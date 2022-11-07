ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WKBN

These stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day this year

(WJW/WKBN) – Attention shoppers — many retailers have announced that their doors will be closed on Thanksgiving this year. WKBN’s sister station, FOX 8, has compiled a list of stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. This list will be updated as more retailers announce closures.
msn.com

Walmart Announces Its 'Black Friday Deals for Days' Event Is Coming Back With More Savings

We're still about six weeks away from the official Black Friday sales, but that isn't stopping Walmart from detailing its month-long plans. The company has announced that its "Black Friday Deals for Days" shopping event will be making a return this year with even more savings for longer periods of time. There are four different sales that will be taking place during November, with the first one kicking off Nov. 7.
The US Sun

Bed, Bath & Beyond Black Friday Deals 2022: Save up to 50% off now

WE would describe Bed, Bath & Beyond as an adult’s playground. Le Creuset, high-tech coffee machines, and air fryers all under one roof? Such a treat. Those looking to save big on home essentials - and we would argue that a coffee machine is absolutely a home essential - should take advantage of the Bed, Bath & Beyond Black Friday sale.
Refinery29

Target’s Early Black Friday Sale Starts Now — Yes, Now

"Black Friday shopping, already?" You may ask yourself, and “yes" is the enthusiastic answer Target provides. The retailer is presenting us with some juicy holiday shopping inspo in the form of Early Black Friday Deals. Through October 29, get major discounts on everything from electronics and toys to kitchen essentials and fashion.
BGR.com

JCPenney Black Friday deals 2022 have already started

JCPenney wants customers to get a head start on holiday shopping by offering thousands of deals and the sales have already started. There will be new deals all month long, leading up to November 25th, where you can start your day at 5 a.m. at your local JCPenney store shopping Black Friday deals.
THV11

Walmart unveils Black Friday shopping plans

WASHINGTON — Amid higher inflation prices, consumers on a budget are set to begin holiday shopping early this year, and retailers like Walmart took notice. The world's largest retailer will once again offer three Black Friday events in November, as it kicks off the holiday shopping season. The retailer's...
MLive.com

Save up to 70% on Wayfair’s Black Friday sneak peek deals

Wayfair has so many ways to shop and save, including the open box, closeouts, and the much-anticipated Black Friday sneak peek deals. Save up to 70% on best sellers with these early deals. Enjoy discounts on daybeds, cookware, bedding, holiday decor, storage and more. Find deals on major appliances, small appliances and everything in between.
People

Nordstrom Has Thousands of Early Black Friday Deals Available Right Now — Here Are the 45 Best

Save up to 60 percent on Free People, Barefoot Dreams, and more It's that time of year again! If you've been counting down the days to gather with friends and family, indulge in a delicious turkey dinner, and (ahem) shop those big Black Friday sales, we're right there with you — especially when it comes to the latter. In fact, we've been so squarely focused on finding the very best discounts around that we've checked (and rechecked) the current markdowns at top retailers and are delighted to share...

