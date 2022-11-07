Read full article on original website
‘We’re not in a climate crisis’: David Frost joins think tank that disputes global heating
Former Brexit minister David Frost has joined a controversial think tank that denies global heating is a problem, declaring: “We’re not in a climate emergency.”The Global Warming Policy Foundation (GWPF) – founded by ex-Conservative chancellor Nigel Lawson – has faced calls for it to be stripped of charitable status because of its policy stance.But Lord Frost, a key figure on the Tory right, said the organisation provided an “objective view” of climate change, as he also suggested the drive for net zero is unachievable.“One of the things we most need is open debate, full and frank debate,” the former...
Climate watchdog attacks collapse in work on energy-leaking buildings under Tories
An extraordinary collapse in work to tackle the UK’s energy-leaking buildings over the last decade has been revealed, as the crucial Cop27 climate summit continues.Some 2.3 million measures were installed each year through government-backed schemes when the Conservatives came to power – but that tally plummeted to fewer than 100,000 in 2021.The figures are revealed in a highly-critical letter from the independent climate watchdog, which calls the government’s record “particularly poor”.“Heating UK buildings contributed more than a fifth of the UK’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2021,” Lord Deben, the chair of the Climate Change Committee has written.“Building emissions have...
Australia Is Screwing Smaller Nations on Climate Change
Australia has failed to meet key short-term climate commitments, new analysis has found, as the government tries to convince the international community that it’s serious about climate change. Carbon Brief, a think tank based in the United Kingdom, released new analysis on Tuesday that showed Australia is among the...
Could Barbados blueprint be a Marshall Plan for the climate crisis?
Mia Mottley, PM of Barbados, who, at Cop27 called again for climate justice, is devising a debt relief and loan blueprint, targeting the IMF
Phys.org
Efforts to adapt to climate change are not keeping pace with the growing risks
As climate impacts intensify across the globe, nations must dramatically increase funding and implementation of actions designed to help vulnerable nations and communities adapt to the climate storm, according to a new United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) report. Released ahead of COP27—the latest round of climate talks taking place in...
Greta Thunberg blasts attention-seeking COP27 leaders and says she’ll skip the ‘greenwashing’ climate summit
Thunberg has also thrown her support behind headline-making activism.
Call for treaty against fossil fuels discussed at UN climate summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The world should confront climate change the way it does nuclear weapons, by agreeing to a non-proliferation treaty that stops further production of fossil fuels, a small island nation leader urged Tuesday. The proposal by Tuvalu came as vulnerable nations pushed for more action...
Phys.org
Why a chain of tiny Pacific islands wants an international court opinion on responsibility for the climate crisis
Small island states are losing their patience with big polluting nations as they suffer the devastating impacts of climate change. Without significant movement at the forthcoming COP27 climate talks in Egypt, a pivotal vote at the next UN general assembly meeting, brought by the tiny Pacific islands of Vanuatu, could open the floodgates to international climate litigation.
Kerry pitches climate finance plan. Other countries say it’s ‘not enough’
Under the proposal from the U.S. climate envoy, companies would buy carbon credits that fund the greening of power grids in developing countries. It comes as rich nations face pressure at COP 27 to make good on their promise to mobilize $100 billion a year in climate finance for poorer nations.
Gizmodo
Why Is Global Polluter Coca-Cola Sponsoring a Major Climate Conference?
Soft drink giant Coca-Cola is sponsoring next week’s COP27, an annual United Nations climate conference where global leaders gather to discuss solutions for climate change. This year’s event is hosted in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. The Egyptian organizers cited the company’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to...
Leaders push for climate action, fossil tax at UN talks
World leaders are making the case for tougher action to tackle global warming Tuesday, as this year's international climate talks in Egypt heard growing calls for fossil fuel companies to help pay for the damage they have helped cause to the planet.United Nations chief Antonio Guterres warned Monday that humanity was on “a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator," urging countries to "cooperate or perish.”He and leaders such as Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley said it was time to make fossil fuel companies contribute to funds which would provide vulnerable countries with financial aid for...
waste360.com
Bank of America and CrossBoundary Energy join Forces to Expand Renewable Energy Across Africa For a More Sustainable Future
CrossBoundary Energy, a leading developer, owner, and operator of commercial and industrial renewable energy projects in Africa, announced today in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt at the COP27 United Nations Climate Change Conference, their intention to explore financing solutions with Bank of America, to rapidly scale its investments in renewable energy solutions for commercial and industrial businesses across Africa. The collaboration serves as an example of a blended finance transaction driving capital flow into Emerging Markets and will support CrossBoundary's delivery of approximately 255MW of solar and wind generation and 50MWh of storage projects.
Cop27: ‘It’s humiliating’ – Indigenous voices say they are being ignored at climate summit – as it happened
A Kulkalgal activist from the Torres Strait Islands has said Indigenous people are ‘fighting for their homes’ as conference discussions focus on climate finance
Climate crisis will have huge impact on Africa’s economies, study says
African countries, which are the least responsible for the global climate crisis, face seeing their GDP growth rate fall by up to 64% by the end of the century, according to research – even if the world succeeds in limiting global heating to 1.5C. As world leaders hustle over...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Data gap is major roadblock to climate change investment, study finds
Only 16 percent of an estimated $3.8 trillion in needed climate-related investments are being met, a study from the Rockefeller Foundation and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) finds. The report, What Gets Measured Gets Financed: Climate Finance Funding Flows and Opportunities (76 pages, PDF), revealed a formidable gap in investment toward...
BBC
Net zero sceptics set to meet climate adviser reviewing target
Conservatives sceptical about the net zero target are set to have a meeting with the MP reviewing the government's approach to lowering carbon emissions. Tory MP Chris Skidmore is examining the best way to cut emissions to net zero by 2050 while boosting economic growth. MPs in the Net Zero...
Developing countries ‘will need $2tn a year in climate funding by 2030’
Report co-written by Nicholas Stern says figure required to switch away from fossil fuels and cope with extreme weather impacts
‘Major push’ for gas amid Ukraine war accelerating climate breakdown
The global dash for gas amid the Ukraine war will accelerate climate breakdown and could send temperatures soaring far beyond the 1.5C limit of safety, analysis has shown. If all of the new gas projects announced in response to the global gas supply crunch are fulfilled, the resulting greenhouse gas emissions would add up to about 10% of the total amount of carbon dioxide that can safely be emitted by 2050.
UN chief warns planet is heading toward `climate chaos’
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Thursday that the planet is heading toward irreversible “climate chaos” and urged global leaders at the upcoming climate summit in Egypt to put the world back on track to cut emissions, keep promises on climate financing and help developing countries speed their transition to renewable energy.
BBC
COP27: Ukraine a reason to act fast on climate change - Rishi Sunak
The war in Ukraine is a reason to act faster to tackle climate change, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has told the UN climate summit COP27. "Climate and energy security go hand-in-hand," he said in his first international appearance since taking office. Leaders from 120 countries are meeting in Sharm...
