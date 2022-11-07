A Bonne Terre man was injured Sunday, Nov. 6, in a five-vehicle accident on I-55 north of Hwy. A in Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:30 a.m., four drivers started to brake due to traffic congestion on the interstate – Jason W. Meyer, 39, of Centralia, Ill., in a 2022 Nissan Pathfinder; Michael M. Berkley, 41, of Alton, Ill., in a 2013 Ram 1500; Nicholas W. King, 39, of Festus in a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado; and Savannah L. Hasemeier, 18, of Bonne Terre in a 2014 Jeep Cherokee. Another northbound vehicle, a 2017 GMC Sierra driven by Michael T. Smith, 52, of De Soto, struck the rear of the Cherokee, which then struck the rear of the Silverado, and then the Silverado struck the rear of the Ram, and the Ram struck the rear of the Pathfinder. After those collisions, the Cherokee continued forward and struck the rear of the Ram, the report said.

FESTUS, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO