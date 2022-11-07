Read full article on original website
Election results for Texas Supreme Court, Criminal Appeals Court, and Greater Houston area judicial races on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election is being held on November 8. You can find results for Texas Supreme Court, Criminal Appeals Court, and other Greater Houston area judicial races on Tuesday night here. Scroll down to find additional results for statewide, congressional, and state legislative races as well as other contests...
Twin Peaks Massacre: City of Waco, McLennan County, and Abel Reyna ask U.S. Supreme Court to review reinstatement of lawsuits filed by bikers
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The city of Waco, McLennan County, former District Attorney Abel Reyna and other remaining defendants in lawsuits filed by bikers arrested after the deadly 2015 Twin Peaks shootout are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review a recent decision by a federal appeals court. A three-judge...
Election Profile: Beto O'Rourke's chances of unseating Greg Abbott from the Texas governor chair
With less than a week to go before the elections, I figured we should all tap into Democratic Candidate for Governor of Texas, Beto O'Rourke, who is working hard in the hopes of unseating Governor Greg Abbott.
Gonzalez switches district, wins re-election in race between 2 sitting members of Congress
Democratic U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez was able to successfully switch South Texas border districts and maintain a seat in Congress on Tuesday after defeating a sitting Republican congresswoman.
Beto loses for the third time. Where to next for him?
Unfortunately for Democrat Beto O'Rourke, it's the same headline for the third time in five years- another campaign loss. In 2018, Beto was a little-known congressman from El Paso when he took on Ted Cruz for a position in the Texas Senate. He surprised many by getting to within 3 percent of his Republican opponent, the closest any Democrat has come. Then, believing he had some momentum, Beto ran for the Democrat Presidential nomination in 2020 but bowed out on November 2019.
Texas Midterm Election 2022 Results
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - With polls officially closed in Texas, we are breaking down all the results below. Midterm Elections 2022From key races, to what you need to vote, click here for information about Texas' November midterm elections. Attorney General: In September, Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told supporters he's fighting to save the State of Texas against what he calls the federal government's efforts to trample over the state's rights. "I think we've now sued the Biden administration 32 times in less than two years," Paxton said. "And why does this matter? It matters because we are literally fighting for...
Three States Banned Slavery on Tuesday. One Voted to Keep It
Nearly 160 years after the Emancipation Proclamation, the order that freed slaves in states rebelling against the Union during the Civil War, Louisiana voters rejected a constitutional amendment that would have abolished the use of involuntary labor as a form of punishment. Similar amendments were proposed in four other states, passing in Alabama, Tennessee, and Vermont, and with results still too close to call in Oregon. The ballot measures address a caveat in the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, which abolished slavery and involuntary servitude “except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted.” The...
3 hot South Texas border congressional races the GOP wants to win
Republicans have thrown millions of dollars into TV advertising and have launched an all-out effort to ensure that three South Texas congressional border districts -- which have traditionally been Democratic -- will vote red this Election Day.
Border history on the line in race for Texas’ ‘coveted’ 15th Congressional District
Two Latina political hopefuls are vying to make history in the hotly contested Texas Congressional District 15 race on the South Texas border. Political analysts say all eyes are watching this race in Texas, and nationwide to see if the GOP can flip this seat red, which has been blue for over 150 years.
Republican incumbent Dennis Paul takes lead for Texas House District 129 race in early votes
Texas Rep. Dennis Paul, R-Houston, has the lead in early votes. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Texas Rep. Dennis Paul, R-Houston, has the lead in early votes by 9,246 votes for re-election to District 129 in the Nov. 8 election. Paul has received 60.54% of the votes, or 26,546 votes. Democratic challenger...
In Congress, Fort Worth area incumbents win handily; Dallas sends Crockett to Congress
The seven Fort Worth area congressional seats remained in the hands of their respective parties, according to unofficial election results.
Texas to execute man for killing mother nearly 20 years ago
A Texas inmate whose lawyers say has a history of mental illness is scheduled to be executed for killing his mother and burying her body in her backyard nearly 20 years ago
Nathaniel Moran wins US Congress seat representing East Texas
TYLER, Texas — Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran has won the U.S. House Texas District 1 representative seat. Moran defeated Democratic challenger Jrmar Jefferson in the race to replace longtime representative Louie Gohmert, according to unofficial election results. In 2021, Gohmert announced he would vacate his seat to run...
Why AP called Texas governor race for Greg Abbott
WASHINGTON (AP) — WHY AP CALLED TEXAS FOR GREG ABBOTT Gov. Greg Abbott had a wide lead in the same 13 Texas counties that he won in 2018 — and that Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke also won in a Senate race that year. That’s why The Associated Press called the Texas governor’s race for Abbott on Tuesday. O’Rourke, the former El Paso congressman and 2020 presidential contender, had sought to become the first Democrat in nearly 30 years to win statewide office in America’s most populous red state.
Vicente Gonzalez holds back Republican surge, returns 34th Congressional District to Democratic control
BROWNSVILLE — U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez has a message for South Texas: Democrats are here to stay. The Democratic congressman vanquished the short-term incumbent Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Los Indios, on Tuesday in this hotly contested race to represent the 34th Congressional District, which Republicans had targeted as pivotal to their efforts to sway more Latino voters to their camp. Decision Desk HQ called the races for Gonzalez shortly after midnight.
Judge recommends vacating conviction for Midland man serving life in prison
MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland Judge has officially recommended to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals that Garland "Butch" Martin should be exonerated. This recommendation comes after a hearing back in May 2022 where evidence was presented to Judge David G. Rogers by Martin's legal team showing major issues with the medical and forensic testimony from the original trial.
Texas senator proposes $300 million fund for Uvalde victims, families
The legislation calls for giving $7.7 million to every household that lost someone in the Robb Elementary School shooting on May 24. Gutierrez said he proposed that amount because it took law enforcement 77 minutes to finally breach the classroom and kill the gunman.
Texas Churches Violate the Law Ahead of Tuesday’s Election, Experts Say
Churches in Texas invited Beto O’Rourke and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick to speak to their congregations before the 2022 midterms, raising questions about the effectiveness of the Johnson Amendment.
Orr wins new House District 13 seat; Anderson takes comfortable reelection
Itasca Republican Angelia Orr will be the first to represent the newly redrawn District 13 in the state Legislature after besting Marlin Democrat Cedric Davis in a district that includes part of McLennan County. Meanwhile, longtime Texas House Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson easily held off Democratic challenger Erin Shank to...
Governor Greg Abbott Visits Bishop T.D. Jakes at The Potter's House
Governor Abbott and Bishop T.D. JakesScreenshot from Twitter. Governor Greg Abbott has spent some time recently in north Texas campaigning as he seeks his third re-election in office. Abbott is facing Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke who is trying to unseat the Republican governor.
