Full 'Beaver Blood Moon': How to see the last total lunar eclipse for 2 years

Election Day is sure to have Americans transfixed as they stare at their screens and eagerly await the results in the midterm races. But they might want to look up first. That’s because, while the election is a major event, it’s not the only event taking place Nov. 8 — and it's unlikely to be as visually spectacular as the total lunar eclipse set to play out in the sky hours earlier.
When and how to watch Tuesday’s total lunar eclipse

A total lunar eclipse will turn the Moon red for some observers on Tuesday 8 November, the last chance to catch such an eclipse until 2025.A lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes behind the Earth with respect to the Sun, passing through our planet’s shadow. A lunar eclipse is considered a total eclipse when the Moon passes through the deepest part of Earth’s shadow, the umbra, dimming the Moon’s light and shading it red as the only light reaching the lunar surface is filtered through Earth’s atmosphere.The 8 November lunar eclipse will appear total for observers in Asia,...
Lunar eclipse 2022: Spectacular ‘Blood moon’ happens for the last time in years - as it happened

The world is about to see a total lunar eclipse, or blood moon, for the last time in years.There won’t be another opportunity to see the celestial event until 2025.A total lunar eclipse happens when the Earth slots in exactly between the Moon and the Sun, hiding the two from each other. It means that light must travel through Earth’s atmosphere on the way to the Moon, which turns it red as it does.The event will begin around 3am eastern time, and will peak in a total eclipse around three hours later, before ending another three hours after that. It will be visible across eastern Asia, Australia, the Pacific and North America.Lunar eclipses typically happen about every year-and-a-half. But the schedule this time means that there won’t be another chance to see a blood moon for longer than that: the next will appear on 14 March, 2025.
Blood moon lunar eclipse to rise on Election Day

A lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth, and moon align, causing the moon to be draped in the darkest part of the Earth’s shadow, known as the umbra. These lunar eclipses are sometimes referred to as “blood moons” due to the reddish hue that is cast onto the moon by refracted sunlight passing through Earth’s atmosphere.
Factbox-'Beaver Blood Moon' Offers World's Last Total Lunar Eclipse Until 2025

(Reuters) - Nighttime skywatchers from East Asia to North America will be treated to the rare spectacle of a "Beaver blood moon" on Tuesday, weather permitting, as the Earth, moon and sun align to produce a total lunar eclipse for the last time until 2025. Here are some key facts...
VIDEO: Total lunar eclipse dazzles sky

The second and final total lunar eclipse of the year graced the skies in some parts of the world Tuesday. The next one isn't until 2025. WHERE IT WAS SEEN: Where skies were clear, the eclipse was visible throughout North America in the predawn hours, with prime viewing in the West, and across parts of East Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific after sunset.
Weather satellite set to be launched overnight from Vandenberg as part of dual payload

Early Thursday morning, a rocket carrying two payloads will launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Southern California. The primary payload is a new weather satellite which will be operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. That satellite, called JPSS-2, will orbit the Earth 14 times each day at an altitude of about 500 miles. From that relatively low height, the satellite's instruments will be able to capture very high-resolution images of events happening in the lowest part of the atmosphere.
PHOTO: Full Blood Moon Overlooks US Flags in Washington During Election Day Morning

As Americans prepared to vote in a highly contested midterm election, a Full Blood Moon rose ominously in the sky. The last total lunar eclipse of 2022 turned the moon red early Tuesday morning. The event lasted for approximately 90 minutes, and people from all around the country had the chance to view it. Fox News shared an image of the impressive Full Blood Moon on their Instagram.
Pre-dawn lunar eclipse set for Nov. 8

Lunar eclipse alert Nov. 8: Be sure to get up before 5 a.m. on Wednesday to watch the last part of totality and the end of the lunar eclipse because it will be over at sunrise. Our part of the planet is catching the moonset/sunrise part of the extended event that begins after midnight which will become Nov. 8. The geometry between the moon, sun, and Earth creates the haunting beauty of eclipses. The different angles of the tilt of Earth and the moon are the reason why eclipses do not happen every month. You may opt to get up at 2 a.m. to watch from beginning to end.
Total Lunar Eclipse tonight

Our last Total Lunar Eclipse until 2025, we’ll have the windows of opportunity to see it unfold tonight. It won’t be a pristine sky if you want to do a time-lapse but we should see some openings occur in the cloud deck to allow for you to see the blood red that transpires during totality.

