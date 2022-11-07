Read full article on original website
cryptopotato.com
Nigeria’s Presidential Candidate Adebayo to Create 30 Million Jobs Using Crypto
Adewole Adebayo promised to deploy crypto and create up to 30 million jobs for Nigerians should he get elected as President of the country. Adewole Adebayo – one of the main contestants to become Nigeria’s next President – promised to use blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies to generate up to 30 million job positions for locals.
The Collapse Of One Of The Largest Crypto Platforms Shows How Much Of The Industry Appears To Be “Smoke And Mirrors”: Senator Elizabeth Warren
Senator Warren has called for a strict regulatory framework to be established in the crypto industry. Coinbase’s Brian Armstrong and Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse have also blamed a lack of regulatory clarity in the US as the main reason compelling exchanges to settle abroad. Senator Elizabeth Warren has once...
cryptoglobe.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Shares His Crypto Predictions for the Next 5 Years
On Thursday (3 November 2022), Coinbase Global, Inc. released it Q3 2022 financial results, and during the earnings call that followed the release of Coinbase’s Q3 2022 Shareholder Letter, Co-Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong shared his predictions for the next five years. According to the transcript of Coinbase’s Q3...
FTX asks Kraken to aid in liquidity crisis a day after the Binance rescue fell through, report says
FTX approached Kraken for emergency funds on Thursday, according to a report from Axios. The move follows the failed takeover deal between Binance and FTX. Earlier on Thursday, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said he was in talks with Tron crypto token founder Justin Sun about a rescue. FTX has approached...
dailyhodl.com
Embattled Crypto Exchange FTX Lent Billions in Customer Assets To Fund Alameda Research: Report
A new report claims that troubled crypto exchange platform FTX lent billions of dollars worth of its customers’ assets to fund its quantitative trading branch. According to The Wall Street Journal, FTX CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried told investors that Alameda Research owes FTX about $10 billion worth of customer funds.
Democrats renew push for cryptocurrency regulations after FTX collapse
Democratic lawmakers and agency officials are calling for more regulations on cryptocurrencies after one of the largest exchanges neared collapse.
thecoinrise.com
Russia Looks to Integrate Crypto Into its Financial System
The Russian central bank is actively searching for a place for digital assets in its financial system. The Central Bank of Russia (CBR) wants to integrate cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology into its local financial economy not minding the stack of prevalent global financial sanctions. Therefore, CBR is currently exploring strategies focused on how this integration can be achieved.
thecoinrise.com
New Crypto and Blockchain Association Launches in Abu Dhabi
Amid the fast-rising growth in the United Arab Emirates, a blockchain association dubbed “The Middle East, Africa, and Asia Crypto and Blockchain Association (MEAACBA)” has been launched in Abu Dhabi to further accelerate the growth of the sector. The announcement was made by the association on November 8.
‘It all fell apart’: How a ‘crypto saviour’ lost $16bn in just one day
In December, Sam Bankman-Fried testified before Congress about why cryptocurrencies could never go the way of the large investment banks that capitulated in the global financial crisis of 2008.“No one knew how much risk was in that system until it all fell apart,” the 30-year-old founder and CEO of cryptocurrency exchange firm FTX said.“If you compare that to what happens on FTX or other major cryptocurrency venues today, there is complete transparency about… the positions that are held. There is a robust consistent risk framework applied.”This week, Bankman-Fried had his own Lehman Brothers moment in a head-spinning turn of events...
thecoinrise.com
EU Parliament Introduce DORA, a Legislation For Cybersecurity
The Parliament of the European Union has introduced legislation for cybersecurity in relation to digital finance firms and crypto asset service providers. The legislation which is dubbed Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) passed with a 556 support mark against 18 disapprovals. It is believed that DORA will help coordinate essential digital operations requirements across Europe.
How Binance played a key role as FTX collapse unfolded
One of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, FTX, has collapsed, with what is reported to be an $8bn (£6.8bn) black hole on its balance sheet. Of its 1 million users, many are now unable withdraw their funds. On Friday, the FTX group, run from offices in America but headquartered in the Bahamas, filed for bankruptcy protection in the US.
thecoinrise.com
NTT Docomo partners with Accenture to invest $4B in Web3
NTT Docomo, the major Japanese mobile phone company, partnered with a global professional services company Accenture to invest up to 500 and 600 billion yen (up to $4 billion) on Web3 technology. NTT Docomo and Accenture outline their plans to tackle environmental, social, and governance (ESG) challenges, and to build...
CoinTelegraph
White House says ‘prudent regulation of cryptocurrencies‘ is needed, hinting at situation with FTX
The White House said the administration of United States President Joseph Biden is monitoring the situation with the recent crypto market crash but deferred to independent regulators for any potential enforcement actions. In a Nov. 10 press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden was aware of the...
blockworks.co
Crypto Chaos Dims Prospects of US Bitcoin ETF: Analysts
The discount of Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) hits record 41% in the wake of crypto exchange FTX’s fall. The slim chance of a US bitcoin ETF getting approved likely just got slimmer, analysts said, as high crypto market volatility spurred by FTX’s ongoing struggles persists. Grayscale Investments’...
thecoinrise.com
US regulators to investigate FTX after massive mismanagement of user deposits
FTX, which used to be one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world, is apparently being investigated by financial authorities in the United States after it became unable to fulfill withdrawal requests from its customers. According to Bloomberg, the investigation was disclosed by two individuals with knowledge of the...
thecoinrise.com
FV Bank Becomes First Commonwealth Digital Assets Custodian
United States-licensed global digital bank FinTech Ventures popularly regarded as FV Bank is now the first bank of the Commonwealth to launch a digital assets custody service. The crypto bank which is registered in Puerto Rico offers a range of vertically-integrated suites of traditional and digital asset banking and custody services to its U.S and international clients.
thecoinrise.com
Clearing House Opposes CBDCs in Response to US Treasury Call for Comments
The Clearing House, an association of banking and payment companies controlled by the largest commercial banks in the United States has responded to The Treasury Department’s request for comment on the national security risk posed by illicit digital assets. In a letter dated November 3 but made public on...
thecoinrise.com
AllianceBlock to launch solution for proving digital ID without privacy compromise
AllianceBlock has recently introduced a solution that allows users to verify their digital identity while maintaining their confidentiality. On November 9, the company stated that it will be launching its Trustless IDentity Verification (TIDV) solution on Mainnet. With the goal of building seamless paths into decentralized finance (DeFi), the initial integration will take place through the Fundrs platform.
thecoinrise.com
Twitter Files Application to Operate as Payment Processor
With the sole aim of broadening its reach into the financial business, Twitter recently registered with the U.S Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) to become a payment processor. According to a release by the New York Times on November 9, the registration enables the platform to get various ways to...
dailyhodl.com
US Lawmaker Claims SEC Chair Gary Gensler Was Trying To Help FTX ‘Obtain Regulatory Monopoly’ Over Crypto
Minnesota Representative Tom Emmer says his office is looking into allegations of a conspiracy between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chairman and embattled crypto exchange FTX. According to Emmer, his office received reports that SEC chair Gary Gensler was helping FTX and its CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), acquire...
