Several Celtics Made This Late-Game Request To Joe Mazzulla

Every Celtics player who took the floor Monday night at FedExForum was willing and eager to take on one of the NBA’s more difficult challenges. Boston kicked off its week by traveling to Memphis to battle a hot Grizzlies team that’s led by one of the league’s most dynamic offensive players, Ja Morant. Morant, as he does to virtually every team he plays, gave the Celtics plenty of trouble to the tune of 27 points on the evening as the game shifted to the fourth quarter.
NBC Sports

Celtics-Grizzlies takeaways: Marcus Smart shines in C's win

The Boston Celtics held off the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night to earn their third consecutive victory. With help from a 20-0 run in the second quarter, the C's improved to 7-3 on the season. Jayson Tatum (39 points) accounted for 10 of the points on that run and notched 25 in the first half. Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant (30 points) countered with 14 of his own in the third quarter to help Memphis regain the lead heading into the fourth, but Boston managed to escape with a hard-fought 109-106 win.
CBS Boston

Celtics receive a DPE for Danilo Gallinari

BOSTON -- Celtics fans don't have a massive traded player exception or future first-round picks to steal attention away from the team on the floor this season, but a different kind of exception has entered the chat. That would be a disabled player exception, which the Celtics received on Monday.The Celtics have been granted a $3.29 million DPE by the NBA after losing free agent signing Danilo Gallinari to a season-ending ACL injury over the summer. The amount is one-half of Gallinari's salary, and the Celtics must use the DPE by March 10.While the exception is an asset and a way...
ESPN

Tatum's 39 points help Celtics hold on to beat Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Jayson Tatum scored 39 points, including a pair of free throws with 2.2 seconds left, and the Boston Celtics held on for a 109-106 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. The Grizzlies inbounded the ball after Tatum’s free throws, but Ja Morant slipped...
Wichita Eagle

Former KU Jayhawks guard Jacque Vaughn named head coach of NBA’s Brooklyn Nets

Former University of Kansas basketball standout Jacque Vaughn has been named head coach of the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets. “Jacque’s basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team and organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said Wednesday in a news release announcing the hire.
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Boston Celtics: live updates

The Memphis Grizzlies didn't beat the Boston Celtics last season. Memphis also hasn't lost a game on its home floor this season. Something has got to give. Memphis (7-3) is hosting the reigning Eastern Conference champions on Monday night at FedxForum. Boston (6-3) is a 3.5-point favorite in what should be one of the top games on day where all 30 NBA teams are in action.
ClutchPoints

2 reasons Timberwolves must trade D’Angelo Russell to save Karl-Anthony Towns-Rudy Gobert duo

The Minnesota Timberwolves haven’t had the easiest of starts in the 2022-23 season as they attempt to build on the promising progress they showed last season when they made the postseason as the seventh-seed. The addition of three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert led many to expect that the Timberwolves would cement themselves as a consistent playoff threat, but the Timberwolves haven’t found it easy to integrate him into a lineup alongside fellow big man Karl-Anthony Towns, who has played center for his entire NBA career.
Yardbarker

Durant Durant: Knicks Can't Randle Surging Nets

Granted the full-time reigns of the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, head coach Jacque Vaughn had an instant opportunity to prove his worth at the helm in a nationally televised contest. Alas for the New York Knicks, they happened to be in the way. Vaughn's Nets, paced by a 29-point, 12-rebound,...
numberfire.com

Isaiah Hartenstein coming off Knicks' bench on Monday

New York Knicks forward Isaiah Hartenstein will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hartenstein drew the start Saturday night with Mitchell Robinson sidelined. However, despite his impressive performance, that will change. Instead, head coach Tom Thibodeau has opted to go with Jericho Sims in the first unit.
Yardbarker

East Notes: Cavs, JB Bickerstaff, Pacers, Hornets

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said the Cavs “should have won” before blowing their road game to the Clippers on Monday night, when Cleveland was outscored 19-5 in the game’s most crucial stretch. “We had the game where we wanted it,” Bickerstaff said, via Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “But...
