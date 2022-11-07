KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Dennis Sutton, age 79, died on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Sharon Regional Hospital, with his family by his side. He was born on January 24, 1943, the second of five children of Grace Lavern (Fisk) and Malry McClung Sutton, Sr. He grew up in Kinsman, living in a two-bedroom home with all five children who shared one bedroom.

KINSMAN, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO