ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

‘Unlikely’ Jackson water plant will be fully prepared for winter

By Rachel Hernandez, Richard Lake
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J4mKM_0j1w85Lx00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – As winter weather approaches, Jackson officials are hoping that the fragile water system won’t be knocked out again by cold weather.

In February 2021, Jackson was without water for weeks when a winter storm shut down the O.B. Curtis Water Plant.

Human remains found in abandoned South Jackson home

While weatherization efforts have been made amidst the ongoing water crisis, fixing every component before the winter may be impossible.

According to Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba, neighbors should not expect the system to be prepared for the winter.

“I think that it would be unlikely that we would be able to do all the winterization that needs to be done before the winter takes place. That is a very expensive and extensive process to do that. There are some weatherization efforts taking place as we speak, but I would be hard-pressed to say that before the winter, all of the components that need to be weatherized will be weatherized. That shouldn’t be the expectation,” Lumumba said during a news conference on Monday.

He continued that weatherizing the city’s pipes and chemical houses at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant is of top priority.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vicksburg Post

City of Vicksburg signs engineer agreements for traffic study, bridge repair

The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen has signed agreements with Neel-Schaffer engineers to perform a traffic count on a section of North Washington Street and prepare a design and specifications for work on the Baldwin Ferry Road bridge over the Kansas City Southern Railroad tracks. The board approved both...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Capital City Lights returns to Jackson for second year

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capital City Lights will make its return to downtown Jackson for its second annual seasonal event on Friday, December 2 starting at 4:00 p.m. The event is a collaborative holiday extravaganza that includes the Mississippi Department of Archives and History’s (MDAH) Christmas by Candlelight Tour and activities at the Mississippi Museum […]
JACKSON, MS
Bossip

Jackson Mississippi arsonist sets 7 fires on election day

For anyone who thought things like this were a thing of the past, they are not. They live and breathe in the year of our lord in 2022. According to ABCNews, a man named Devin McLaurin (who sounds like a white man to us, but his race was not confirmed in this report) was arrested and charged with starting SEVEN fires at various locations around Jackson, Mississippi yesterday on election day. We refuse to believe that is a coincidence. Two of the fires were at churches and one was set on the Jackson State University campus at a baseball practice field.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

After 2 years, Hoy Road in Madison is back open

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - After more than two years of work, Hoy Road is back open. The construction began on October 15, 2020, and was expected to take 18 months to complete. The Madison road is now back open to two-way traffic in both directions from Old Canton to Rice Road.
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Menasha Packaging expands operations in Pelahatchie

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WJTV) – Menasha Packaging will expand operations in Pelahatchie. The project is a $79 million corporate investment and will create 21 jobs. “The company’s decision to invest more capital and create more jobs in Mississippi is a testament to our state’s business-friendly environment and the hard-working people who live here,” said Governor Tate […]
PELAHATCHIE, MS
WDSU

Mississippi churches among multiple fires set near and on the JSU campus

Jackson police and fire department are on the scene of multiple fires across Jackson. Officials started to receive calls of several fires starting around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday. According to JFD Assistant Chief Patrick Armon, at least seven locations were set on fire overnight. Here are the locations that we know were set on fire:
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Longtime Hinds County Circuit Clerk Barbara Dunn dies

JACKSON, Miss. — Barbara Dunn, who served as a Hinds County circuit clerk for 31 years, has died, according to her successor, Zack Wallace. Dunn retired in 2015 at age 77. She was first elected to the position in 1984 and was an employee of Hinds County for 34 years.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Bird flu case reported in Lawrence County

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Bird owners in Mississippi are asked to be vigilant after a commercial breeder chicken flock in Lawrence County tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). The U.S. Department of Agriculture National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the case to the Mississippi Board of Animal Health (MBAH) on November 5. Samples from […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Fires intentionally set near Jackson State University

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson Fire Department is investigating seven overnight fires that were intentionally set near Jackson State University. Officials said they received a call about the fires Tuesday, November 8, 2022 around 2:45 a.m. Firefighters worked to distinguish the fires on Robinson Road, Pascagoula Street, Briggs Street, Isaiah Montgomery Street, Lynch Street, Dalton Street, and […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Guest wins new car at Mistletoe Marketplace

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizers say the 42nd Annual Mistletoe Marketplace was a huge success. But for one person, this year turned out to be extra special. One lucky winner got the chance to win a brand-new car. Excitement filled the Mississippi Trade Mart as everyone got in line to buy a raffle ticket. The […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MDOC announces new transition work program for inmates

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Correction (MDOC) announced a new transition work program matching inmates with jobs after serving their sentence. The announcement was made at the new probation and parole office in Pearl on Monday. Aimed at giving former a head start on life outside, the first former inmate going through […]
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Woman dies after shooting on Watkins Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police said the woman who was injured in a Jackson shooting last week died from her injuries on Monday, November 7. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as Lucie Tanner. She died from her injures at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Deputy Police Chief Deric […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

43K+
Followers
23K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy