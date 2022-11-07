Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Developer 'Strongly' Encourages Players to Download the Day 1 Patch
Santa Monica Studio has released the day one patch for God of War Ragnarok, and the developer "strongly encourages" players to download it ahead of the full game's release tomorrow, November 9. The patch, detailed on Santa Monica Studio's website, includes nearly 200 fixes to Ragnarok, including updates to gameplay,...
dotesports.com
Will Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 include a Zombies mode?
Another year means another Call of Duty game, this time bringing a sequel to the 2019 title. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is an intense adventure that takes place across cities and mountainous open areas. With the game’s release, players have already jumped into the campaign and multiplayer to discover all that the new title has to offer.
10 games like Diablo to play if you're bored of waiting for Diablo 4
These games like Diablo will keep you warm until Diablo 4 brings you back to hell
How to Claim Free Double XP Tokens in Modern Warfare 2
For those who purchased the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Vault Edition, it appears you now have some free XP Tokens to claim courtesy of Activision. Early on into the highly anticipated launch of MW2, there was some major confusion about a promo concerning the "highest-tier version" of the game players can buy — the $100 Vault Edition. Before the game launched, Activision has a pre-order promo that intended to reward players with tons of XP Tokens for purchasing the Vault Edition exclusively through the Warzone, Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War or Modern Warfare (2019) In-Game Store. As you might expect, many who bought the Vault Edition outside of the game (e.g. PlayStation Store) were pretty upset, so now it appears Activision is giving the bonus to all Vault Edition owners.
dotesports.com
Dr Disrespect has already uninstalled Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 hasn’t been out for more than a week, but Dr Disrespect is done with the game. Doc isn’t shy when it comes to giving his opinions on shooting games and he showed yesterday that he isn’t afraid to end a play session prematurely after repeatedly being spawned into vulnerable positions on the map.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok - All Treasure Maps: Svartalfheim
This God of War Ragnarok guide shows you all the Treasure Map locations in Svartalfheim and how to find all the Svartalfheim Buried Treasure. **SPOILER ALERT** THESE ITEMS CAN ONLY BE COLLECTED AFTER COMPLETING THE MAIN QUEST 'FORGING DESTINY'. This quest occurs later in the story, meaning this video may spoil some content for you.
How to prestige in Modern Warfare 2
Details on the new Modern Warfare 2 seasonal prestige system, and how to improve your MW2 Prestige Rank
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Launch Stream Promo
The launch of God of War Ragnarok is finally here. With God of War being one of the greatest video games of all time, it’s no wonder we can’t wait to carry on this epic father and son journey in the new sequel. In anticipation of its release on November 9th, IGN will jump right into the GoW Ragnarok gameplay, get an inside scoop on the game’s creation and hear more insights from some of the brilliant creative leads behind the sequel.
dotesports.com
All MTG Retro Artifacts | Best in BRO Limited formats
Spice up your Sealed and Draft decks. Celebrating Artifacts within The Brothers’ War, Wizards of the Coast has added 63 Retro Frame Magic: The Gathering Artifacts into the set that are playable in Limited and eternal formats. Players attending The Brothers’ War prerelease events that start on Nov. 11,...
Modern Warfare 2 Mastery Camos and how to unlock them all
How to unlock MW2 Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic, and Orion camos for your favorite guns
Overwatch 2: Everything We Know About Rammatra
"Overwatch 2" had some good and bad changes from the original, but one of the best benefits of the sequel is the new heroes that came with it. Junker Queen, Sojourn, and Kiriko were unique additions that added to the lore of the game. Blizzard announced the new hero for Season Two at the Overwatch League Grand Finals, inspiring even more excitement for a new tank.
Comments / 0