Duval County, FL

Beach advisory issued for Duval County coast as Subtropical Storm Nicole approaches

By Allison Matthews, Action News Jax
 2 days ago
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue Division will be issuing a beach safety alert through the weekend, starting Tuesday, Nov. 8 due to a period of dangerous and life-threatening beach and ocean conditions from Subtropical Storm Nicole, which is forecast to strengthen early this week.

Beachgoers should not enter the water, no matter their swimming ability, during the beach safety alert period, due to the high surf and deteriorating ocean conditions.

People who come to the beach should exercise extreme caution and be aware of higher-than-normal tides, strong rushing water and beach erosion. Follow all warnings from local authorities and consider not entering the beach if little to no beach is present.

For more information on beach and ocean safety, current beach and ocean conditions, real-time weather conditions or live beach/surf cameras, visit www.jacksonvillebeach.org/oceanrescue, www.jaxready.com, and www.weather.gov/jax.

To subscribe to beach and ocean safety notifications, visit http://bit.ly/AlertJax or text DUVALBEACH to 888-777.

