Related
Powerball Conspiracy Theories Spread After Winning Ticket Sells Following Long Delay
The Powerball drawing recently reached a historic $2.04 billion, and a winner has finally been announced. According to reports, the winning ticket was in the state of California. However, the record-breaking news has now been overshadowed by new conspiracy theories floating around social media, with some going so far as...
California props results 2022: Which propositions passed and which failed?
California voters had seven propositions to vote on in the Nov. 8 general election. Here's which ones passed and which failed.
fox5sandiego.com
Prop 30: Clean air tax fails in California
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prop 30, the clean air tax, has failed, according to the Associated Press. With 41 percent of results reported, the proposition failed with 59 percent of voters saying no and 41 percent of voters saying yes. Prop 30 would have increase personal income taxes for...
California election results 2022: From local to national races, here's what we know so far
Election Day is over but results continue to pour in, with many races in Southern California and around the country too tight to call.
pacificsandiego.com
TunaVille Market offers San Diegans dinner — straight from the docks
Before the crack of dawn on most days that they’re open — Wednesday through Saturday — Tommy Gomes and his TunaVille crew are on the docks outside their shop on Driscoll’s Wharf, meeting commercial fishing boat captains ready to offload their latest seasonal catch. The vessels,...
This Entire Neighborhood in Northern California was Mysteriously Abandoned
California is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned community in Tuolumne County about 2 hours south of Sacramento. What was once a thriving mining town during much of the 1800s now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
San Diego County Cannabis Tax Measure Poised to Pass
A proposal to impose a tax on medical and recreational cannabis businesses operating in San Diego County’s unincorporated areas to raise money for health care, fire safety, parks and other government services appeared to be headed for victory Wednesday. Measure A maintained a nearly 15-point margin of support as...
kusi.com
San Diego homeless population hits another record high
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s out-of-control homeless crisis continues to worsen, a recent count (below) found over 1,650 homeless people in downtown alone. The crisis made national headlines last month when Bill Walton blasted Mayor Todd Gloria’s failed leadership, even calling on him to resign as a result of the homeless crisis.
fox5sandiego.com
Fiona Ma wins a second term as CA Treasurer
SACRAMENTO, Calif. ( ) – Fiona Ma (D) has defeated challenger Jack Guererro (R) in the 2022 election for Califonia Treasurer, according to a projection by the Associated Press. Ma defeated Guererro by a 57% to 43% margin in the 2022 election to win a second term as treasurer,...
Powerball ticket sold in Encinitas worth over $1M
There was no jackpot winner in Saturday's Powerball drawing, but a ticket worth over $1 million was purchased in Encinitas, according to details released by the California Lottery.
California swimmer describes seeing shark attack her
SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Lyn Jutronich was resting in the water during her morning ocean swim when something rammed her hard out of the water. Jutronich, 50, said she immediately knew it was a shark. She gave her first interviews over the weekend from her hospital bed where she is recovering after the shark bit her leg Friday off the Pacific coast of Del Mar, north of San Diego.
More than $1M drained from San Diego man's crypto account
More than a $1 million drained from San Diego man's crypto account; More than 11,000 transactions were executed in a 5-hour period.
NBC San Diego
San Diegans Voted on Trash Pickup, Height Limits, Marijuana Taxes & More. Here's the 2022 Election Results
Here are the election results for some of San Diego County's biggest local ballot measures:. Early returns are trending favorable for the passage of this ballot measure. If passed, this would support a cannabis sales tax of 6% for retail, 3% for distribution, 2% for testing, cultivation at 3% or $10 (inflation adjustable) per canopy square foot, and 4% for other businesses.
Election 2022: Results of key local races
Here are running vote totals in races and issues in the Nov. 8 general election of key local interest in the La Jolla area.
The Old California Mining Co. Secures New Home in San Marcos
Classic North County Steakhouse to Relocate and Rebrand as The Mining Co.
NBC San Diego
Mail Carrier Admits to Stealing Gift Cards, Jewelry & Cash From Customers in Camp Pendleton Area
A former U.S. Postal Service mail carrier has pleaded guilty to federal charges for stealing items from around 20 customers along her route near Camp Pendleton, the U.S Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. Breanna Wares, 39, of San Diego, admitted to taking around $2,700 worth of gift cards, cash and jewelry...
Supernatural Sandwiches Making a Comeback
Miramar Seafood Restaurant Reopening and Expanding Menu
San Diego Trash, Midway Height Measures Too Close to Call; Cannabis Tax, PLAs Lead
City and county voters decided several hotly contested issues Tuesday, including questions over cannabis taxation, coastal hight limits and city contracting. Measure A – the proposal to tax cannabis businesses in unincorporated communities led by nearly 20% in early returns Tuesday. Voters cast 271,414 votes in favor of the measure – 59.1% of the total – while 187,738 others – 40.9% – voted against it. The measure, if it passes, will impose tax rates from 2% to 6% depending on the type of cannabis business, from retailing to cultivation. According to county officials, it would generate from $3 million to $5.5 million in the general fund to pay for services and infrastructure. Critics, however, challenged the fairness of taxing unincorporated communities with the funds set to go to the general fund for use throughout the greater county.
Hundreds of Dolphins Majestically Appear at California National Park: VIDEO
Visitors at Channel Islands National Park in San Diego had quite a treat last month when they saw hundreds of dolphins swimming. In the clip, viewers can see the majestic creatures swimming at the California park as part of a nursery pod. In addition, the moment was also part of a dolphin ‘stampede.’ Check out the magical dolphins moment.
northcountydailystar.com
Water Districts Offer Discounted Rain Barrels
Due to the persistence of California’s unprecedented megadrought, capturing rainfall when it occurs is a conservation priority. Several water districts in North San Diego County are offering discounted rain barrels. To encourage water conservation as drought conditions persist, the Olivenhain Municipal Water District, Carlsbad Municipal Water District, San Dieguito...
