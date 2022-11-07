Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Related
Andrew Luck catches wild stray from Colts owner Jim Irsay in Jeff Saturday press conference
Andrew Luck shocked the world by retiring a mere two weeks before the start of the 2019-20 season, throwing Jim Irsay, Frank Reich, and the Indianapolis Colts into disarray. And it wasn’t as if Luck was washed up at that point. He spearheaded the Colts’ offense en route to a solid 10-6 finish, and he led the team as far as the Divisional Round, promptly losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Colts becoming NFL’s laughingstock after Commanders-Carson Wentz trade is hilarious
Oh, how the tables have turned. It wasn’t long ago (just seven months) that the Washington Commanders were taken to the woodshed by the general media for saving the Indianapolis Colts from their Carson Wentz headache. While the trade hasn’t necessarily panned out for Washington — Wentz is on...
Colts name Jeff Saturday interim coach
INDIANAPOLIS – In an unusual move, the Indianapolis Colts have named Jeff Saturday their interim coach in the aftermath of Frank Reich’s firing. Saturday, 47, will join owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard at an 8 p.m. press conference at the team headquarters. It’s the latest seismic shockwave to ripple through the franchise […]
Peyton Manning Reacts to Colts Hiring Jeff Saturday
When it comes to the Indianapolis Colts hiring Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach,… The post Peyton Manning Reacts to Colts Hiring Jeff Saturday appeared first on Outsider.
NBC Washington
‘Everyone's Hands Are Dirty,' NFL Twitter Slams Colts After Frank Reich Firing
NFL Twitter reacts to Colts firing Frank Reich originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Another head coach has been fired in the midst of the 2022 NFL season. First, it was the Carolina Panthers’ Matt Rhule, and now the Indianapolis Colts’ Frank Reich. After a 3-5-1 start to...
Did the Colts give the Texans an excuse to hire Josh McCown?
One of the chief reasons why the Houston Texans didn’t hire Josh McCown in the 2021 and 2022 coaching cycles was because of the former NFL quarterback’s absence of coaching experience. Before hiring coach David Culley, McCown got an interview with the Texans for the fourth full-time coaching...
Jeff Saturday Makes Surprising Decision On Colts Play-Caller
Over the weekend, the Indianapolis Colts decided to move on from head coach Frank Reich. Then came the first big surprise. Colts owner Jim Irsay announced franchise legend Jeff Saturday - who has no coaching experience - as the interim head coach. Now, just a few days later, he's made...
Jeff Saturday Made NFL History With Colts Decision
The Indianapolis Colts stunned the NFL World on Monday, when they named former lineman Jeff Saturday, a current ESPN analyst, the team's interim head coach. Colts owner Jim Irsay officially announced the decision on Monday afternoon. According to ESPN, Saturday is making NFL history with the surprising move. "As best...
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay continues to call all the shots, even if they’re bad decisions
The Indianapolis Colts football team on the field is not entertaining at all. In fact, more fans are openly walking
Colts vs. Raiders primer: NFL Week 10 odds, picks, injuries, TV, streaming
For a midseason game involving struggling teams, this Indianapolis Colts visit to the Las Vegas Raiders is mighty interesting. The Colts (3-5-1) have undergone major changes each of the past two weeks, culminating with the firing of coach Frank Reich and pulling Jeff Saturday away from ESPN as interim coach. Indianapolis has...
Running game having biggest impact in decades in NFL
Derrick Henry was a bit amused by the premise of a question talking about the importance of passing in the modern NFL. “Is it a passing league?" he said jokingly. "I’m playing. But we (have) guys in the league that are running the ball well, that are efficient and been playing at a high level for an amount of years. So just credit to our RBs in the game. Just keep killing it.”
Bears' Matt Eberflus ‘Taken Aback' by Colts' Jeff Saturday-Frank Reich Decision
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay stunned the masses Monday when he fired head coach Frank Reich and named former Colts center and current T.V. analyst Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Count Bears head coach Matt Eberflus among those who didn't understand the coaching decision at...
Former Florida basketball player Major Parker dies at age 44
Major Parker, a starter on Florida's 2000 Final Four team and member of former coach Billy Donovan's first recruiting class, died last week at age 44.
Bovada installs Peyton Manning as betting favorite to succeed Frank Reich in Indy
Bovada has installed Peyton Manning as the odds-on favorite (+475) to replace Frank Reich in Indianapolis. Reich was fired Monday and replaced by interim coach Jeff Saturday.
Comments / 0