians and Washingtonians are already feeling the impacts with outages reported across the state.
kezi.com
Eugene firefighters combat apartment fire that harmed three near Autzen Stadium
EUGENE, Ore. -- Firefighters successfully contained an apartment fire across the street from Autzen Stadium Tuesday evening. Firefighters were dispatched to a fire on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at about 4:03 p.m. They reportedly arrived to find a fire on the fourth floor of an apartment building near the road. Firefighters quickly evacuated the building and got to fighting the fire, which they were said to have been able to put out in less than 45 minutes.
kezi.com
Formerly homeless veteran has advice for those looking to get off the streets
EUGENE, Ore. -- A formerly homeless veteran is sharing how he was able to get off the streets, so he can help others who are like him. Ken Trussell served in the Cold War as a nuclear propulsion engineer in the Navy. He moved to Eugene from California back in...
beachconnection.net
Two Extraordinary Scenic Drives Along a Wild Stretch of Oregon Coast
Sometimes (some may say more often than that), the weather just does not cooperate on a trip to the Oregon coast. But even if it is in a really good, sunny mood and disposition, you may want to see a large swath of it in one sitting. A nice drive will fit this bill nicely.
Injured hunter rescued from rugged, snowy terrain near Milton-Freewater
MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore. — Following an overnight stay in rugged, snowy terrain in remote Umatilla County, an injured hunter was rescued following a full-day search-and-rescue excursion. According to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call from 49-year-old Danny Rupp of Albany, OR around 8:30 p.m. on November 2, 2022. He was stranded in remote terrain while on a hunting...
kezi.com
Lane County Commissioners vote to proceed with design for Eugene Emeralds' new facility
EUGENE, Ore. -- The first phase of the process to design a new home for the Eugene Emeralds has begun after the Lane County Board of Commissioners voted in favor of proceeding. The Eugene Emeralds announced on November 8 that the board of commissioners voted to move forward with the...
philomathnews.com
Faulty wood-burning furnace suspected as cause of fire at Blodgett home
A fire that appears to have been ignited by a faulty home heating system damaged a Blodgett home on Monday, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Philomath firefighters responded to the fire at 12:09 p.m. in the 22400 block of Highway 20 and upon arrival found flames coming out of the rear of the single-story house, Deputy Fire Chief Rich Saalsaa said. An investigation determined that the fire originated in the furnace area of the home’s basement and spread to the first floor.
Lebanon-Express
Elections: Mid-Willamette Valley voters pass mushroom moratoria, bans
Mid-Willamette Valley voters approved a mix of outright bans and moratoriums on the use and manufacture of psilocybin mushrooms in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 General Election. Most of the measures were blow-outs, according to unofficial results released shortly before 10 p.m. As updates came in, nothing changed. In 2020, voters...
KCBY
Eugene Police asks public's help to identify suspects in Valley River Center robbery
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is asking the public's help to identify two people suspected of stealing $1,700 worth of clothing from Hollister in the Valley River Center. In a Facebook post, EPD says the suspects left the mall in a beige/gold 2003-2006 Ford Expedition with a...
nbc16.com
Florence Police make homicide arrest in head injury death
EUGENE, Ore. — A man found in the front yard of a house with a head injury died in transit to the hospital and another man is in custody for homicide, the Florence Police Department announced. On Monday, November 7 at 9:15 p.m. Florence Police say officers responded to...
yachatsnews.com
Boater who drew two COCF&R responses Saturday will be getting big bill
WALDPORT – Central Oregon Coast Fire & Rescue will be sending an Albany boater a pretty big bill for causing such a ruckus on the river Saturday. COCF&R firefighters twice had to respond to calls from Michael C. Herring of Albany for help pulling him off a sandbar in the Alsea River 1¼ miles up river from McKinley’s RV Park and Marina, where he was staying.
Comments / 1