Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Alexandria - A Historic City Embracing its FutureJourneyswithsteveAlexandria, VA
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
thecomeback.com
Carolina Panthers make huge quarterback move
The Carolina Panthers certainly had a rough game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, falling behind 42-7 in the fourth quarter before eventually scoring two garbage-time touchdowns to make the final score 42-21. The loss was so bad that Panthers head coach Steve Wilks fired multiple assistant coaches on Monday, and it looks like the team is making a big move at the quarterback position in preparation for next season.
WXII 12
2 coaches fired from Carolina Panthers, Sam Darnold added into mix as QB
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks made two changes to his coaching staff Monday morning in the wake of the 42-21 loss to the Bengals. The team is parting ways with cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni. Click the video player above...
247Sports
Carolina Panthers coaching staff: Steve Wilks parts ways with Evan Cooper, Paul Pasqualoni
The Carolina Panthers made more staff changes after the team’s latest loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Interim head coach Steve Wilks parted ways with cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni after the 42-21 defeat at the hands of the Bengals. Cooper joined the staff in...
Bears' Justin Fields Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Justin Fields named NFC offensive player of the week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL named Justin Fields the NFC offensive player of the week after his stellar, multi-record-breaking performance against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Fields turned it up a notch on Sunday. He threw for 123...
Michael Vick Reacts to Justin Fields Breaking Single-Game Rushing Record for Quarterback
Justin Fields was three years old when Michael Vick ran for a then quarterback record… The post Michael Vick Reacts to Justin Fields Breaking Single-Game Rushing Record for Quarterback appeared first on Outsider.
NFL Analysis Network
1 Massive Number For Bengals’ Joe Burrow From Week 9
The Cincinnati Bengals got back into the win column in Week 9, defeating the Carolina Panthers 42-21. It was a nice bounce-back performance after the Bengals were thoroughly embarrassed by their AFC North rivals, the Cleveland Browns, on Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 8. That performance against the...
Big Blue View
Giants notebook: Kenny Golladay likely to play Sunday, Aaron Robinson probably done for year, more
The New York Giants did not have to file an injury report when they returned to practice on Tuesday, but there were several interesting injury-related notes nonetheless. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay, sidelined since suffering a sprained MCL in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears, “should be ready to go” Sunday against the Houston Texans, coach Brian Daboll said.
Falcons injury report: A.J. Terrell, Erik Harris OUT vs. Panthers
The Atlanta Falcons have ruled out cornerback A.J. Terrell, safety Erik Harris and tight end Feleipe Franks for their Week 10 matchup against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night. All three players missed practice this week. It will be the third straight game Terrell is inactive due to a severe...
Kelly Stafford raises concerns about her Rams quarterback husband entering concussion protocol
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford entering concussion protocol caused concerns for his wife Kelly Stafford with a renewed focus on head injuries.
Sporting News
Where is Sam Darnold? Panthers QB buried on depth chart, but may get opportunity again in 2022
When the Panthers made a trade for the 2018 No. 3 overall pick last season, there was hope that new scenery would help rejuvenate Darnold's career after a tumultuous stay with the Jets. As it turns out, that wasn't exactly the case. After a year of wishy-washy returns and an...
numberfire.com
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard (ankle) questionable for Week 10
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (ankle) is questionable for Week 10's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Hubbard is dealing with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable to face the Falcons on Thursday Night Football. If Hubbard is active, our models expect him to handle 8.9 carries and catch 1.6 passes against the Falcons. If Hubbard is sidelined, D'Onta Foreman is expected to continue to see an increased number of touches.
Pac-12 refs aren't the whole problem; the larger process and structure are broken
One of the things to remind everyone about on the topic of Pac-12 refs is that while bad calls or outcomes exist, there’s a deeper problem beyond the blown calls themselves: The process of addressing these flaws is also broken. Quality control isn’t evident. A commitment to fixing structural...
saturdaytradition.com
Report: Arizona Cardinals claim former Ohio State OL off of waivers ahead of Week 10
The Arizona Cardinals made a waiver claim on Wednesday. The team picked up a former Ohio State player, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Wyatt Davis is now an Arizona Cardinal. Davis played in 28 career games while in Columbus. He played for the Buckeyes from 2017-2020. This move...
