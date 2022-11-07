ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platte County, MO

plattecountycitizen.com

Fricker elected presiding commissioner

Republican Scott Fricker won the day Nov. 8 over Democrat John DeFoor Sr. for Platte County Presiding Commissioner. Fricker received 22,267 votes, nearly 55 percent, to DeFoor’s 18,254 votes, 45 percent. Current presiding commissioner Ron Schieber chose not to run for re-election. District commission seats were not up for...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Prop A passes in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY — Voters who cast their Clay County ballots this election cycle said they want to see lower commercial property surtax rates by approving Proposition A at the ballot box Tuesday, Nov. 8. Based on uncertified election results from Clay County Election Board, Prop A passed with 56%, or 46,902 votes, in favor to 37,478 votes, or 44%, against the measure.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas City and Jackson County voters to decide big issues Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voters in Kansas City and in Jackson County will see several questions on the ballot Tuesday ranging from affordable housing to funding for children's services. Here's a breakdown of all the questions on the Kansas City and Jackson County, Missouri, ballot. Kansas City Question 1:
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
plattecountycitizen.com

Former Park University president Byers-Pevitts dies

Beverley Byers-Pevitts, Ph.D., who served as Park University’s 14th (and first female) president from 2001-09, passed away in Sarasota, Fla., on Friday, Nov. 4. Mackay Hall on Park University’s Parkville campus was lit black Monday, Nov. 7 in her honor. An obituary and services are pending. Byers-Pevitts came...
PARKVILLE, MO
plattecountycitizen.com

Help is just a flight away with Angel Flight

Greg Kaaz has been a pilot for Angel Flight Central, (AFC) flying charitable flights for 30 years. AFC is a volunteer, non-profit organization that coordinates free air transportation to patients and their families requiring medical treatment outside of their geographic area, whose financial resources would not otherwise enable them to receive the care they need.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
plattecountycitizen.com

Roads Tax up for renewal

Voters will have the opportunity Tuesday, Nov. 8 to renew the tax that paid for the reconstruction of roads and bridges all over Platte County for the past 20 years. Earlier this year, county officials convened a special committee to look at revenues associated with the tax and its impact on communities in Platte County. After months of deliberation and input from municipalities who have also benefitted from the tax, a reduced 10-year tax – one quarter cent instead of three-eighths - is on the November ballot.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
plattecountycitizen.com

Gerdes, Conklin earn all-state honors

Park Hill junior Natalie Gerdes and Park Hill South freshman Madilynn Conklin came away with all-state honors at the Class 5 State Cross-Country Meet at Gans Creek in Columbia, Missouri, on Nov. 4. In Gerdes’ third trip to state, the junior had her second consecutive all-state finish when she took...
COLUMBIA, MO

