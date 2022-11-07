Read full article on original website
Michigan Supreme Court suspends court order invalidating election challenger guidance
The Michigan Supreme Court on Thursday suspended a Michigan Court of Claims order — celebrated by Republicans — that required revisions to the instructions for election observers that monitor polling locations and absentee ballot counting rooms. The Michigan Supreme Court's order leaves in place for the general election the same poll challenger guidelines used in the recent August primary.
Michigan says it is prepared for disruptions after Trump calls for protests in Detroit
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday afternoon called for protests in Detroit after what Detroit called a “harmless data error.”. Officials expected there may be attempts to disrupt the election process and are prepared, Jake Rollow, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of State told reporters during a 5 p.m. Tuesday call.
2022 Michigan governor's race: Gretchen Whitmer vs. Tudor Dixon
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is seeking reelection for her second term, defending against a challenge by Republican Tudor Dixon. Whitmer, a Democrat, is a former prosecutor, state House representative and state senator who became Michigan Senate minority leader. As governor, she led the state through the pandemic, receiving both praise and criticism for shutdowns she implemented to try to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Find all 2022 Michigan election results here
Michigan's report card is almost complete, as millions of voters cast their ballots in a midterm election Tuesday with massive ramifications for the future of the state. While total unofficial results are not expected until Wednesday morning at the earliest, most of the results are already tabulated. ...
Michigan attorney general warns of outcome in state if GOP wins
Transgender Woman Prisoner is Requesting Diapers Because She now Identifies as a Baby
Sophie Eastwood (formerly known as Daniel) now identifies herself as a babyScreengrab from Daily Record. Only a month before he was to be released from a Scottish prison, Daniel Eastwood murdered his cellmate and was sentenced to life behind bars. Fourteen years later, in 2018, Daniel told the prison staff that he was no longer Daniel but identified as a woman and was to be addressed as Sophie. Although the prison staff was confused to decide whether it would be a female or a male guard who could carry out Sophie’s routine checks, the prison staff took Sophie’s request serious and accommodated her.
Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today
A Fake Ballot Found in Spalding County, Georgia Could Open a Whole Case of Worms
Georgia election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. Investigators report that a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine who created it and why. State elections director Blake Evans claims that officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believe someone wasn’t trying to alter the result of the election, but merely to have the fake ballot found so it would cast doubt on the election results and the integrity of the election itself.
Gov. Whitmer announces Michigan households will receive additional heating credit payment
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced nearly 210,000 Michigan households will receive an additional home heating credit payment.Households who received Home Heating Credits for the 2021 tax year qualify for the additional credit. Homes with seniors, disabled individuals, or children under 5 years old will receive $575 and other eligible households will receive $380."No one should have to choose between keeping the heat on or paying for other essentials like rent, prescription medication, or groceries, but far too many Michiganders face those kinds of choices. That's why I'm proud to announce more relief from our Home Heading Credit, which will...
Judge Pinkey Carr kicked off bench, suspended by Ohio Supreme Court
On Tuesday, the Ohio Supreme Court issued an opinion removing Judge Pinkey S. Carr from her Cleveland Municipal Court bench where she has served for more than a decade.
DOJ sued for refusing to explain why it ignored protests at Supreme Court justices’ homes
The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project sued the Department of Justice on Thursday for failing to comply with Freedom of Information Act requests for documents explaining why it ignored protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices in the wake of this year's historic abortion ruling. The group's lawsuit against the...
US Supreme Court reverses Pennsylvania mail-in voting law decision
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA) - The U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a lower appeals court decision Tuesday regarding how rules for mail-in ballots had been applied in a Pennsylvania election, adding an element of uncertainty about voting procedures four weeks ahead of the state's high-stakes elections for governor and U.S. Senate. The...
Latest Whitmer-Dixon poll is in
Election Day is just four days away and our latest poll numbers are here: Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding a steady 11-point lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, according to a poll by EPIC-MRA of Lansing, commissioned by the Free Press and its media partners. If the election were held today, 54% of those polled said they would vote for Whitmer and 43% for Dixon.
Supreme Court Sides With Biden's DOJ Over Trump
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday sided with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) by denying a request from former President Donald Trump to allow a special master to review the classified documents that were seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate in August. Trump had asked the Court to repeal a...
Ohio judge suspended after rule said her courtroom was ‘reckless ‘
The Ohio Supreme Court issued an opinion removing a Cleveland Municipal Court judge from the bench, citing multiple “unprecedented” incidents of misconduct. In a 5-2 vote on Tuesday, the justices voted to indefinitely suspend Judge Pinkey S. Carr’s law license, precluding her from being a judge. The justices agreed with the court’s Board of Professional Conduct that […]
Obama shuts down heckler at Michigan rally
Appearing at a rally in Detroit with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) on Saturday, former President Barack Obama cut off a heckler disrupting his comments as he smiled and told the man, "Right now, I'm talking, you'll have a chance to talk sometime later." As the former two-term president ridiculed...
Michigan Governor Whitmer Rapidly Losing Ground To Her Opponent Dixon
Republican candidate Tudor Dixon is now polling within one percentage point of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan in the state’s gubernatorial race, per a new poll. Dixon received 47.9% support while Whitmer received 48.4%, a difference of 0.5%, according to a poll from The Trafalgar Group. The small...
Fact check: Detroit voters were not told at polls that they had already voted
On the afternoon of Election Day, former President Donald Trump suggested that problems at polling places in Michigan’s largest city, a Democratic stronghold, were preventing voters from casting their ballots — a claim that elections officials immediately rejected. "The Absentee Ballot situation in Detroit is REALLY BAD," Trump...
Prop 1: What it will change and what it means for Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - The first of three proposals on the ballot in Michigan could change term limits for lawmakers and require them to disclose certain details about their finances. Prop 1 (Transparency and Term Limits) would look to reduce the number of years a person can serve in the state legislature. Currently, a lawmaker can serve a maximum of six years in the House and eight years in the Senate — a total of 14 years. If Prop 1 passes, lawmakers could serve a flat 12-year-term, which can take place in one chamber. "It's actually going to help enhance and...
Morning 4: Obama stops in Detroit ahead of elections encouraging Michiganders to vote -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Former President Obama stopped in Detroit to show support for Michigan Democrats. Former President Barack Obama made his case for the Michigan Democratic ticket in...
