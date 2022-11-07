Read full article on original website
ComicBook
The Walking Dead's Rick & Michonne Spin-off Gets Start of Production Date
The Walking Dead spin-off update: the Rick & Michonne spin-off starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira has a production start date. At San Diego Comic-Con in July, AMC announced the new series from showrunner Scott M. Gimple, described as an "epic love story" reuniting Rick Grimes (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) after years apart. Gurira — who co-created and will write for the still-untitled spin-off alongside fellow executive producer Gimple — has shared pre-production is "in high gear." Interviewed by SELF for Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Gurira revealed Rick & Michonne begins filming in January for a 2023 premiere on AMC and AMC+.
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead and Supernatural star lands next lead movie role
Jeffrey Dean Morgan has landed his next lead movie role as part of a new crime thriller. The Walking Dead and Supernatural actor is set to star in Neponset Circle, a true crime thriller based on real events. The film will follow the events surrounding a real-life shocking murder that...
epicstream.com
The Walking Dead’s Daryl Dixon: New Cast Members, Character Info Hint at Spinoff’s Storyline
Major details about The Walking Dead’s upcoming spinoff, Daryl Dixon, have been revealed from the new cast members to their characters’ info. This information seems to hint at the series’ storyline, giving fans an idea of what they’re about to see in Daryl Dixon. This doesn’t just hype the series but also makes fans more excited.
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
EW.com
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
Pierce Brosnan says he lost 'Batman' role to Michael Keaton after 'stupid' comment about the character's costume
"Black Adam" star Pierce Brosnan said on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" that the "best man" eventually got the part.
wegotthiscovered.com
Zoe Saldaña reveals she felt ‘bitter’ filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
While everyone is riding the wave of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer, Zoe Saldaña is reminiscing on her “bittersweet” time on set of Vol. 3. Although it is uncertain whether or not Saldaña’s Gamora will show her face around the Christmas Special, the actress has seemingly implied the upcoming third-part of the Guardians trilogy will be her last outing as the green-skinned warrior.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Dwayne Johnson incites a war on Thor while DC allegedly tries to poach the MCU’s biggest asset
Now that Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has taken over as the new co-head of DC Studios, he’s attempting to bridge the gap between the fandoms of Marvel and its Distinguished Competition. But despite his valiant efforts, it seems some battles just cannot be stopped as Black Adam‘s Dwayne Johnson has inadvertently waged war on Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and a wild new rumor claims that Warner Bros. execs attempted to steal Marvel’s MVP to save their own flailing franchise.
ComicBook
Henry Cavill's Superman Cameo Secret Was Kept From the Black Adam Cast Until Premiere
Black Adam didn't really do the greatest job of protecting the secret of its major post-credits scene reveal, which officially brought Henry Cavill's Superman back to the DC Universe. The entire world learned from leaks after the first screenings of Black Adam that Cavill was back as Superman – to the point that the cast and crew of Black Adam didn't even avoid the subject while doing red carpets for the film's premiere. However, it turns out that the cast of Black Adam only found out that Superman was in their film around the same time the fans did!
ComicBook
John Wick Spinoff Starring Ana de Armas Is About To Begin Production
John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, but it's not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in development. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be starring in the project which has tapped Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) to help with the script. Now, IndieWire is reporting that the project is set to go into production next week.
Warner Bros. wants more Harry Potter movies as Fantastic Beasts put on hold
The studio is looking to "focus on franchises" going forward, says Discovery CEO David Zaslav
Gamespot
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Casts Daniel Kaluuya As Spider-Punk
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse accomplished the impossible task of introducing us to not one but six Spider-Men, including, somehow, Spider-Ham. We're excited to see who will appear in the sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and today we got one answer; Daniel Kaluuya (Nope, Black Panther) will join the cast as Spider-Punk, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Gamespot
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Review -- Long Live The King
The first Black Panther movie was both a watershed moment for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and superhero movies at large with its incredible scale and scope, bolstered by its all-star cast and the directorial vision of Ryan Coogler. A lot has changed in the four years since its release, however, both outside the fictional shared universe and within it. In 2020, star Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away, forcing the script and the plans for the movie to be completely reconfigured while the COVID-19 pandemic put strains on production. Meanwhile, Disney pushed full steam ahead on MCU related content on Disney+, meaning the MCU was speeding up at an exponential rate--not the best circumstance for an impromptu pivot on a tentpole franchise.
Gamespot
Skyfall Director Sam Mendes Explains How Production Delays Helped The James Bond Film
Skyfall was released 10 years ago today and made a James Bond franchise first with a $1 billion global box office and went home with two Academy Awards. It brought Bond back to the super spy we've known for decades, complete with Astin Martin and Q Branch. The film wasn't...
‘1923’: Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Gets Premiere Date On Paramount+
We knew it was coming in December and now we know when. 1923, Taylor Sheridan’s anticipated Yellowstone prequel series will debut Sunday, December 18, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and will premiere the following day on Monday, December 19 on Paramount+ in the UK and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. The next installment of the Sheridan franchise introduces a new generation of Duttons. Led by Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, the limited series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic...
Gizmodo
Jason Momoa Teases a Mysterious New DC Project Thanks to James Gunn's New Era
The cast of Dwayne Johnson’s wild Santa Netflix movie Red One continues to get more absurd. Chris Pratt’s Garfield adds a few more faces to its cast. The Walking Dead’s Daryl Dixon spinoff has found a major star. Plus, The Umbrella Academy teases its end. Spoilers, away!
epicstream.com
John Wick Keanu Reeves Is Confirmed to Return in Ballerina Spinoff
It has been years since Keanu Reeves played the role of John Wick and he became more iconic with that. Now, he is set to reprise his role in the upcoming spin-off movie, Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas, and they are currently in Prague, filming. Credit: Lionsgate. John Wick Keanu...
Gamespot
Why Avatar 2 Is Three Freakin' Hours Long
Avatar: Way of the Water (not to be confused with Avatar: The Last Airbender) will feature a three-hour, 10-minute runtime. Director James Cameron says it's because there's more emotion, according to his new interview with Total Film (via Variety). "The goal is to tell an extremely compelling story on an...
Gizmodo
Batman Could Find His Way Into Another Upcoming DC Movie
Spider-Man According to The Direct, Marvel and Sony are struggling to reach a final agreement over the character rights to both Wilson “The Kingpin” Fisk and Jessica “Spider-Woman” Drew. Though Fisk is set to appear in the new Daredevil series at Disney+, and Drew is set to debut in the upcoming Madame Web movie at Sony, it appears having either character meet Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is currently off-the-table.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Constantine’ director has bad news for those hoping the sequel is coming anytime soon
Even though the beloved actor had reiterated countless times over that he’d love to play the role again, as more and more time went on, the less and less likely it seemed that Keanu Reeves’ Constantine would ever get the sequel fans had been hoping for. Thankfully, new...
