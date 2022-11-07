Read full article on original website
Ja Morant scores 30 points, outdueled by Jayson Tatum in Memphis Grizzlies loss to Celtics
Lineup changes and no Steven Adams led to the Memphis Grizzlies using a new closing lineup late in the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics. Santi Aldama was subbed out for John Konchar, and Clarke started in place of Adams. The smaller Grizzlies lineup made a 9-0 run in the final three minutes and trailed by two with 15.7 seconds left. ...
Several Celtics Made This Late-Game Request To Joe Mazzulla
Every Celtics player who took the floor Monday night at FedExForum was willing and eager to take on one of the NBA’s more difficult challenges. Boston kicked off its week by traveling to Memphis to battle a hot Grizzlies team that’s led by one of the league’s most dynamic offensive players, Ja Morant. Morant, as he does to virtually every team he plays, gave the Celtics plenty of trouble to the tune of 27 points on the evening as the game shifted to the fourth quarter.
Could the Knicks consider trading for Lakers’ superstar Anthony Davis?
The New York Knicks are in need of star power. According Bill Simmons, Lakers’ superstar big man Anthony Davis may be available for trade with Los Angeles struggling to start the season, giving the Knicks a potential option to solve a variety of issues. “There is some buzz that...
NBC Sports
Celtics-Grizzlies takeaways: Marcus Smart shines in C's win
The Boston Celtics held off the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night to earn their third consecutive victory. With help from a 20-0 run in the second quarter, the C's improved to 7-3 on the season. Jayson Tatum (39 points) accounted for 10 of the points on that run and notched 25 in the first half. Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant (30 points) countered with 14 of his own in the third quarter to help Memphis regain the lead heading into the fourth, but Boston managed to escape with a hard-fought 109-106 win.
Celtics receive a DPE for Danilo Gallinari
BOSTON -- Celtics fans don't have a massive traded player exception or future first-round picks to steal attention away from the team on the floor this season, but a different kind of exception has entered the chat. That would be a disabled player exception, which the Celtics received on Monday.The Celtics have been granted a $3.29 million DPE by the NBA after losing free agent signing Danilo Gallinari to a season-ending ACL injury over the summer. The amount is one-half of Gallinari's salary, and the Celtics must use the DPE by March 10.While the exception is an asset and a way...
Tri-City Herald
Here’s What Stood Out in the Celtics’ Win vs. Pistons: Tatum and Brown Combine for 61 Points as Boston Rolls to Fourth-Straight Victory
View the original article to see embedded media. Last season, the Pistons consistently gave the Celtics a hard time, including coming into TD Garden and walking out with a win. Boston knew not to take them lightly or look ahead to Friday's game against the Nuggets. Maintaining focus and handling...
ESPN
Tatum's 39 points help Celtics hold on to beat Grizzlies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Jayson Tatum scored 39 points, including a pair of free throws with 2.2 seconds left, and the Boston Celtics held on for a 109-106 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. The Grizzlies inbounded the ball after Tatum’s free throws, but Ja Morant slipped...
Wichita Eagle
Former KU Jayhawks guard Jacque Vaughn named head coach of NBA’s Brooklyn Nets
Former University of Kansas basketball standout Jacque Vaughn has been named head coach of the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets. “Jacque’s basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team and organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said Wednesday in a news release announcing the hire.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Darvin Ham’s Multi-Point Plan For Revitalizing L.A.’s Defense
Following your Los Angeles Lakers' disappointing-but-not-unexpected 139-116 blowout loss to the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena last night, L.A. head coach spoke at length with the gathered media scrum to discuss the side of the floor the team needs to address ASAP: its defense. Ham first addressed the team's apparent...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Boston Celtics: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies didn't beat the Boston Celtics last season. Memphis also hasn't lost a game on its home floor this season. Something has got to give. Memphis (7-3) is hosting the reigning Eastern Conference champions on Monday night at FedxForum. Boston (6-3) is a 3.5-point favorite in what should be one of the top games on day where all 30 NBA teams are in action.
2 reasons Timberwolves must trade D’Angelo Russell to save Karl-Anthony Towns-Rudy Gobert duo
The Minnesota Timberwolves haven’t had the easiest of starts in the 2022-23 season as they attempt to build on the promising progress they showed last season when they made the postseason as the seventh-seed. The addition of three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert led many to expect that the Timberwolves would cement themselves as a consistent playoff threat, but the Timberwolves haven’t found it easy to integrate him into a lineup alongside fellow big man Karl-Anthony Towns, who has played center for his entire NBA career.
Yardbarker
Durant Durant: Knicks Can't Randle Surging Nets
Granted the full-time reigns of the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, head coach Jacque Vaughn had an instant opportunity to prove his worth at the helm in a nationally televised contest. Alas for the New York Knicks, they happened to be in the way. Vaughn's Nets, paced by a 29-point, 12-rebound,...
numberfire.com
Isaiah Hartenstein coming off Knicks' bench on Monday
New York Knicks forward Isaiah Hartenstein will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hartenstein drew the start Saturday night with Mitchell Robinson sidelined. However, despite his impressive performance, that will change. Instead, head coach Tom Thibodeau has opted to go with Jericho Sims in the first unit.
Yardbarker
East Notes: Cavs, JB Bickerstaff, Pacers, Hornets
Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said the Cavs “should have won” before blowing their road game to the Clippers on Monday night, when Cleveland was outscored 19-5 in the game’s most crucial stretch. “We had the game where we wanted it,” Bickerstaff said, via Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “But...
