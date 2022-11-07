ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dallas Observer

H-E-B Confirms, Sort of, Then not, a New Store in Southern Dallas

Editor's note: H-E-B's phones blew up with questions within minutes of our posting this story, and the company's senior director of public affairs, Mabrie Jackson, called us back with a clarification. "We often purchase property in anticipation for locations. No timeframe has been set." Things might change. This is similar...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

The Steaks Were High at North Texas Fair and Rodeo

The North Texas Fair and Rodeo in Denton, Texas, on Saturday, November 5, held their annual BBQ cookoff, which has been recognized as a championship BBQ caliber cookoff. The cookoff is held separately from the fair and rodeo every year and features local and statewide pitmasters. Located inside the North...
DENTON, TX
dmagazine.com

White Rock Medical Center Owner Files for Bankruptcy

White Rock Medical Center owner and operator Pipeline Health System has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but the operations in the East Dallas hospital continue as normal. In 2018, the California-based system acquired what was then called Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – White Rock, which was a joint venture between Baylor Scott & White Health and Tenet Healthcare. Prior to that, it was called Doctor’s Hospital at White Rock Lake. When it was acquired, the hospital was called City Hospital at White Rock, but was rebranded earlier this year to be White Rock Medical Center.
DALLAS, TX
enchantingtexas.com

North Pole Express, Grapevine – Ultimate Guide 2022

Climb aboard the North Pole Express for a festive train ride to the North Pole!. This holiday tradition in Grapevine is perfect for family and friends of all ages. Here’s everything you need to know about the North Pole Express in Grapevine, Texas for this year. Where is Grapevine,...
GRAPEVINE, TX
Local Profile

Veterans Day In Collin County

Collin County is getting ready to honor veteran and active-duty personnel the whole week. Take a look at all the parades, concerts and ceremonies the community has prepared for our brave heroes. Plano Flags of Honor. When: November 5 through 12, 2022 | See the full schedule. Where: Oak Point...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Amazon to Introduce Palm Reading Payments at DFW Whole Food Markets

Amazon is bringing its palm-reading technology to checkouts at Whole Foods Market stores in Dallas-Fort Worth. Starting Tuesday, customers can pay for their groceries at Whole Foods in Irving and Highland Village with a wave of their hands. The checkout technology, called Amazon One, will be added to all 16...
DALLAS, TX
101.5 KNUE

Holly Jolly! Look Inside The Largest Christmas Decoration Store In Texas

Let me get this out of the way: Bah-Humbug. I know there's a lot of you that want to skip IMMEDIATELY to cranking up "All I Want For Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey at ignorant levels as soon as Halloween ends but there's a bunch of us who rather get through turkey day done first. But alas, this article isn't for the rest of us, this is for the Holly Jollies ready to get Christmas started.
TEXAS STATE
Local Profile

Allen’s New Food Hall The Hub Is Now Open

Last Thursday, November 3, a new open-air food hall opened in Allen. The Hub’s new location is three times bigger than the company’s inaugural location at 30A near Seaside and Rosemary Beach in Florida and, unlike Florida’s venue, Allen’s is more food-centered – just like Collin County foodies would want it.
ALLEN, TX
dmagazine.com

How to Have the Perfect Shopping Day at the Chi Omega Christmas Market

When you walk into the Chi Omega Christmas Market, take a moment to look around Fair Park’s Automobile Building. Market co-chair Karen Dower would like you to listen to the holiday music. Get a good look at the 200-odd merchant booths and absorb the Christmas atmosphere. ‘Tis the season, suddenly.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

The Reptilian Expo Crawls to North Texas

The Reptilian Nation Expo showcased thousands of reptiles, amphibians, arachnids, isopods, and other bugs and was held at the Fort Worth Convention Center this past weekend. The expo featured a plethora of vendors looking to sell, entertain, and educate the many attendees of the Reptilian Nation Expo. The Dallas Express...
FORT WORTH, TX
Local Profile

Collin Creek Mall Development Update

Since Collin Creek Mall closed in 2019, there has been speculation about what would move into the area. It has recently been confirmed that the area will become available for housing and businesses. Local Profile previously reported that after Collin Creek Mall closed its doors in 2019, the city worked...
PLANO, TX
Local Profile

Chef Chris Vogeli Shares The Secrets Of Beef

On November 10, III Forks in Frisco will host a very special five-course dinner that perfectly pairs beef with wine. Using meat from Certified Angus Beef and a selection of wines from The Duckhorn Portfolio, III Forks’ Executive Chef Chris Vogeli brings his worldwide culinary experience to each dish.
FRISCO, TX
Dallas Observer

Taziki’s Returns With a New Look and Big Expansion Plans

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is back after revamping its two North Texas locations in Plano and Southlake. The 20-year-old restaurant celebrated the reopenings with a ribbon-cutting ceremony complete with menu specials, customer gift bags and a live DJ. “Our mission in redesigning these locations is to create a more...
PLANO, TX
fortworthreport.org

Where I Live: Benbrook makes Fort Worth feel like a small town

My maternal family line has been in Texas for five generations: on the coast, in logging camps in east Texas, rice fields in the south, but not one of those ancestors ever made it to the Metroplex. I myself grew up in a small, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it type of town near the...
FORT WORTH, TX
Local Profile

Local Profile

Plano, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
717K+
Views
ABOUT

Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

 http://www.localprofile.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy