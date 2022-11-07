Read full article on original website
Rick J. Hassel, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rick Hassel, 69, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away at home Tuesday, November 8, 2022, with his family by his side. Rick was born May 10, 1953, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to Wilda (Krinks) and Gerald Hassel. He was a 1971 graduate of Sharpsville High School and...
Douglas MacIntyre, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas MacIntyre, entered eternal rest Monday, November 7, 2022, while at home and surrounded by his daughters, following a period of declining health. He was 90. Douglas was born June 27, 1932, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to William and Isabel (Carr) MacIntyre. Doug grew up in...
Norma R. (Buchanan) Banjak, West Middlesex, PA
WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Norma R. (Buchanan) Banjak, age 86, of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, November 6, 2022, in Windsor House, Liberty Center, in Youngstown, Ohio, after a brief illness. Born October 3, 1936, in Farrell, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late...
Cameron “Cam” J. Vandevort, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cameron J. Vandevort, 38, of Harmony, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes early Saturday morning, November 5, 2022, at his home. Cam was born December 20, 1983, in New Castle, a son of Dale and Maureen (Van Eman) Vandevort. A member of Union...
Martha Kay White, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) Martha Kay (Liller) White, 77, formerly of Youngstown, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus in the early morning of Monday, October 31, 2022, at her daughter’s home. Martha was born July 23, 1945 in Cumberland, Maryland. She was the daughter of the late Marvin G....
Kathleen L. Fair, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen L. “Kathy” Fair, 69, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, formerly of Mercer, Pennsylvania, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022 in UPMC Shenango in Farrell, Pennsylvania. Kathleen was born October 6, 1953 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Noreen Gregory-Blystone and Donald Blystone. She graduated from Mercer...
William J. Hammer, Diamond, Ohio
DIAMOND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. Hammer, 83, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Canfield Health Care. He was born July 15, 1939 in Youngstown, a son of Thomas and Margaret (Mullen) Hammer. Bill was a brick layer by trade and also an Ordained Minister with the United...
Eugenia “Betty” Baca, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugenia “Betty” Baca, age 96, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, peacefully at home with family by her side. Betty was born August 21, 1926, in Upper Michigan to John C. and Philomene (VanDerHagen) Kane. She was a 1945 graduate of Warren G....
Alice Louise “Babydoll” Freeman, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Alice Louise “Babydoll” Freeman. Sunrise: April 9, 1943. Sunset November 2, 2022. Mrs. Freeman affectionately known as “Babydoll” was born April 9, 1943 in Alliance, Ohio the daughter of Excell Kirksey and Katherine Pollard Oliver. She attended Franklin, Stanton and...
Gary E. Goblinger, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary E. Goblinger, of Delmar, Maryland, formerly of Hubbard, Ohio, peacefully passed from this life during the morning hours of Monday, October 31, 2022, following a period of declining health. He was 73. Gary was born August 6, 1949, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a son to...
RauMone D. Green, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – RauMone D. Green of Warren, Ohio entered his final departure from this world on an early quiet Saturday morning at his residence, November 5, 2022, at 9:22 a.m. RauMone was 46 years of age. He was born in Warren, Ohio on June 20, 1976, the...
Dolores M. “Dee” Russell, Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Delores “Dee” Russell, 76, of Farrell, passed away Thursday afternoon, November 3, 2022, in Nugent’s Convalescent Home, following an extended illness. She was born February 26, 1946, in Sharon, a daughter of Kathryn (Stinedurf) and James Rice. She graduated from Hickory High...
Bertha Darlene Krause, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Bertha Darlene Krause, 80, of E. Friendship Street, died Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Quality Life Services in New Castle. She was born on October 25, 1942, in Butler, a daughter of the late Kenneth and Elsie (Hinton) Good. Darlene enjoyed coloring, reading books,...
Phyllis A. Forris, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Phyllis A. Forris, 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 3, 2022 surrounded by her family. Phyllis was born December 23, 1932 in Boardman, Ohio, the daughter of William and Hazel (Haney) Staines. A 1950 graduate of North Lima High School, she also attended Youngstown College. She...
Larry Tomlin, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Tomlin, 81, went to be with the Lord following a brief illness on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. Larry was born March 3, 1941 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Beily and Sally Tomlin. He was a graduate of...
Russell H. “Russ” Burr, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Russell H. “Russ” Burr, 83, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital. Russ was born December 21, 1938 in Adrian, West Virginia to the late Russell and Blanche (Crites) Burr. The family attended Sebring First Church of the Nazarene.
Luther Rose, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Luther Rose, only child of Evelyn Rose, was born in Warwick County, Virginia on January 5, 1927. He transitioned from the land of the dying into the land of the living on Saturday, November 5, 2022. He grew up in Hanson and Newport News, Virginia.
Rebecca “Becky” Kunkel, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rebecca “Becky” Kunkel, 75, of Warren, Ohio passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She was born July 9, 1947, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Robert and F. Jane (Erwin) Jones. Becky was a...
Robert D. Blott, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert D. Blott, Sr., 69, passed away early Saturday morning, November 5, 2022, at Briarfield at Ashley Circle. Bob was born August 3, 1953, in Youngstown, a son of the late Betty Albright Blott. Bob was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School. He worked...
Lynn Marie Murar, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lynn Marie Murar, 66, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Murar was born September 8, 1956 in Buffalo, New York, a daughter of the late John and Elizabeth “Betty” (Reardon) Wiehe. She...
