Crypto industry should learn 2 key lessons from FTX crisis: Binance CEO
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Binance, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), has provided his perspective on “two big lessons” that may be taken from the “events” involving FTX. According to Zhao, cryptocurrency companies should not utilize their own tokens as collateral and should also maintain “large reserves.”
Copper Reserves $500M as Insurance For its Crypto Offering
London-based cryptocurrency custodian Copper has set aside $500 million as insurance cover for digital assets in cold storage. The cover was arranged by British-American multinational insurer Aon (AON) which utilized the services of a panel of insurers experts led by Canopius, a Lloyd’s of London syndicate. The level of...
BlockFi Reopens its Interest Yield Product For US Accredited Investors
Crypto lending platform BlockFi has announced the relaunch of its reward program dubbed BlockFi Yield for accredited investors. Beginning at the end of 2022, this program will be available in its beta version to selected US clients, afterwards, it will be available to all US clients at the start of the new year. This class of investors will now be able to earn interest on digital assets with BlockFi yield.
Securities Commission of The Bahamas Further Investigates FTX Crisis
According to the local newspaper Tribune, the problems at the FTX exchange are currently being investigated by the Bahamian regulator, the Securities Commission of the Bahamas. This is owing to the fact that FTX Digital Market is an FTX unit licensed in the Bahamas under a newly enacted law that...
US regulators to investigate FTX after massive mismanagement of user deposits
FTX, which used to be one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world, is apparently being investigated by financial authorities in the United States after it became unable to fulfill withdrawal requests from its customers. According to Bloomberg, the investigation was disclosed by two individuals with knowledge of the...
Binance decides not to acquire FTX after closer evaluation
Just one day after agreeing to save FTX by acquiring it on Tuesday, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance, has driven away from its commitment. Binance finds mismanagement of user deposits on FTX. The announcement released on Wednesday stated that even Binance was unable to help FTX with...
Gensler comments on FTX collapse and ongoing crypto bear market
Gary Gensler, the chairman of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) described the abrupt change in situations and dramatic decline in the position of crypto exchange FTX, that happened in the last two days, as a part of a bigger trend involving digital assets. He states:. “Investors get...
FTX legal and compliance team reportedly quit amid massive uncertainty
According to the recent reports, a major part of FTX’s legal and compliance team have recently left the crypto exchange amid the ongoing crisis. The news comes at a time when the exchange is already experiencing significant difficulties. As per the reports by Semafor, confidential sources informed the outlet...
Bakkt Release Q3 Report, Records 73% Increase in Crypto Conversion Volume
Digital assets service provider Bakkt Holdings has released its earnings and operational report for the third quarter which ended in September. Based on the listings in the Q3 report, Bakkt digital assets conversion volume of $182 million increased up to 73% year-over-year. The increase was quoted to be due to loyalty redemption related to increased travel activity.
Riot Blockchain reports a net loss of $36M in its quarterly revenue
Riot Blockchain, the largest Bitcoin mining operation in the world, reported a net loss of $36.6 million in its quarterly revenue report. The Colorado-based firm’s sales of $46.3 million was down 28% from the $54.2 million that had been anticipated. Many Bitcoin miners have been hit hard by the...
Russia Looks to Integrate Crypto Into its Financial System
The Russian central bank is actively searching for a place for digital assets in its financial system. The Central Bank of Russia (CBR) wants to integrate cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology into its local financial economy not minding the stack of prevalent global financial sanctions. Therefore, CBR is currently exploring strategies focused on how this integration can be achieved.
Beleaguered FTX Goes Under California Regulator’s Investigation
Globally, regulators seem to be mulling the idea of launching several probes into the FTX ongoing crisis which has left the exchange on the verge of collapse. Apart from the investigation from the local regulator, the Securities Commission of the Bahamas, California’s Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has announced its plan to investigate the failure of FTX.
Toon Finance – Redefining Decentralized Play-to-Earn Gaming in Crypto
Internet memes have proven to be not only a source of entertainment but also a source of revenue. Their appeal is directly related to the humorous nature of these meme coins, which have received much media and public attention. Toon Finance and other meme coins are becoming increasingly dominant in the world of NFTs, where new economic activities are constantly emerging.
Marathon Digital becomes the second-largest BTC holder despite disappointing Q3 results
Based on the data, it appears that only MicroStrategy (MSTR) is the only company that possesses more Bitcoin than crypto mining giant Marathon Digital Holdings, which holds 11,285 BTC units at present despite the fact that the company suffered a net loss of $75.4M in the third quarter of the year.
Brian Armstrong explains why Coinbase is different from FTX
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said his exchange isn’t affected by the FTX fallout. He claimed the FTX “event” is a result of unsafe business strategies Coinbase doesn’t use. Armstrong expressed sympathy for everyone engaged with FTX, especially consumers who may have lost money. On-chain data reveals FTX seems to have ceased withdrawals on Tuesday.
Circle CEO Allaire compares FTX insolvency issue with ‘Lehman Brothers’ crisis
Circle co-founder and CEO Jeremy Allaire compared the current FTX insolvency issue that has shook the cryptocurrency market to the “Lehman Brothers” crisis for cryptocurrency. In fact, Lehman Brothers played a role in triggering the worldwide financial crisis that began in 2008. “Finally, as someone who’s been involved...
BNB price analysis for 10 November 2022
BNB price analysis for 10 November 2022, BNB, the third largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. The downtrend broke in August but the 50 weekly SMMA stood as resistance. You can read more about BNB price from CoinCodex. On the fourth day of this week, it seems that pressure tries to balance between buyers and sellers based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is negative with a positive histogram and the RSI fluctuates above 50.
Mastercard CEO Says it’s a Long Way Before Crypto Adoption Goes Mainstream
In an interview with Brian Sozzi, the editor-at-large and anchor for Yahoo Finance Live, Mastercard’s Chief Executive Officer Michael Miebach said it will take a long while for the massive adoption of digital currencies like Bitcoin (BTC). According to Miebach, comprehensive rules on the industry amongst many other elements, still, need to be in place for mass adoption to occur.
TRM Labs Expands Series B With $70M to Mitigate Crypto Crimes
Blockchain intelligence startup TRM Labs announced the addition of $70 million in funding as an expansion to its Series B round bringing its total raised funds to $130 million. The round was led by private equity firm Thoma Bravo which currently manages $122 billion in assets under management (AUM). Markedly,...
FV Bank Becomes First Commonwealth Digital Assets Custodian
United States-licensed global digital bank FinTech Ventures popularly regarded as FV Bank is now the first bank of the Commonwealth to launch a digital assets custody service. The crypto bank which is registered in Puerto Rico offers a range of vertically-integrated suites of traditional and digital asset banking and custody services to its U.S and international clients.
