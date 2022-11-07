Voters will have the opportunity Tuesday, Nov. 8 to renew the tax that paid for the reconstruction of roads and bridges all over Platte County for the past 20 years. Earlier this year, county officials convened a special committee to look at revenues associated with the tax and its impact on communities in Platte County. After months of deliberation and input from municipalities who have also benefitted from the tax, a reduced 10-year tax – one quarter cent instead of three-eighths - is on the November ballot.

PLATTE COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO