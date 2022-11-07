Read full article on original website
East End Restaurant Old Stove Pub Opened in New York City
The iconic Hamptons dining staple Old Stove Pub has opened in New York City with the distinguished restaurant opening its doors at 1076 First Avenue in Midtown Manhattan at 59th Street. Whilst in many cases the trend has been for New York Restaurants to open an outpost in the Hamptons Old Stove Pub, which has been the local go-to dining destination for over 50 years in the Hamptons, is sure to establish itself as a new hotspot cocktails and dining destination in the neighborhood.
travelingformiles.com
Hyatt has opened a new Unbound Collection hotel in NYC…and I’ll be avoiding it
3 Capital Region Winter Getaways Named Most Romantic In U.S.
Looking to fire up the romance in your relationship? Book a getaway at one of the nation's best romantic getaways right in the Capital Region's backyard. Is there anything more romantic than heading to a winter destination with that special someone to get cozy by the fire for a weekend getaway? Not really, and we have so many great winter destinations to keep the romance going throughout the season.
What’s The Longest River In NY? There’s Actually 2 Answers
New York's tallest mountain is Mount Marcy. Our deepest body of water is Seneca Lake (and what's hiding at the bottom is fascinating). But what's the longest river? Surprisingly, the answer isn't as straightforward as you'd think. Hudson River Pride. Hudson Valley residents have a certain affinity (and even pride)...
Inhabitat.com
A floating park above the piers of Manhattan, New York
Little Island by Heatherwick Studio and MNLA is exploring the creation of raised platform parks to combat rising seas. With over 11,000 square meters of space, this park on the Hudson River sits on a series of stilted platforms that look like boats aloft over the water. It hosts three new public performance venues.
Hidden Fees on Tickets Are Banned In NY! Why Are We Still Paying Them?
In the 1980's you could see a good concert for around $10 plus tax. In the 1990's the average price of a concert ticket rose to around $25 plus tax. In 2022 you could see a ticket price of $100, for example, and when you 'check out' the final price is $225! Hidden fees need to go!
Raleigh News & Observer
Paint job on the exterior of this house for sale has Zillow Gone Wild talking. ‘Why?’
A house for sale in Staten Island, New York, has impeccable timing when it comes to the paint job on the face of the residence. The home, which is listed for $579,900, has an American flag painted on the front — and had hit the market a month prior to the midterm elections that have dominated the news cycle. While the outside sports red, white and blue, the 2,400-square-foot inside is as basic as they come, according to the photos on Zillow.com.
This City In New York State Is Among The Most Faithful In America
Surprise, surprise, there is actually one city in New York State with faithful people. I'm not going to lie; I'm jaded. It seems like no matter how great and amazing a mate is, they still get cheated on. I've never really had any cheating scandals in my personal relationships, but I have seen so many "couple goals" relationships break up do to a sneak link or two. But, it looks like there is still some hope!
These Five Upstate Hikes Are New York’s Deadliest
New York state has some of the most beautiful nature in the United States. For hundreds of years, vacationers from around the world have come for all four seasons in Upstate New York. Many take to the trails when they're here. But some trails have proven more dangerous than others. Here are NY's most deadly hikes.
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn: A diverse, affordable community where the beach and boardwalk are the main attractions
The south Brooklyn beachfront community of Brighton Beach, where the two singing/songwriting Neils (Diamond and Sedaka) grew up, is a family-oriented neighborhood with a cosmopolitan culinary scene. Nicknamed Little Odessa for the waves of Russian immigrants who settled there in the 1970s as well as the 1990s influx of people...
Inside a $37.6 Million NYC Penthouse With Unobstructed Views of the Entire City
Stepping into PH2 at 50 West in Manhattan’s Financial District, it’s hard to believe you aren’t the only resident in the building. Despite the building’s 64 towering stories, PH2 has the ability to make your living space feel intimate, secluded and totally private. Recently listed for $37.6 million, PH2 spans the entire 62nd floor of the glass tower, designed by internationally renowned architect Helmut Jahn with interiors by Thomas Juul-Hansen. This penthouse is part of the L-Series Penthouses, an exclusive collection of full- and half-floor residences with even more incredible amenities and features than the standard units. PH2 in particular is the...
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New York
The Empire State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Saratoga County, you might just want to visit.
Park along the East River in the works
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new park is in the works along the East River. The East River Greenway is being built from barges that have docked along the FDR between 53rd and 61st Streets. The new stretch of pedestrian and bike paths is set to open in 2023. It will connect to the promenade. […]
Here Are The 13 Other Places Named New York Around The World
New Yorkers are indeed a special breed. So special, in fact, that you would think you can only find a true New Yorker in one place...New York. Well, as it turns out, there are 13 other places called New York around the world, according to Geo Targit. Before we get...
10 Places to Spend Christmas Alone in the US
Alone during the holidays? You’re not the only one. More and more people are spending Christmas alone, and it can be a great way to recharge your batteries and enjoy some well-earned peace and quiet. But where are the best places to spend Christmas alone? Here are 10 of the best places in the United States to spend Christmas alone.
2nd death probed after man leaves NYC gay club
HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police confirmed Wednesday the deaths of two men who died after leaving gay clubs were under investigation. The mother of one victim went public this week in a political ad for Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin. “On May 28th, my son was killed while visiting New York for work,” Linda […]
allthatsinteresting.com
The Story Of ‘Fat Pete’ Chiodo, The Mobster Who Was Too Heavy To Be Killed
Peter Chiodo was a high-ranking New York gangster in the late 1980s, until he defied his bosses — then survived their attempt on his life because his weight protected him from the bullets. Peter Chiodo, a 400-pound mobster better known as “Fat Pete,” was street-smart enough to survive his...
After 2 Yrs A Unique Upstate NY Xmas Tree Lighting Gets Tapped Again!
There is a Christmas tree tradition in Western New York that brings all of our favorite things together. It combines beer and holiday cheer. It has been missing since the pandemic hit and is finally making its return this year. It's the Genny Keg Tree!. What is the Genny Keg...
Tickets Are Available To This Dazzling Winter Wonderland In Midtown
Dubbed the Miracle NYC, this festive adventure will have illuminated displays and holiday activities for kids, adults and families. Tickets are now on sale to one of the most vibrant holiday experiences located at 234 W 42nd St., in Midtown Manhattan which opens on Nov. 14. This alluring holiday adventure will light up Times Square more than it already is. Explore a mesmerizing winter wonderland through hundreds of lighting displays, as the event will boast more than five million dazzling lights on display. And it’s not just about lights! There are many activities, plus arts and crafts to take part in. Guests can bake, decorate (and enjoy!) cookies with Chip the Elf and create their own ornament. Kids can also relax with a special storytime with Mrs. Claus. There is even an opportunity to visit the North Pole Post Officewhere they can write and mail their very own letter to Santa Clause himself! There’s much to explore, memories to be made and Instagrammable moments to be had! Many photo ops will take place as you venture through an enchanting winter forest. See swirling indoor snow inside a life-sized snow globe!
5 Restaurant Chains Gone from Capital Region! Do You Remember These?
Recently I was having dinner in a restaurant that I had not visited before. Even though this particular eating establishment was fairly new something about the place seemed so familiar. It wasn't the food, it was the building that was so reminiscent. What was it?. As I looked around the...
