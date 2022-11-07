Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery chain expanding in Dallas with 3 new locationsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Denton Voters Approved Measure to Decriminalize MarijuanaLarry LeaseDenton, TX
Two Texans Named to U.S. FIFA World Cup RosterLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Makes Big Donations to Local GOP CandidatesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
As the Holidays approach, A Pink Pug named Butterball gets into the spirit by dressing up and attending local eventsTHATLUCKYDOGMEDIADallas, TX
Related
Dallas Observer
H-E-B Confirms, Sort of, Then not, a New Store in Southern Dallas
Editor's note: H-E-B's phones blew up with questions within minutes of our posting this story, and the company's senior director of public affairs, Mabrie Jackson, called us back with a clarification. "We often purchase property in anticipation for locations. No timeframe has been set." Things might change. This is similar...
dallasexpress.com
The Steaks Were High at North Texas Fair and Rodeo
The North Texas Fair and Rodeo in Denton, Texas, on Saturday, November 5, held their annual BBQ cookoff, which has been recognized as a championship BBQ caliber cookoff. The cookoff is held separately from the fair and rodeo every year and features local and statewide pitmasters. Located inside the North...
dmagazine.com
White Rock Medical Center Owner Files for Bankruptcy
White Rock Medical Center owner and operator Pipeline Health System has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but the operations in the East Dallas hospital continue as normal. In 2018, the California-based system acquired what was then called Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – White Rock, which was a joint venture between Baylor Scott & White Health and Tenet Healthcare. Prior to that, it was called Doctor’s Hospital at White Rock Lake. When it was acquired, the hospital was called City Hospital at White Rock, but was rebranded earlier this year to be White Rock Medical Center.
enchantingtexas.com
North Pole Express, Grapevine – Ultimate Guide 2022
Climb aboard the North Pole Express for a festive train ride to the North Pole!. This holiday tradition in Grapevine is perfect for family and friends of all ages. Here’s everything you need to know about the North Pole Express in Grapevine, Texas for this year. Where is Grapevine,...
Here’s when & where veterans & active-duty military can get free gas in North Texas this week
DALLAS (KDAF) — In celebration of our nation’s veterans and active duty members, North Texas Helpful Honda is giving away free gas!. Helpful Honda members will be visiting multiple gas stations in the North Texas area to pump free gas for veterans, active and retired military members, and Honda drivers.
New to North Texas? At this restaurant, they take care of your dog while you relax and eat
Alright if you're at work all day and then you want to head out at night, you might feel a little guilty about leaving the pet behind. Well, luckily for you, there is a place in North Texas where you can still take man's best friend.
The Top 10 Things To Do This Weekend In Dallas & Collin County
Food, wine, concerts, live performances, a little bit more food and art all in one fun-packed weekend in Collin County. Could we ask for more?. Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!. Underground Movement Festival, Vol. 7. When: November 12 at 10:30 p.m. to November 13...
Veterans Day In Collin County
Collin County is getting ready to honor veteran and active-duty personnel the whole week. Take a look at all the parades, concerts and ceremonies the community has prepared for our brave heroes. Plano Flags of Honor. When: November 5 through 12, 2022 | See the full schedule. Where: Oak Point...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Amazon to Introduce Palm Reading Payments at DFW Whole Food Markets
Amazon is bringing its palm-reading technology to checkouts at Whole Foods Market stores in Dallas-Fort Worth. Starting Tuesday, customers can pay for their groceries at Whole Foods in Irving and Highland Village with a wave of their hands. The checkout technology, called Amazon One, will be added to all 16...
Plano, Texas Ranked One Of The Best Places To Celebrate Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and as you make your travel plans make sure to check out a new study that shows the best places to celebrate. But for those living in Plano, stay right where you are. A recent study by WalletHub ranked the top cities to celebrate...
Dallas-Fort Worth local $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win
But a DFW resident is celebrating a serious win for their bank account.
Holly Jolly! Look Inside The Largest Christmas Decoration Store In Texas
Let me get this out of the way: Bah-Humbug. I know there's a lot of you that want to skip IMMEDIATELY to cranking up "All I Want For Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey at ignorant levels as soon as Halloween ends but there's a bunch of us who rather get through turkey day done first. But alas, this article isn't for the rest of us, this is for the Holly Jollies ready to get Christmas started.
Allen’s New Food Hall The Hub Is Now Open
Last Thursday, November 3, a new open-air food hall opened in Allen. The Hub’s new location is three times bigger than the company’s inaugural location at 30A near Seaside and Rosemary Beach in Florida and, unlike Florida’s venue, Allen’s is more food-centered – just like Collin County foodies would want it.
dmagazine.com
How to Have the Perfect Shopping Day at the Chi Omega Christmas Market
When you walk into the Chi Omega Christmas Market, take a moment to look around Fair Park’s Automobile Building. Market co-chair Karen Dower would like you to listen to the holiday music. Get a good look at the 200-odd merchant booths and absorb the Christmas atmosphere. ‘Tis the season, suddenly.
Up your flavor palette with this artisan chocolate made right here in North Texas
So many of us love chocolate, but how many of us look at chocolate like a glass of wine or a glass of whiskey? If you want to take your love of chocolate to the next level, come take a trip to The Touring Chocolatier.
dallasexpress.com
The Reptilian Expo Crawls to North Texas
The Reptilian Nation Expo showcased thousands of reptiles, amphibians, arachnids, isopods, and other bugs and was held at the Fort Worth Convention Center this past weekend. The expo featured a plethora of vendors looking to sell, entertain, and educate the many attendees of the Reptilian Nation Expo. The Dallas Express...
Collin Creek Mall Development Update
Since Collin Creek Mall closed in 2019, there has been speculation about what would move into the area. It has recently been confirmed that the area will become available for housing and businesses. Local Profile previously reported that after Collin Creek Mall closed its doors in 2019, the city worked...
Chef Chris Vogeli Shares The Secrets Of Beef
On November 10, III Forks in Frisco will host a very special five-course dinner that perfectly pairs beef with wine. Using meat from Certified Angus Beef and a selection of wines from The Duckhorn Portfolio, III Forks’ Executive Chef Chris Vogeli brings his worldwide culinary experience to each dish.
Dallas Observer
Taziki’s Returns With a New Look and Big Expansion Plans
Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is back after revamping its two North Texas locations in Plano and Southlake. The 20-year-old restaurant celebrated the reopenings with a ribbon-cutting ceremony complete with menu specials, customer gift bags and a live DJ. “Our mission in redesigning these locations is to create a more...
fortworthreport.org
Where I Live: Benbrook makes Fort Worth feel like a small town
My maternal family line has been in Texas for five generations: on the coast, in logging camps in east Texas, rice fields in the south, but not one of those ancestors ever made it to the Metroplex. I myself grew up in a small, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it type of town near the...
Local Profile
Plano, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
717K+
Views
ABOUT
Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.http://www.localprofile.com
Comments / 0