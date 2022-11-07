BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) Martha Kay (Liller) White, 77, formerly of Youngstown, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus in the early morning of Monday, October 31, 2022, at her daughter’s home. Martha was born July 23, 1945 in Cumberland, Maryland. She was the daughter of the late Marvin G....

