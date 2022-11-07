ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

Brian and Company 11/7/22

By Brian And Company
 2 days ago

Dominic Rapini is running for Secretary of State on the Republican side. He discusses his plans if elected.

Andy Gresh breaks down the Patriots 26-3 win over the Colts this week.

Sam Orm runs Division West Bar and Bistro in West Hartford. He talks about the promotion they are having to help CT Foodshare.

Leora Levy talks about her campaign and one last push to beat Senator Richard Blumenthal.

Comedian and Actor Paul Reiser talks about his upcoming show in Hartford and his whole career.

Jill Schlesinger checks in for her weekly visit to check on the markets and your money.

Stephanie Thomas is the Democrat Candidate for Secretary of the State. She talks the campaign and election day coming up.

David Borges from CT Insider discusses opening night of the UConn Men's basketball season and previews the whole season.

