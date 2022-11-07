Read full article on original website
plattecountycitizen.com
Fricker elected presiding commissioner
Republican Scott Fricker won the day Nov. 8 over Democrat John DeFoor Sr. for Platte County Presiding Commissioner. Fricker received 22,267 votes, nearly 55 percent, to DeFoor’s 18,254 votes, 45 percent. Current presiding commissioner Ron Schieber chose not to run for re-election. District commission seats were not up for...
Kansas City mayor files motion after Missouri passes Amendment 4
One day after Amendment 4 passed in Missouri, forcing Kansas City to boost funding to its police department, the mayor is seeking a swift resolution.
New tradition welcomes newborns at Overland Park hospital
Overland Park Regional Hospital in Kansas will now play "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star" through the overhead system every time a baby is born.
mycouriertribune.com
Prop A passes in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY — Voters who cast their Clay County ballots this election cycle said they want to see lower commercial property surtax rates by approving Proposition A at the ballot box Tuesday, Nov. 8. Based on uncertified election results from Clay County Election Board, Prop A passed with 56%, or 46,902 votes, in favor to 37,478 votes, or 44%, against the measure.
McCandless cruises to victory in Independence City Council race
Dr. Bridget McCandless defeated former city council member Mike Huff on Tuesday in the Independence City Council to fill the vacancy left by Karen DeLuccie’s death in April.
Which Missouri ballot measures passed?
Expanding the state treasurer's investment options, legalizing marijuana, giving the Missouri National Guard its own department, increasing funding for the Kansas City Police Department, and the matter of a new constitutional convention were on the ballot for voters across the state.
At least 6 Jackson County legislators will be replaced on Election Day
Jackson County will have at least six new faces on the county legislature, influencing everything from public health to future stadium deals.
KMBC.com
Kansas City and Jackson County voters to decide big issues Tuesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voters in Kansas City and in Jackson County will see several questions on the ballot Tuesday ranging from affordable housing to funding for children's services. Here's a breakdown of all the questions on the Kansas City and Jackson County, Missouri, ballot. Kansas City Question 1:
Kansas City-area locksmiths with mysterious owners charging absurd rates
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Robert Flaws was told the cost of unlocking his car would be about $72. So then why was his bill $871, more than 10 times the amount he was quoted? When the locksmith wouldn’t give him an answer, Flaws called FOX4 Problem Solvers for help. He was one of several people who […]
flatlandkc.org
Prospects ‘Bleak’ for Converting Old Buck O’Neil Bridge to Park
The prospect of converting the old Buck O’Neil Bridge to a linear park is “bleak,” according to a feasibility study that determined the proposal would cost $100 million, double the original estimate. The report also found that even if funding can be identified, significant parts of the...
Midterm 2022: Missouri/Kansas results
A summary of several key races in and around the Kansas City Metro, from both sides of stateline. All results are not final. Votes are still being counted.
Truck destroyed after hitting low bridge in Olathe
A semitruck hit a low bridge on Spruce Street in Olathe, Kansas, shearing off the top of the trailer and significantly damaging it.
Former Kansas City TV anchor Mark Alford wins congressional seat
Former Kansas City television anchor Mark Alford has successfully traded a seat behind the anchor desk for a seat in Congress.
plattecountycitizen.com
Former Park University president Byers-Pevitts dies
Beverley Byers-Pevitts, Ph.D., who served as Park University’s 14th (and first female) president from 2001-09, passed away in Sarasota, Fla., on Friday, Nov. 4. Mackay Hall on Park University’s Parkville campus was lit black Monday, Nov. 7 in her honor. An obituary and services are pending. Byers-Pevitts came...
KCK Catholic school closes after spike in sick staff, students
Kansas City, Kansas' Christ the King Catholic School will be closed through Friday to allow crews to clean after spike in flu and RSV cases.
KCTV 5
Jackson County leaders consider redirecting $1 million for women traveling for abortions
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Legislature will meet Monday for the first time since the county executive unveiled a proposal to redirect $1 million for women who want to travel out-of-state for abortion procedures. County Executive Frank White’s proposal would create the Jackson County Reproductive Equity Fund,...
Leawood birthday party ends in gunfire, 2 men injured
A birthday party shooting in Leawood involving members of the Cosentino family sent two men to the hospital. One man now faces charges.
plattecountycitizen.com
Help is just a flight away with Angel Flight
Greg Kaaz has been a pilot for Angel Flight Central, (AFC) flying charitable flights for 30 years. AFC is a volunteer, non-profit organization that coordinates free air transportation to patients and their families requiring medical treatment outside of their geographic area, whose financial resources would not otherwise enable them to receive the care they need.
plattecountycitizen.com
Roads Tax up for renewal
Voters will have the opportunity Tuesday, Nov. 8 to renew the tax that paid for the reconstruction of roads and bridges all over Platte County for the past 20 years. Earlier this year, county officials convened a special committee to look at revenues associated with the tax and its impact on communities in Platte County. After months of deliberation and input from municipalities who have also benefitted from the tax, a reduced 10-year tax – one quarter cent instead of three-eighths - is on the November ballot.
plattecountycitizen.com
Gerdes, Conklin earn all-state honors
Park Hill junior Natalie Gerdes and Park Hill South freshman Madilynn Conklin came away with all-state honors at the Class 5 State Cross-Country Meet at Gans Creek in Columbia, Missouri, on Nov. 4. In Gerdes’ third trip to state, the junior had her second consecutive all-state finish when she took...
