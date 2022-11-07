As a teenager in Gulf Shores, Alabama, comedian and songwriter Whitmer Thomas had aggressively unsubtle musical taste: “I would always go for the most emo of emo, the heaviest hardcore, and the most train-hopping folk stuff.” His interest in extremes carried over to the music he made with his friends. “We were a hardcore metal band that played joke songs. People would fight all the time at our shows,” he says. “People would come from the Air Force base for a drink, see people moshing, and then start a fight.” Speaking over Zoom from his home in Los Angeles, Thomas laughs as he remembers one altercation in which his glasses were punched off his face—“like a total nerd”—which resulted in his banishment from a local vegan punk venue.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO