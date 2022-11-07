ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan Supreme Court suspends court order invalidating election challenger guidance

The Michigan Supreme Court on Thursday suspended a Michigan Court of Claims order — celebrated by Republicans — that required revisions to the instructions for election observers that monitor polling locations and absentee ballot counting rooms. The Michigan Supreme Court's order leaves in place for the general election the same poll challenger guidelines used in the recent August primary.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS News

2022 Michigan governor's race: Gretchen Whitmer vs. Tudor Dixon

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is seeking reelection for her second term, defending against a challenge by Republican Tudor Dixon. Whitmer, a Democrat, is a former prosecutor, state House representative and state senator who became Michigan Senate minority leader. As governor, she led the state through the pandemic, receiving both praise and criticism for shutdowns she implemented to try to stop the spread of COVID-19.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Find all 2022 Michigan election results here

Michigan's report card is almost complete, as millions of voters cast their ballots in a midterm election Tuesday with massive ramifications for the future of the state. While total unofficial results are not expected until Wednesday morning at the earliest, most of the results are already tabulated. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Jax Hudur

Transgender Woman Prisoner is Requesting Diapers Because She now Identifies as a Baby

Sophie Eastwood (formerly known as Daniel) now identifies herself as a babyScreengrab from Daily Record. Only a month before he was to be released from a Scottish prison, Daniel Eastwood murdered his cellmate and was sentenced to life behind bars. Fourteen years later, in 2018, Daniel told the prison staff that he was no longer Daniel but identified as a woman and was to be addressed as Sophie. Although the prison staff was confused to decide whether it would be a female or a male guard who could carry out Sophie’s routine checks, the prison staff took Sophie’s request serious and accommodated her.
MSNBC

Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today

Wild Orchid Media

A Fake Ballot Found in Spalding County, Georgia Could Open a Whole Case of Worms

Georgia election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. Investigators report that a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine who created it and why. State elections director Blake Evans claims that officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believe someone wasn’t trying to alter the result of the election, but merely to have the fake ballot found so it would cast doubt on the election results and the integrity of the election itself.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer announces Michigan households will receive additional heating credit payment

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced nearly 210,000 Michigan households will receive an additional home heating credit payment.Households who received Home Heating Credits for the 2021 tax year qualify for the additional credit. Homes with seniors, disabled individuals, or children under 5 years old will receive $575 and other eligible households will receive $380."No one should have to choose between keeping the heat on or paying for other essentials like rent, prescription medication, or groceries, but far too many Michiganders face those kinds of choices. That's why I'm proud to announce more relief from our Home Heading Credit, which will...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Latest Whitmer-Dixon poll is in

Election Day is just four days away and our latest poll numbers are here: Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding a steady 11-point lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, according to a poll by EPIC-MRA of Lansing, commissioned by the Free Press and its media partners. If the election were held today, 54% of those polled said they would vote for Whitmer and 43% for Dixon.
MICHIGAN STATE
Newsweek

Supreme Court Sides With Biden's DOJ Over Trump

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday sided with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) by denying a request from former President Donald Trump to allow a special master to review the classified documents that were seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate in August. Trump had asked the Court to repeal a...
FLORIDA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio judge suspended after rule said her courtroom was ‘reckless ‘

The Ohio Supreme Court issued an opinion removing a Cleveland Municipal Court judge from the bench, citing multiple “unprecedented” incidents of misconduct. In a 5-2 vote on Tuesday, the justices voted to indefinitely suspend Judge Pinkey S. Carr’s law license, precluding her from being a judge. The justices agreed with the court’s Board of Professional Conduct that […]
CLEVELAND, OH
Salon

Obama shuts down heckler at Michigan rally

Appearing at a rally in Detroit with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) on Saturday, former President Barack Obama cut off a heckler disrupting his comments as he smiled and told the man, "Right now, I'm talking, you'll have a chance to talk sometime later." As the former two-term president ridiculed...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Prop 1: What it will change and what it means for Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - The first of three proposals on the ballot in Michigan could change term limits for lawmakers and require them to disclose certain details about their finances. Prop 1 (Transparency and Term Limits) would look to reduce the number of years a person can serve in the state legislature. Currently, a lawmaker can serve a maximum of six years in the House and eight years in the Senate — a total of 14 years. If Prop 1 passes, lawmakers could serve a flat 12-year-term, which can take place in one chamber. "It's actually going to help enhance and...
MICHIGAN STATE

