Read full article on original website
Related
Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District race too close to call
The hotly contested race between incumbent Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne and Republican challenger Zach Nunn to represent Iowa's Third Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives is still too close to call Wednesday morning according to NBC News.
Bird overtakes Miller in Iowa Attorney General election
The longest-serving state Attorney General in the nation, Iowa’s Tom Miller, appears to have lost his bid for re-election.
KCCI.com
Zach Nunn defeats Cindy Axne with all counties reporting in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District
DES MOINES, Iowa — All of the counties are reporting results in the race for Iowa's 3rd Congressional District, according to Secretary of State Paul Pate. The Associated Press called the race Wednesday afternoon. Results show Republican Zach Nunn with 156,237 (50.26%) votes. Democrat Cindy Axne has 154,084 (49.57%) votes.
Radio Iowa
Campaigning for 2024 Iowa GOP Caucuses underway
The 2022 election may have just concluded, but the presidential politicking for the Iowa Republican Party’s 2024 Caucuses is well underway. During a rally a week ago in Sioux City, former President Donald Trump said he will “very, very, very probably” run again. “Get ready, that’s all...
KCRG.com
Iowa GOP blacklists KCRG from election night coverage
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Republican Party has blocked access for KCRG-TV9 to cover its political rally on election night in an apparent effort to blacklist a media outlet due to coverage. The Republican Party of Iowa is hosting a GOP Victory Party at the Hilton in Downtown...
WQAD
KCRG alleges Iowa GOP blacklisted the station from election results party
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — ABC-affiliated Iowa news station KCRG was reportedly blacklisted from the Iowa GOP's election results party, according to a report written by station staff. According to KCRG, it was denied media credentials for the Iowa Republicans' GOP Victory Party at a downtown Des Moines Hilton hotel...
Radio Iowa
Iowa’s 2022 election a ‘red wave’ in all but one statewide race
It appears to be an Iowa GOP sweep of all but one statewide race in this year’s General Election,. “It’s been an incredible campaign…and I’m excited to say to you tonight that we are not yet done because the best is yet to come,” Governor Kim Reynolds said. Reynolds defeated Democrat Deidre Dejear by 20 points. Reynolds has been governor since mid-2017.
kiwaradio.com
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller Defeated, Pate And Naig Cruise To Victory, Fitzgerald Loses
Statewide, Iowa — America’s longest serving Attorney General was defeated by Republican Brenna Bird. Democrat Tom Miller called Bird Tuesday night to concede. Miller, who is 78, says he’s not sure what’s next for him. With 97 of 99 counties reporting unofficial results, Republican Roby Smith...
Radio Iowa
Recounts in two Iowa counties after delayed vote tallies
Two Iowa counties have still not reported all their election results to the secretary of state’s office. Some of the delayed vote tallies are from six precincts in Warren County, where Indianola is the county seat. In Des Moines County, where Burlington is the county seat, absentee ballot results did not match the number processed. Secretary of State Paul Pate says both county auditors should have emergency meetings with their boards of Supervisors, so the county boards can authorize administrative recounts.
weareiowa.com
Full list of Iowa statehouse election winners
DES MOINES, Iowa — Candidates from all across central Iowa are running for spots in the Iowa House and Senate during the Nov. 8, 2022 midterm elections. Currently, Republicans have control of both chambers of the Iowa Legislature by a margin of 32-18 in the Senate and 60-40 in the House.
KWQC
Iowa Republican Gov. Reynolds reelected over Democrat DeJear
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds won a second full term after campaigning on a record of tax cuts and conservative handling of the state’s economy. Reynolds defeated Democrat Deidre DeJear after a campaign in which the incumbent campaigned on her success in building...
The outcomes of key Iowa races in Tuesday's election
Iowa Republicans were ahead in almost all statewide and congressional races as of 6am CT.Here are where some of the other key races and the constitutional amendment stand after last night’s elections.Of note: Incumbents are represented by an asterisk and leaders or winners are bolded.Percentages were based on totals reported as of 6am Wednesday. Incumbents are represented by an asterisk and leaders or winners are bold. Data: Iowa Secretary of State; Chart: Axios VisualsConstitutional amendment: Gun restrictions are now subject to "strict scrutiny” under the Iowa constitution, the highest legal hurdle for legislation to clear if challenged in court.Statewide and...
Iowa voters ready for ‘divisiveness’ to end after midterm elections
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Voters were heading to the polls today, and there were no problems with the tallies. Marshall County Auditor Nan Benson said there were around 4,500 absentee ballots and most of those have been returned. She added that the marking pens used on the ballot had raised some eyebrows, but no problems in […]
Iowa Secretary Of State Calls For Audit Of 30,000 Ballots
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is calling for a recount involving 30-thousand ballots. Pate says due to technical problems, Des Moines and Warren counties officials are being told to recount their ballots. The fate of the State Auditor’s race likely hangs in the balance of the audited 30-thousand ballots as Democrat incumbent Rob Sand holds a three-thousand vote lead over Republican Todd Halbur.
voiceofalexandria.com
Newly-elected legislators J.D. Scholten, Kevin Alons among Iowa statehouse winning candidates with no challengers
SIOUX CITY — One said he ran to fight for Western Iowa, the other hopes to be a check on what he sees as overreach by the federal government under President Joe Biden. Both had chance to kick back a bit as election results came in on Tuesday. Sioux...
kiwaradio.com
Iowa Senate Republicans To Have ‘Super Majority’ In 2023
Statewide Iowa — Republicans have won 34 seats in the Iowa Senate. Jack Whitver is the GOP leader in the Senate. In January, the Senate GOP will have the required 34 votes to confirm all state agency leaders and board and commission members Governor Kim Reynolds nominates, and Democrats cannot vote to block those appointments. Zach Wahls, the Senate’s Democratic Leader, says his party faced national headwinds that will dissipate when Donald Trump’s influence in the GOP starts to wane.
Rocky DeWitt wins race for Iowa State Senator of District 1
In the race for the District 1 Iowa State Senator, Republican Rocky DeWitt has won.
Daily Iowan
Brenna Bird takes Attorney General, several blue seats expected to flip
Iowa Republicans are projected to flip several state office seats from blue to red. Statewide offices including the secretary of state, treasurer, secretary of agriculture, and attorney general are projected to be won by Republican candidates. Republican Brenna Bird won the Attorney General’s race after Incumbent Democrat Tom Miller conceded...
Iowa Woman Wins Big in Lottery, No Not That One
Congratulations are in order to this Iowa woman, who won a bunch of money from the Iowa lottery. This woman out of Des Moines, Iowa, has not been announced the winner of the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, which may be at the top of your mind right now. Yesterday,...
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast
In Iowa's second congressional district, Republican Representative Ashley Hinson will serve a second term in Washington, D.C. Miller-Meeks returning to Congress after First District win. Updated: 6 hours ago. Republican Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks won in the newly formed district. Local vet on what to do if you find lumps on...
Comments / 0