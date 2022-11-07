ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

$9 million in cocaine seized during traffic stop in Ohio

By Patty Coller
WKBN
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Mexico is facing drug charges after troopers say they seized $9 million worth of cocaine during a traffic stop.

Troopers say they pulled over Alapizco Flores, 25, of Mexicali, Mexico, last Tuesday for following too close on I-70 in Madison County.

Flores was driving a U-Haul truck with Arizona plates, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a drug-sniffing dog was called and they were alerted to 220 pounds of cocaine that was in the truck.

Flores was arrested and booked into the Tri-County Jail and charged with possession of cocaine.

Comments / 98

Shorty R.
2d ago

Following too close??? Close to what??? Just admit that u seen a mexican driving a uhaul with arizona plates n u became suspicious but to the headlines “dont make it sound racist so we just say he was following too close on the open road”

Reply(5)
14
Jason Lowe
2d ago

The semi that cam 10 min behind the uhaul had 2500 keys

Reply(6)
25
Tommy Kahn
2d ago

I'm baffled how you run 9 million dollars of a illegal substance across the country with out a blocker vehicle for 9 million dollars they should of had the dirty dozen following ready to ambush if the lead was pulled over 🤷

Reply
2
 

WKBN

WKBN

