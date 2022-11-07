Read full article on original website
cw34.com
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Wellington, record $2B jackpot claimed in California
WEST PALM BEACH Fla. (CBS12) — There is a winning ticket to the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot in California. And the Florida Lottery is now reporting there are 26 winning tickets in Florida that can claim a piece of the record jackpot, including one in Wellington worth $1 million.
Winning ticket for record $2.04B Powerball jackpot sold; $2M and $1M tickets sold in Florida
The winning ticket for the $2.04 billion Powerball lottery jackpot was sold in California, according to lottery officials.
Click10.com
Broward man claims $1 million Mega Millions prize
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A Broward County man won $1 million playing the Mega Millions game, and claimed his prize last week, Florida Lottery officials confirmed. According to Lottery officials, Shmuel Febles, 56, of Hollywood, purchased his winning ticket from the Exxon gas station, located at 3991 Stirling Road in Dania Beach.
cw34.com
Publix stores to close early Wednesday ahead of Nicole
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Publix stores in multiple local counties will close early ahead of tropical storm Nicole. Publix locations in Indian River and St. Lucie counties are set to close at noon on Wednesday, while stores in Martin County will close at 2 p.m. Additionally, some stores in both Palm Beach and Okeechobee counties are scheduled to close early.
WPBF News 25
South Florida mandatory, voluntary evacuations ahead of Nicole
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been ordered ahead ofTropical Storm Nicole. Evacuation Zones A and B have been ordered to evacuate by 7 a.m. on Wednesday. This area includes barrier islands, areas that are prone to flooding, manufactured homes and areas of substandard construction.
Florida elections 2022: See results from Palm Beach County voting
CLICK HERE FOR LIVE PALM BEACH COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS Florida voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the 2022 general election. Among high-profile statewide and federal races up for vote, Gov. Ron DeSantis faces off against Democratic challenger and former governor Charlie Crist, while Sen. Marco Rubio looks to retain his congressional seat against Democrat Val Demings. ...
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Conditions around South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane Nicole is making a big impact along Florida's East Coast. CBS12 News has team coverage showing conditions around our area. In Vero Beach, reporter Dylan Huberman shows deteriorating conditions as Nicole approaches the coast. Meanwhile in Fort Pierce, conditions are calm with...
LIVE: Hurricane warning for parts of Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast
Strong winds and heavy rain are spreading across portions of the east coast of Florida and the northwestern Bahamas on Wednesday as Tropical Storm Nicole takes aim at the Sunshine State.
cw34.com
Nicole makes landfall as hurricane on North Hutchinson Island, now a Tropical Storm
NORTH HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — At 3:00 AM Thursday, Nicole made landfall on North Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach. Nicole made landfall as a category one hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and a central pressure of 981 MB. About an hour after landfall,...
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Storm's wind field compared to previous hurricanes
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tropical storm Nicole is approaching the east coast of Florida, where it is expected to make landfall as a hurricane. The storm has a much larger wind field when compared to previous hurricanes to impact Florida in recent seasons. Though the winds aren't...
cw34.com
FPL: "We don't stop working until every last costumer is restored"
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Nicole has made landfall in Florida, leaving behind flooding, damage, and some residents without power. Peter Robbins, a spokesperson with Florida Power and Light, said the outages in Florida are fairly limited. Speaking with CBS12 News, Robbins said FPL restored power to "tens-of-thousands"...
cw34.com
DeSantis declares state of emergency ahead of Nicole
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Gov. DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 34 counties in Florida due to Subtropical Storm Nicole. The advisory affects Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee Counties. A Hurricane Watch has been issued for Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, and...
Know your zone: Florida evacuation map shows who will have to leave before a hurricane strikes
A threat from any tropical system means millions of people in Florida could be asked by local governments to head to higher ground, but with a population of more than 22 million in the state, finding out who will need to seek shelter could be a complicated task.
cw34.com
County-by-county school closures as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — School districts in Palm Beach, Martin, Okeechobee, St. Lucie and Indian River counties have announced they will be closed for Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm is expected to strengthen before making landfall on Florida's Atlantic coast, possibly Wednesday morning. School officials in the...
cw34.com
Decision 2022: Breaking down the constitutional amendments on the ballot
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — CBS12 News is breaking down the constitutional amendments and county questions that Floridians will be voting on come Election Day. Constitutional amendment 1 is the limits of the assessment of real property used for residential purposes. We reached out to Marcia Herman from the League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County, a nonpartisan civic group.
Florida Senate 24 results: Bobby Powell (D-West Palm) defeats Eric Ankner for fifth term in Legislature
Bobby Powell is going back to Tallahassee. Powell, a West Palm Beach Democrat, beat back a challenge Tuesday from his Republican opponent, Eric Ankner, a self-described "America First" candidate making his first run for public office as the two competed to represent Senate District 24. With all precincts reporting, Powell...
WPTV
Tropical Storm Nicole: Emergency shelters to open ahead of storm
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches South Florida's east coast, Palm Beach, St. Lucie and Indian River counties have announced that storm shelters will open Wednesday. Nicole is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday or overnight Thursday. SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane...
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: County-by-county closings
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, businesses in our area are making preparations. Refer to this article to stay up to date on the latest closures county-by-county. Tri-Rail service will be suspended on Wednesday. The last northbound train (P630) will depart Miami Airport...
Treasure Coast schools to close for 2 days ahead of Nicole
Public schools in Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties will be closed Wednesday and Thursday as Subtropical Storm Nicole poses a threat to the region.
cw34.com
Gubernatorial rivals DeSantis, Crist both to speak at campaign events in South Florida
PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist are making their final campaign push ahead of Tuesday's midterm election. Governor Ron DeSantis stopped at the Everglades Equipment Group in Boynton Beach. His message Monday consisted of one of his campaign slogans: Keep Florida...
