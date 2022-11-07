ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox5sandiego.com

Prop 30: Clean air tax fails in California

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prop 30, the clean air tax, has failed, according to the Associated Press. With 41 percent of results reported, the proposition failed with 59 percent of voters saying no and 41 percent of voters saying yes. Prop 30 would have increase personal income taxes for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
pacificsandiego.com

TunaVille Market offers San Diegans dinner — straight from the docks

Before the crack of dawn on most days that they’re open — Wednesday through Saturday — Tommy Gomes and his TunaVille crew are on the docks outside their shop on Driscoll’s Wharf, meeting commercial fishing boat captains ready to offload their latest seasonal catch. The vessels,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Travel Maven

This Entire Neighborhood in Northern California was Mysteriously Abandoned

California is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned community in Tuolumne County about 2 hours south of Sacramento. What was once a thriving mining town during much of the 1800s now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

San Diego homeless population hits another record high

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s out-of-control homeless crisis continues to worsen, a recent count (below) found over 1,650 homeless people in downtown alone. The crisis made national headlines last month when Bill Walton blasted Mayor Todd Gloria’s failed leadership, even calling on him to resign as a result of the homeless crisis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
fox5sandiego.com

Fiona Ma wins a second term as CA Treasurer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. ( ) – Fiona Ma (D) has defeated challenger Jack Guererro (R) in the 2022 election for Califonia Treasurer, according to a projection by the Associated Press. Ma defeated Guererro by a 57% to 43% margin in the 2022 election to win a second term as treasurer,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGAU

California swimmer describes seeing shark attack her

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Lyn Jutronich was resting in the water during her morning ocean swim when something rammed her hard out of the water. Jutronich, 50, said she immediately knew it was a shark. She gave her first interviews over the weekend from her hospital bed where she is recovering after the shark bit her leg Friday off the Pacific coast of Del Mar, north of San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diegans Voted on Trash Pickup, Height Limits, Marijuana Taxes & More. Here's the 2022 Election Results

Here are the election results for some of San Diego County's biggest local ballot measures:. Early returns are trending favorable for the passage of this ballot measure. If passed, this would support a cannabis sales tax of 6% for retail, 3% for distribution, 2% for testing, cultivation at 3% or $10 (inflation adjustable) per canopy square foot, and 4% for other businesses.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Trash, Midway Height Measures Too Close to Call; Cannabis Tax, PLAs Lead

City and county voters decided several hotly contested issues Tuesday, including questions over cannabis taxation, coastal hight limits and city contracting. Measure A – the proposal to tax cannabis businesses in unincorporated communities led by nearly 20% in early returns Tuesday. Voters cast 271,414 votes in favor of the measure – 59.1% of the total – while 187,738 others – 40.9% – voted against it. The measure, if it passes, will impose tax rates from 2% to 6% depending on the type of cannabis business, from retailing to cultivation. According to county officials, it would generate from $3 million to $5.5 million in the general fund to pay for services and infrastructure. Critics, however, challenged the fairness of taxing unincorporated communities with the funds set to go to the general fund for use throughout the greater county.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Water Districts Offer Discounted Rain Barrels

Due to the persistence of California’s unprecedented megadrought, capturing rainfall when it occurs is a conservation priority. Several water districts in North San Diego County are offering discounted rain barrels. To encourage water conservation as drought conditions persist, the Olivenhain Municipal Water District, Carlsbad Municipal Water District, San Dieguito...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

