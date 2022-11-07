Read full article on original website
Mimi Parker, founder and vocalist of acclaimed indie-rock band Low, dies at 55
The world of indie-rock has taken a big hit today as Mimi Parker, the co-founder and one of the vocalists in the band Low, has passed away at the age of 55. She had been battling cancer since her diagnosis in December 2020. Her husband and Low frontman Alan Sparhawk confirmed her tragic passing on Twitter.
Low’s Mimi Parker has died. “Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but…” Alan Sparhawk, Parker’s husband and the group’s other half, announced on social media. “She passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours. Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing.” Parker was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December 2020. Earlier this year, the band canceled shows scheduled for this summer and fall as she underwent treatment.
Low’s Mimi Parker was a voice of hope and healing in indie rock
In the early days of their marriage, Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker’s dream was simple. “We wanted to do something in life together – be in business together, or work together … Just be together,” Sparhawk told me in 2013. The solution materialised in 1993 when they formed Low, in which Parker sang and drummed until her death on Saturday of ovarian cancer.
Mimi Parker, best known as the drummer and vocalist for the slowcore band Low, died Saturday from ovarian cancer. She was 55 and her death was confirmed on the band’s official Twitter page. “Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but she passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours,” read the post. “Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing.” Parker and husband Alan Sparhawk formed Low in 1993, supervising a rotating cast of musicians. Their debut...
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
Mimi Parker, singer for indie band Low, dies from ovarian cancer
Mimi Parker, singer, songwriter and drummer for the Minnesota indie band, has died from ovarian cancer, her husband said. She was 54 or 55. Parker’s soprano vocals and economical drumming defined the sound of the band from Duluth, which she founded with her husband, Alan Sparhawk, according to Rolling Stone.
These are the biggest-selling guitar amps of 2022 according to Reverb
So far, Reverb has revealed the best-selling guitars of 2022 and the best-selling effects pedals of 2022, with both lists highlighting just some of the trends that have made their way into the gear markets over the past 12 months. These include the continued dominance of the PRS Silver Sky,...
Soul Train Awards 2022: Veteran Songwriter Muni Long Invented ‘Song of the Year’
Priscilla Renea Hairston, known professionally as Muni Long, may have just made it on your radar, but this Florida native has been making noise in the industry for over a decade, co-writing songs for mega music stars, including Rihanna, Fifth Harmony, Mary J Blige, and many more. After years of...
This 4-Year-Old Is Already A TikTok Superstar & People Are Impressed With Her Singing Skills
Some kids seem to be born with a natural talent for the arts. Some of them paint, some of them dance, and others prefer to sing and act. This is the case with a 4-year-old girl from Tennessee who’s getting social media users to declare themselves fans of her singing abilities.
Listen Up! Russ Hewitt's Chasing Horizons is a Musical Gift
EVERY time the extraordinary musician Russ Hewitt releases a new CD, I am overjoyed at the musical gift he has given the world. His latest CD, Chasing Horizons, is gorgeous, soulful, and utterly addicting. I think you will feel the same, too. You've read our interview with him for his...
Soul Train Awards 2022: Singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard is Nothing Short of Heavenly in These Gospel Records
Gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard is one of the most talented and rightfully successful names in the business. With the release of several projects, including her Grammy Award-winning album Grace, and credits on other hit songs, Tasha has earned her spot among the greats. Ahead of this year’s Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by Deon Cole and in honor of the veteran singer-songwriter nomination ‘Best Gospel/Inspiration Award,’ check out these heavenly tracks from this year’s nominee.
First Look Video: The O'Jays' Eric Nolan and Walter Williams give a musical treat
(November 3, 2022) There probably isn't an R&B act that gets more love from SoulTrackers thant the legendary trio, The O'Jays. The group is now continuing its "Farewell Tour," and fans are flocking. But a Farewell Tour doesn't mean we have to say goodbye to the O'Jays as recording artists....
British soul man Noel McKoy dies at age 62
(November 4, 2022) We are sad to report the passing of British soul man, singer Noel McKoy at age 62. No cause of death has been reported. Known for his expressive tenor voice, McKoy was the voice of seemingly countless hits both under his own name and as a guest for other artists.
Dan McCafferty Dies: Nazareth Co-Founder Who Sang Lead On ‘Love Hurts‘ Was 76
Dan McCafferty, the power-voiced founding frontman of Scottish rock band Nazareth, who sang lead on its Top 10 U.S. hit “Love Hurts,” FM staple “Hair of the Dog” and five Top 15 UK hits, died Tuesday. He was 76. His longtime bandmate, bassist Pete Agnew, revealed the news on social media. “This is the saddest announcement I ever had to make,” he wrote on the group’s Facebook page. “Maryann and the family have lost a wonderful loving husband and father, I have lost my best friend and the world has lost one of the greatest singers of all time.” Related Story Hollywood &...
What Comedian-Songwriter Whitmer Thomas Is Listening To
As a teenager in Gulf Shores, Alabama, comedian and songwriter Whitmer Thomas had aggressively unsubtle musical taste: “I would always go for the most emo of emo, the heaviest hardcore, and the most train-hopping folk stuff.” His interest in extremes carried over to the music he made with his friends. “We were a hardcore metal band that played joke songs. People would fight all the time at our shows,” he says. “People would come from the Air Force base for a drink, see people moshing, and then start a fight.” Speaking over Zoom from his home in Los Angeles, Thomas laughs as he remembers one altercation in which his glasses were punched off his face—“like a total nerd”—which resulted in his banishment from a local vegan punk venue.
Kiwi Jr. expands its sonic palette on its second album, 'Chopper'
Kiwi Jr. wanted to invoke a feeling — not of location or mood, but of time; specifically, that time between sunset and sunrise. For their third album, Chopper, the Toronto band wanted to capture the feeling of nighttime. Some artists are tailor-made for being played in the evening, but Kiwi Jr.'s first two albums were straight ahead indie rock, so making Chopper would be a different type of undertaking.
Bad Bunny named Apple Music artist of the year, as company highlights his achievements
Bad Bunny – aka Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio – has been named Apple Music artist of the year for 2022, as the company highlighted some of the achievements of the Puerto Rican rapper and singer. Apple said that Bad Bunny “truly owned the year” and “ushered in...
Don Lewis, Electronic Music Pioneer, Dies at 81
Don Lewis, the pioneering electronic music composer and musician, died Sunday (November 6), his representatives confirmed to Pitchfork. Over a 54-year career in music, Lewis designed sounds and instrument voices for Hammond, Roland, Yamaha, and ARP, and developed a unique live rig that was years ahead of its time. He was 81.
Epica’s The Alchemy Project: symphonic metallers take a turn for the unexpected with left-field friends
Album review: symphonic metal A-listers Epica get on down with some unexpected guests on The Alchemy Project
Soul Train Awards 2022: Babyface Pens The Soundtrack For A Sultry Night
Legendary record producer and songwriter Kenneth Brian Edmonds better known as Babyface, has one of the best pen games in the business. The Grammy Award-winner is behind some of the greatest r&b and dance songs from the late 1980s and the early 90s. Artists who have benefited from icon’s artistry include longtime collaborator Toni Braxton, K-Ci & JoJo, Tevin Campbell, Fantasia, and many more.
