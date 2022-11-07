ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Radio Iowa

Campaigning for 2024 Iowa GOP Caucuses underway

The 2022 election may have just concluded, but the presidential politicking for the Iowa Republican Party’s 2024 Caucuses is well underway. During a rally a week ago in Sioux City, former President Donald Trump said he will “very, very, very probably” run again. “Get ready, that’s all...
KCRG.com

Iowa GOP blacklists KCRG from election night coverage

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Republican Party has blocked access for KCRG-TV9 to cover its political rally on election night in an apparent effort to blacklist a media outlet due to coverage. The Republican Party of Iowa is hosting a GOP Victory Party at the Hilton in Downtown...
WQAD

KCRG alleges Iowa GOP blacklisted the station from election results party

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — ABC-affiliated Iowa news station KCRG was reportedly blacklisted from the Iowa GOP's election results party, according to a report written by station staff. According to KCRG, it was denied media credentials for the Iowa Republicans' GOP Victory Party at a downtown Des Moines Hilton hotel...
Radio Iowa

Iowa’s 2022 election a ‘red wave’ in all but one statewide race

It appears to be an Iowa GOP sweep of all but one statewide race in this year’s General Election,. “It’s been an incredible campaign…and I’m excited to say to you tonight that we are not yet done because the best is yet to come,” Governor Kim Reynolds said. Reynolds defeated Democrat Deidre Dejear by 20 points. Reynolds has been governor since mid-2017.
Radio Iowa

Recounts in two Iowa counties after delayed vote tallies

Two Iowa counties have still not reported all their election results to the secretary of state’s office. Some of the delayed vote tallies are from six precincts in Warren County, where Indianola is the county seat. In Des Moines County, where Burlington is the county seat, absentee ballot results did not match the number processed. Secretary of State Paul Pate says both county auditors should have emergency meetings with their boards of Supervisors, so the county boards can authorize administrative recounts.
weareiowa.com

Full list of Iowa statehouse election winners

DES MOINES, Iowa — Candidates from all across central Iowa are running for spots in the Iowa House and Senate during the Nov. 8, 2022 midterm elections. Currently, Republicans have control of both chambers of the Iowa Legislature by a margin of 32-18 in the Senate and 60-40 in the House.
KWQC

Iowa Republican Gov. Reynolds reelected over Democrat DeJear

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds won a second full term after campaigning on a record of tax cuts and conservative handling of the state’s economy. Reynolds defeated Democrat Deidre DeJear after a campaign in which the incumbent campaigned on her success in building...
Axios Des Moines

The outcomes of key Iowa races in Tuesday's election

Iowa Republicans were ahead in almost all statewide and congressional races as of 6am CT.Here are where some of the other key races and the constitutional amendment stand after last night’s elections.Of note: Incumbents are represented by an asterisk and leaders or winners are bolded.Percentages were based on totals reported as of 6am Wednesday. Incumbents are represented by an asterisk and leaders or winners are bold. Data: Iowa Secretary of State; Chart: Axios VisualsConstitutional amendment: Gun restrictions are now subject to "strict scrutiny” under the Iowa constitution, the highest legal hurdle for legislation to clear if challenged in court.Statewide and...
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Secretary Of State Calls For Audit Of 30,000 Ballots

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is calling for a recount involving 30-thousand ballots. Pate says due to technical problems, Des Moines and Warren counties officials are being told to recount their ballots. The fate of the State Auditor’s race likely hangs in the balance of the audited 30-thousand ballots as Democrat incumbent Rob Sand holds a three-thousand vote lead over Republican Todd Halbur.
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Senate Republicans To Have ‘Super Majority’ In 2023

Statewide Iowa — Republicans have won 34 seats in the Iowa Senate. Jack Whitver is the GOP leader in the Senate. In January, the Senate GOP will have the required 34 votes to confirm all state agency leaders and board and commission members Governor Kim Reynolds nominates, and Democrats cannot vote to block those appointments. Zach Wahls, the Senate’s Democratic Leader, says his party faced national headwinds that will dissipate when Donald Trump’s influence in the GOP starts to wane.
Daily Iowan

Brenna Bird takes Attorney General, several blue seats expected to flip

Iowa Republicans are projected to flip several state office seats from blue to red. Statewide offices including the secretary of state, treasurer, secretary of agriculture, and attorney general are projected to be won by Republican candidates. Republican Brenna Bird won the Attorney General’s race after Incumbent Democrat Tom Miller conceded...
KOEL 950 AM

KCRG.com

In Iowa's second congressional district, Republican Representative Ashley Hinson will serve a second term in Washington, D.C. Miller-Meeks returning to Congress after First District win. Republican Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks won in the newly formed district.
