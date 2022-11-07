ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

ClutchPoints

Andrew Luck catches wild stray from Colts owner Jim Irsay in Jeff Saturday press conference

Andrew Luck shocked the world by retiring a mere two weeks before the start of the 2019-20 season, throwing Jim Irsay, Frank Reich, and the Indianapolis Colts into disarray. And it wasn’t as if Luck was washed up at that point. He spearheaded the Colts’ offense en route to a solid 10-6 finish, and he led the team as far as the Divisional Round, promptly losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Colts name Jeff Saturday interim coach

INDIANAPOLIS – In an unusual move, the Indianapolis Colts have named Jeff Saturday their interim coach in the aftermath of Frank Reich’s firing. Saturday, 47, will join owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard at an 8 p.m. press conference at the team headquarters. It’s the latest seismic shockwave to ripple through the franchise […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Jeff Saturday Made NFL History With Colts Decision

The Indianapolis Colts stunned the NFL World on Monday, when they named former lineman Jeff Saturday, a current ESPN analyst, the team's interim head coach. Colts owner Jim Irsay officially announced the decision on Monday afternoon. According to ESPN, Saturday is making NFL history with the surprising move. "As best...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Boston 25 News WFXT

Running game having biggest impact in decades in NFL

Derrick Henry was a bit amused by the premise of a question talking about the importance of passing in the modern NFL. “Is it a passing league?" he said jokingly. "I’m playing. But we (have) guys in the league that are running the ball well, that are efficient and been playing at a high level for an amount of years. So just credit to our RBs in the game. Just keep killing it.”

