Bonne Terre man injured in five-vehicle accident in Festus
A Bonne Terre man was injured Sunday, Nov. 6, in a five-vehicle accident on I-55 north of Hwy. A in Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:30 a.m., four drivers started to brake due to traffic congestion on the interstate – Jason W. Meyer, 39, of Centralia, Ill., in a 2022 Nissan Pathfinder; Michael M. Berkley, 41, of Alton, Ill., in a 2013 Ram 1500; Nicholas W. King, 39, of Festus in a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado; and Savannah L. Hasemeier, 18, of Bonne Terre in a 2014 Jeep Cherokee. Another northbound vehicle, a 2017 GMC Sierra driven by Michael T. Smith, 52, of De Soto, struck the rear of the Cherokee, which then struck the rear of the Silverado, and then the Silverado struck the rear of the Ram, and the Ram struck the rear of the Pathfinder. After those collisions, the Cherokee continued forward and struck the rear of the Ram, the report said.
Hillsboro woman hurt in crash near Ware
A Hillsboro woman was injured Sunday morning, Nov. 6, in a one-car accident on Hwy. Y west of Russell Road just southeast of Ware, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 9:50 a.m., Linda K. Davis, 69, was driving east in a 2012 Ford Fusion when she traveled off the south side of the road, striking a tree, the report said.
Fenton motorcyclist seriously hurt in motorcycle crash
A Fenton man was seriously injured Monday morning, Nov. 7, in a motorcycle crash on New Sugar Creek Road at Ashwood Drive in the Murphy area, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 10:04 a.m., Melik K. Benton, 30, of Florissant was backing up a 2004 Freightliner Cascadia on northbound...
Richard A. “Rick” McGougan, 71, De Soto
Richard A. “Rick” McGougan, 71, of De Soto died Nov. 5, 2022, at Hillcrest Care Center in De Soto. Mr. McGougan was a truck driver with the Metropolitan Sewer District. Born March 18, 1951, in Bonne Terre, he was the son of the late Arch and Vera (Vivrett) McGougan.
Wanda Jean Stilwell, 70, Imperial
Wanda Jean Stilwell, 70, of Imperial died Nov. 5, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Stilwell will be remembered as a gentle soul who was always smiling. She liked playing cards and fishing and enjoyed spending time with her family. Born March 31, 1952, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Thelma and Henry Husky.
Angie J. Reando, 59, De Soto
Angie J. Reando, 59, of De Soto died Nov. 6, 2022, at Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur. Mrs. Reando had retired from the De Soto School District as secretary to the superintendent and was employed as a teacher’s aide at St. Rose of Lima Catholic School in De Soto. Born Oct. 26, 1963, in Crystal City, she was the daughter of William James “Bill” (Wanda) Wilson Jr. of Sebring, Fla., and the late Marilyn Sue (McGee) Wilson.
County firefighters help with search, rescue in Mark Twain forest
Jefferson County firefighters recently helped search for and rescue a 46-year-old Sullivan woman lost in the Mark Twain National Forest in the Berryman area. John Scullin, spokesman for the De Soto Rural Fire Protection District, said the search and rescue on Oct. 14 involved dozens of emergency responders. “There were...
James Otis Hoff, 72, De Soto
James Otis Hoff, 72, of De Soto died Nov. 8, 2022, at Greenview Regional Hospital. Mr. Hoff was a truck driver. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, deploying four times during his active duty. Born Feb. 19, 1950, he was the son of Marie Hoff and the late James O. Hoff.
Fenton woman dies after being struck by car in Cedar Hill
Amanda L. Oberfeld, 39, of Fenton died Nov. 5, after being struck by a car while walking on Hwy. 30 just west of Wolf Road in Cedar Hill, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 10:24 p.m., Craig E. Mataya, 63, of Dittmer was driving west in a 1998 Honda...
Lenhard Family Light Show at Crites Park
Tune your radio to 99.7 and prepare yourself for a Christmas light spectacular! The Lenhard Family Light Show will not disappoint anyone with 66 thousand lights connected by 3 miles of cable and controlled by 17 computers. On a clear night, the spotlights can shine 5 miles into the sky, but don't need special clearance from the FAA because they aren't LED lights.
Altercation Leads To Shots Fired In Sullivan
Sullivan Police are investigating a physical altercation that is alleged to have included shots being fired from a .22 caliber gun Saturday, October 29, at 11:51 p.m. Police responded to South Olive Street following a report of shots fired in the neighborhood and suspicious activity taking place. Officers arrived to...
1 dead, 2 others injured in head-on collision on I-64 near Lake St. Louis Tuesday night
LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop C was investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 64 Tuesday night near Lake St. Louis. The roadway was completely closed with all lanes blocked for over three hours. As of 10:30, eastbound I-64 and 40 near Highway DD is...
David Gene Strubinger, 57, House Springs
David Gene Strubinger, 57, of House Springs died Nov. 6, 2022, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Mr. Strubinger was a machinist. Born Feb. 1, 1965, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late David R. and Martha (Sommers) Strubinger. He is survived by his wife of...
Beverly Ann Steiniger, 80, Arnold
Beverly Ann Steiniger, 80, of Arnold, formerly of Troy and the St. Louis neighborhood known as The Hill, died Nov. 6, 2022, at Delmar Gardens-Meramec Valley in Fenton. Mrs. Steiniger was born Nov. 20, 1941, in St. Louis, the daughter of the late Lena (Novara) and Louis Small. She is...
Window broken on car at Eureka auto dealership
A window was shattered on a car that was for sale at Scoreboard Automotive, 1375 W. Fifth St., in Eureka. The cost to repair the window was estimated at $300, Eureka Police reported. The front driver-side window on the 2015 Dodge Challenger was shattered between 5 p.m. Oct. 8 and...
Pacific man, 72, killed in St. Louis County crash
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) -A 72-year-old man from Pacific was killed in a Monday afternoon crash. The crash occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Camborne Drive in St. Louis County. Police said their initial investigation has led them to believe a GMC Sierra was going northbound on Telegraph Road when it was hit by a Ford F-250 that was headed southbound on Telegraph Road.
Genevieve “Pa Pa” McRae, 79, Hillsboro
Genevieve “Pa Pa” McRae, 79, of Hillsboro died Nov. 6, 2022, at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Fenton. Mrs. McRae worked in the before and after school care program at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, where she also assisted with bingo and picnics. She enjoyed training and showing German shepherds and was in a German Shepherd Dog Club. She enjoyed life on the family farm, bowling, creating ceramics, camping and playing cards. She was known as quirky, insisting round hay bales looked like buffalo and sometimes accidentally gifting people with used gift cards. Born Dec. 7, 1942, in De Soto, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Mary Reando. She was preceded in death by her husband: Kenneth McRae.
Mary N. Covington, 94, High Ridge
Mary N. Covington, 94, of High Ridge died Oct. 30, 2022, in High Ridge. Mrs. Covington was fond of animals and enjoyed gardening and traveling to visit family. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. Born May 18, 1928, in Rives, Tenn., she was the daughter of the late Cecil and Covedia (Tubbs) Hawks. She was preceded in death by her husband: Jim Ernest Covington.
Human remains found Friday near Sullivan, Missouri
WEST SULLIVAN, Mo. — Skeletal human remains were found Friday in West Sullivan, Missouri. A Facebook post made by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office said the department received a call Friday that possible human remains had been found in the 4100 block of North Service Road W in West Sullivan.
Thomas R. Moon, 82, De Soto
Thomas R. Moon, 82, of De Soto died Nov. 1, 2022, at his home. Mr. Moon taught English, speech and drama in the West County R-4 and North St. Francois County R-1 school districts. He played guitar and assisted young musicians in forming their own bands. He loved drama and theater and served as the sound engineer for numerous plays at Mineral Area College. He had a great radio voice and worked as a DJ at KFMO and KYRO radio stations. Born July 18, 1940, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Elmer K. and Eugenia E. (Thurman) Moon.
