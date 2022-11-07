‘Unlikely’ Jackson water plant will be fully prepared for winter

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – As winter weather approaches, Jackson officials are hoping that the fragile water system won’t be knocked out again by cold weather.

In February 2021, Jackson was without water for weeks when a winter storm shut down the O.B. Curtis Water Plant.

While weatherization efforts have been made amidst the ongoing water crisis, fixing every component before the winter may be impossible.

According to Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba, neighbors should not expect the system to be prepared for the winter.

“I think that it would be unlikely that we would be able to do all the winterization that needs to be done before the winter takes place. That is a very expensive and extensive process to do that. There are some weatherization efforts taking place as we speak, but I would be hard-pressed to say that before the winter, all of the components that need to be weatherized will be weatherized. That shouldn’t be the expectation,” Lumumba said during a news conference on Monday.

He continued that weatherizing the city’s pipes and chemical houses at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant is of top priority.

