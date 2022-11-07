Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play in set with Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Etling plays hero, No. 3 Buckeyes advance past Spartans 1-0 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
WILX-TV
Laingsburg business owners giving away 100 turkeys
LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - The owners of Laingsburg’s Local Roots Cannabis will be giving away 100 turkeys. Their first Mom and Pop Turkey Drop will take place at their store located at 120 West Grand River, Downtown Laingsburg. “We decided to call this, the Mom and Pop Turkey Drop,...
At Least 4 Restaurants in Southwest Michigan That Will Be Open For Thanksgiving Dinner
Now that spooky season has come and gone, we're in the countdown to the holiday season. Whatever the holidays will look like for you and your family this year, it's always good to have options!. If you aren't feeling up to hosting a large family gathering and you would rather...
Michigan Will See Its First Ever Olive Burger Festival Next Year
Whether your love it or hate it, the olive burger is synonymous with the Mitten. A staple on menus at restaurants across Michigan, the beloved olive burger is finally getting its due with a festival dedicated entirely to the unique food creation. Origins of the Olive Burger. If you're tracing...
WOOD
Firekeepers Casino Hotel and The Fire Hub will feed neighbors in need this holiday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-In an effort to continue helping those less fortunate in the community, The Fire Hub restaurant will be feeding neighbors in need again this Veterans Day and Thanksgiving. Veterans from the VA Medical Center will enjoy a delicious meal provided to them by The Fire Hub and FireKeepers Culinary Team on Veterans Day. This year, The Fire Hub will be taking the meals to them via FireKeepers Food Truck! The food truck will be providing meals at the VA on Thursday, Nov. 10, for veterans in residence, those receiving outpatient care, and for staff members on site.
lansingcitypulse.com
642 S. Francis Ave., Lansing
The front door and some windows are covered over with peeling plywood, and the front of the home is overgrown with weeds. The boarded-up front door, and the window next to it, where Lansing Code Compliance posted a red tag — now faded — are blocked by such lovely weeds and burdock clings to the front cement patio, caking any clothing daring enough to approach with sticky, round seed pods.
msu.edu
Global Festival returns
After a two-year hiatus, the largest international celebration of the year is back. Global Festival is returning Nov. 13 to the MSU Union. The event takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. Global Festival seeks to engage students, MSU faculty and staff, and the greater Lansing community of all ages...
East Lansing police looking for ‘malicious destruction of property’ subjects
The East Lansing Police Department is looking to speak to them regarding a malicious destruction of property case.
WILX-TV
Capital Area Humane Society traps 26 more cats at Mill Pond Village
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The large-scale cat rescue at Mill Pond Village is ongoing. The Capital Area Humane Society has been assisting Mill Pond Village for several months with its cat overpopulation problem. The shelter spent Tuesday spaying and neutering 26 cats that were trapped overnight. The cats will be...
msu.edu
East Lansing park renovation plans draw mixed reactions
One of the most secluded parks in East Lansing is set to be renovated with almost $200,000 from the state and city. Located at 1138 Arbor Drive, and behind Red Cedar Elementary and Arbor Forest Apartments, Emerson Park’s renovation plans have generated excitement from city officials, and mixed reactions from some residents.
msu.edu
MSU’s ‘Pumpkin Plop’ wants your old, decaying pumpkins
Across the street from the MSU Surplus Store and Recycling Center sits a large, open dumpster with a pile of discarded pumpkins and squash inside. Some are carved, some are crumbling, and others have broken into pieces. The dumpster will be filled to the brim at least once before it is dragged away and its contents are dumped out to be used as compost.
Salvation Army of Metro Detroit accepting Christmas assistance applications
(CBS DETROIT) - The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit is accepting applications from residents in Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland counties for its Christmas assistance program. Officials with The Salvation Army say that families with children up to 14 years of age can apply to receive assistance from the Metro Detroit Salvation Army corps community centers.Christmas assistance includes assistance with toys and holiday meals.Senior citizens with receive grocery store gift cards through this program.To apply, applicants must provide: proof of all members living in the householdform of identification (driver's license or state ID) from adultsproof that they live in the zip code served by the corps through which they are applyingnames and ages of children in the household (for assistance with toys)Applicants can apply online or by phone, but they must apply through the corps in their local community. To find the nearest corps community center, visit here.
Forefront Dermatology Expands Practice in Jackson, MI
Jackson, MI - (November 11, 2022) - People living in south-central Michigan now have more access to life-saving skin cancer screenings, routine skin checks, a host of cosmetic procedures, and other dermatological care.
WILX-TV
High windstorm in Mid-Michigan leaves residents with damage
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy customers in the dark. Mike Burns lives in Grass Lake where winds were as high as 60 mph. He said he experienced several minor issues yesterday like his power outages and his fence being knocked down.
q106fm.com
Ele’s Place in Lansing helps grieving children
LANSING, MI — November is Children’s Grief Awareness month and Ele’s Place in Lansing is offering the mid-Michigan Community a chance to learn more about their services this month. Ele’s Place offers services to grieving children and teens as no cost to families. They help kids learn...
msu.edu
Student view: Finding my place on campus as a first-generation college student
Alyssa Konesky is a second-year political science major with minors in German and data science, and a first-generation college student. Being the first person to graduate from high school in my family was a feat, let alone being the first to go to college. Anxious, I moved to campus unsure of my course workload, if I was going to make any friends and if I was even going to do well in college. Now being in my second year, I am confident that I have found my place at MSU and have been working every day to make campus a better place for all students.
COLD SNAP COMING: Highs in the 30s and the chance for snow this weekend
The coldest air mass of the season takes aim over West Michigan this weekend. Daytime high temperatures will be in the 30s, along with the chance for snow.
WILX-TV
Jackson County Child Care Access Fair happening at Jackson City Hall
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson City Hall will host a Jackson County Child Care Access Fair on Saturday, Nov. 19. It is an opportunity for residents to learn how to start and maintain a childcare business. The fair is organized by the State of Michigan LARA Department in collaboration with...
lansingcitypulse.com
‘Accident waiting to happen’
Local and state officials are scrambling to address a traffic situation that Lansing Board of Education President Gabrielle Lawrence called “dangerous and a knot of chaos.”. Neighborhood leaders and school officials are concerned about traffic at Pattengill Biotechnical Magnet School, formerly the Fairview Elementary School, on the east side....
What are the best places to rent in Lansing for young women?
I, along with another roommate, are all women in our early to mid twenties. I’m self employed and don’t have any preference for night life so I’m down for any safe-ish area, my roommate is looking for a coffee apprenticeship and nightlife.
WWMTCw
Shooting on Westnedge Avenue sends one to the hospital
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A shooting victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition Wednesday. Kent County: Man injured in Gaines Township shooting recovering at the hospital. Officers heard several shots coming from North Westnedge Avenue, near West North Street, around 3:30 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
