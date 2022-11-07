Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Brazil World Cup squad player reactions: Neymar, Antony, Richarlison and others share emotional videos after being named to roster
The dreams of 26 Brazilian players came true on November 7 when Tite revealed his final squad for the 2022 World Cup. While a number of the players named have featured at previous tournaments, another appearance remains just as special. For those making their World Cup debut, meanwhile, the emotions...
Yardbarker
Argentina suffer major injury blow for 2022 World Cup
Lionel Messi will lose one of his best lieutenants as Argentina set out to conquer the World Cup in Qatar. Mundo Deportivo have confirmed that Giovani Lo Celso will miss the tournament. The 26-year-old Villarreal playmaker suffered a slight muscle tear against Athletic Club less than two weeks ago and...
Dani Alves: Brazil manager Tite explains defender’s World Cup squad inclusion
Brazil named their squad for the World Cup 2022 on Monday, with one of the most intriguing inclusions being that of veteran full-back Dani Alves.Now aged 39, Alves is playing in Mexico for UNAM but has not featured for a month due to a knee issue.World Cup 2022 LIVE: Brazil squad announcement and latest newsHowever, he’s in the 26-man Selecao group as one of four full-backs, where he’ll likely go up against Juventus’ versatile performer Danilo for a starting spot on the right side of defence.Head coach Tite has detailed exactly why Alves, the oldest and most-capped player in...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni asks clubs not to pick unfit players
Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has asked clubs not to field players who are not fully fit in the final weekend of domestic games before the World Cup. This weekend sees the final matches in the Premier League and other European competitions before Qatar. "We are talking to the clubs so...
Yardbarker
Juventus trio called up for Brazil World Cup squad
With the World Cup just around the corner, the participating national teams are gradually announcing their squads. For his part, Brazil manager Tite preferred not to wait any longer, revealing his 26-man squad on Monday. The final cut included three Juventus players who will travel to Qatar to bolster the...
USMNT announces final roster for FIFA World Cup
(WCMH) — The United States men’s soccer team has its squad set for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. USA manager Gregg Berhalter, formerly of the Columbus Crew, has set the final 26-man roster that was announced Wednesday for the USMNT’s first appearance at a World Cup since 2014. The USA did not qualify […]
thecomeback.com
Soccer world reacts to Samuel Eto’o’s shocking World Cup prediction
Samuel Eto’o has had a long and decorated playing career and after he retired in 2019, the Cameroonian legend became the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation. Eto’o loves his native Cameroon as well as the continent of Africa, maybe to a fault. Because when asked who would win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Eto’o went with the home nation choice.
Soccer-Alves makes Brazil World Cup squad, Firmino left out
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Brazil have included 39-year-old defender Daniel Alves but left out Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino in their 26-man World Cup squad which was named by coach Tite on Monday.
Yardbarker
Manchester United trio make 26-man Brazil squad for World Cup
Brazil have confirmed their 26-man squad for the Qatar World Cup and it includes a number of Manchester United players. Selecao coach Tite named his squad on Monday and there were notable omissions for Premier League duo Roberto Firming and Gabriel Magalhaes. However, none of the Brazilian contingent at Old...
Croatia World Cup 2022 squad and preview: Zlatko Dalic announces final 26-man team
The Croatia World Cup 2022 squad has been announced - will the Europeans be able to go one better with these players than they managed in 2018?
Raphael Varane Included In France's World Cup Squad
Manchester United center back Raphael Varane has been included in Frances World Cup squad. You can see the full French squad below.
Poland World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
Poland have qualified for their second World Cup in a row, providing a fitting stage once more for talisman Robert Lewandowski to demonstrate his talents. The 34-year-old finally got his chance to play in the global showpiece for the first time four years ago and, after a group-stage exit, will now get another opportunity at what will surely be his final World Cup.The Barcelona striker is already his country’s all-time top scorer (with 76 goals) and greatest-ever player but failed to score in any of their three matches back in 2018. If Poland are to emerge from a tough-looking Group...
FOX Sports
Dest misses 3rd straight AC Milan match as US roster nears
American right back Sergiño Dest missed his third straight match for AC Milan on Tuesday night, a day before U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter announces his World Cup roster. Dest did not dress for Milan's Serie A match at Cremonese. The club said last week that Dest was bothered by adductor fatigue.
ESPN
France's World Cup squad: Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe to headline title defence
Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe headline France head coach Didier Deschamps' squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Sources have told ESPN that Benzema's fitness is not a worry to France staff despite the forward missing Real Madrid's final games before the World Cup due to muscular fatigue. -...
Yardbarker
Six La Liga players in France World Cup squad but Real Madrid star snubbed
France have announced their 25-man squad for the World Cup, perhaps the strongest in the world in terms of depth. Didier Deschamps elected to take six players from La Liga with him; three from Real Madrid, two from Barcelona and one from Atletico Madrid. Los Blancos will wave goodbye to...
Yardbarker
Kylian Mbappe, Presnel Kimpembe React to Making France’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Squad
The France national team will be heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup as the defending champions. On Wednesday, France national team manager Didier Deschamps announced the squad that will attempt to go back-to-back. Deschamps picked two players from the current Paris Saint-Germain team, but the French giants have an...
World Cup 2022 LIVE: USMNT announce squad as France and Wales name players for Qatar
The 2022 World Cup is now less than two weeks away from starting and the confirmed squads are coming quickly now, with Wales and France among those to name theirs today, and the US have now named their 26-man squad too.Wales manager Rob Page has called up the experienced Gareth Bale and Joe Allen despite fitness concerns as he announced the country’s first World Cup squad in 64 years. Bale, Wales’s all-time top scorer with 40 goals in 108 internationals, admitted he was still not 100% despite his crucial late goal in Los Angeles FC’s MLS Cup final victory...
FOX Sports
Aiming for England squad, Abraham ends Serie A goal drought
ROME (AP) — Hoping to make England’s World Cup squad, Roma striker Tammy Abraham scored his first Serie A goal since September in a 1-1 draw at Sassuolo on Wednesday. Abraham leaped amid three defenders to head in a cross from Gianluca Mancini in the 80th minute but Andrea Pinamonti equalized for Sassuolo with a swift counterattack five minutes later.
Yardbarker
Ronaldo Nazario names shock option for Brazil squad he would have taken
Brazil have name their squad for the 2022 World Cup and naturally, whatever the result was, there was going to be plenty of debate on the matter. Coach Tite has elected to pack out his squad with impressive and skilful forwards, headlined by Neymar Junior. From La Liga, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Raphinha all made the cut, but Matheus Cunha of Atletico Madrid did not.
LaLiga president Javier Tebas put a proposal to Barcelona which would have allowed them to KEEP Lionel Messi at the Nou Camp in 2021... but president Joan Laporta rejected it, leading to the Argentina star's departure for PSG
LaLiga bosses put a proposal to Barcelona that would have allowed them to keep Lionel Messi beyond 2021, only for the Catalan giants to reject it out of hand. Messi was forced to end his 21-year association with Barcelona 18 months ago after financial restrictions prevented the club from offering him a new deal.
