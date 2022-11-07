ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

More 'Marry me, Jeremy' signs at Astros parade than Phillies' hits in World Series

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L1bWz_0j1w7J1B00

They wanted Houston, so they got us. Houstonians went nuts Saturday night when the Astros brought the World Series Championship home, and the celebrations continue on Monday.

In case you've been living under a rock, Monday's parade in downtown Houston honored the team and all of our favorite players for their hard work all season.

Some fans got to downtown at about 4:30 a.m.

SEE RELATED STORY: Houstonians celebrate Astros' win with downtown Championship Parade

ABC13 spoke to one mother and daughter duo who were seen wearing gold crowns in honor of the kings of Major League Baseball. They told us they have plans to follow the team next season and watch them at other stadiums.

One million fans are expected at the parade, but not all 1 million happen to be Houstonians. We ran into several Astros fans who traveled pretty far to come celebrate and show their support.

ABC13 morning anchor Samica Knight spoke to the Morgan family from Cleveland. Another young man traveled from Midland, Texas.

"They like the Rangers over there, but me, I'm H-town over here!" that fan said.

It seems like Samica was positioned where all the biggest fans were along the parade line. She found one woman, Maria, who set up a mini home office outside and brought her laptop so she could work remotely and partake in all the Astros fun at the same time.

"I have to come represent. That's the advantage of working remote. Payroll has to be in, so I have to get to work," Maria said.

Meanwhile, we met another fan who skipped work, but get this; her boss told her that if she made it on camera while at the parade, she would get a day off work with pay.

Now, everyone has a favorite player they're excited to see at the parade, and one fan favorite is no other than the 25-year-old World Series MVP, Jeremy Pena .

"I've been on Cloud 9. I still haven't processed everything that's going on. This is special," Pena said hours before the parade.

Pena came in this season and replaced former Astro Carlos Correa after he chose not to re-sign with the team and left to the Minnesota Twins.

ABC13 reporter Miya Shay saw one fan who chose not to get rid of his Correa jersey but instead put tape over the last name on the back of his jersey and write "Pena" over it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49w2Dz_0j1w7J1B00

He's got one very special fan holding the cutest sign for him. The sign reads, "Pena, send me a heart" because he's known for making a heart with his signs to fans after scoring a home run or making a special play.

"He does it like this," the little girl said while making a heart shape with her hands.

And in case you missed all the fans' signs, we wanted to show you the number of signs that read, "Marry me, Jeremy." There were more of those signs than Philadelphia Phillies' hits in the World Series.

Here is a look at just a few of them:

So, Jeremy, if you're reading this, we spoke to one lady, Fiona, who had one of those signs. She has a message for you.

"I'm a cougar. Grrrr," she said while holding up the 'Marry me, Jeremy' sign. "I'm proposing to Jeremy Pena. As far as I know, it's OK. I'm not interfering with anything. I've done my research," Fiona said.

While she'll be on the lookout for Pena, one man is excited to see Yuli Gurriel, a player we may not be seeing in an Astros uniform after this season.

"I'm excited to see Yuli because I don't know if we'll see him next year," he said.

SEE RELATED STORY: Justin Verlander, Yuli Gurriel, Dusty Baker may not return to Astros after World Series win

We also caught up with 3rd baseman Alex Bregman hours before the parade started.

"It's a dream come true for every single person here. Everybody in that clubhouse believed we could do it, and I think that's a big reason why we did do it," Bregman said.

He talked about a finger injury but said he won't be needing surgery on it.

"Four weeks and we'll be back to being able to anything," Bregman said.

He wanted to make sure no one had a reason to miss out on the celebrations. He even entered the chat when he found out that Katy ISD had not canceled school for students. After all, most other school districts had.

SEE RELATED STORY: Katy ISD among school districts who didn't close for Astros championship parade downtown

That just goes to show much the players love and adore Houston and its fans.

One player is known for his motto, "Bury me in the H." This is what pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. told ABC13 sports reporter Adam Winkler now that he's brought the city two World Series.

"I've got to start looking for my plot," McCullers said with a laugh.

McCullers, who pitched Game 3 in the World Series, said he feel like the city of Houston really truly deserves this.

"This is pandemonium. 2017 was crazy, but I feel like our fans have grown. The level of support for us has gone through the moon," he said.

SEE RELATED STORY: Astros pitcher Lance McCullers' wife says they don't pay mind to haters anymore

Pitcher Framber Valdez shares in that same appreciation for us all.

"The last 48 hours have been filled with a lot of emotions, a lot of pride, and I'm very happy for us and the Astros fans," Valdez said.

Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth was on a float during the parade and he was very confident another World Series is in Houston's future.

"It's big for the city, and we're going to do it again next year," he said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Distractify

Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart

At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Who Is Alex Bregman's Wife? All About Reagan Bregman

Alex Bregman and wife Reagan welcomed their first child in August 2022 Alex Bregman is having quite the season. The Houston Astros third baseman is currently competing against the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series after helping his team clinch a victory in Game 2 of the ALCS with a three-run home run. In addition to his on-field success, the baseball pro recently became a new father after welcoming his first child with his wife and number one supporter, Reagan Bregman. The pair got engaged in January 2020 and...
HOUSTON, TX
HollywoodLife

Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win

Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here

The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
HOUSTON, TX
Us Weekly

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Blame it on baseball! Kate Upton and Justin Verlander’s relationship has had some ups and downs, but overall, the couple has knocked it out of the park romance wise. The pair has baseball to thank for their meet-cute, working together in February 2012 on the set of a commercial for the Major League Baseball 2K12 […]
Yardbarker

Astros Player Has Hilarious Comment On Jeremy Pena’s Popularity

The Houston Astros got a chance to celebrate their World Series title on Monday as fans poured into the streets of downtown Houston to salute their team at the championship parade. At the center of the Astros’ run was shortstop Jeremy Pena. Pena was given the shortstop job after...
HOUSTON, TX
Tribune-Review

Norwin's JJ Matijevic to get ring after Astros' World Series win

The World Series had a nice ring to it for JJ Matijevic. The former Norwin star who had multiple call-ups from Triple-A to the major leagues this season, was a member of the World Champion Houston Astros’ taxi squad. That meant he was in the building during home games and could travel with the team to Philadelphia during the Fall Classic.
HOUSTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

A Celebratory Chick Fight Broke Out at the Astros Parade in Houston, Texas

The Houston Astros brought home another World Series championship Saturday night at Minute Maid park in Houston beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6. The Astros players had a huge celebration on the field in front of their home crowd. Monday, they got to celebrate again with a huge parade through downtown Houston. For a couple of Houston Astros fans, they found an interesting way to celebrate...
HOUSTON, TX
HollywoodLife

Kate Upton ‘So Proud’ Of Justin Verlander For Making It To World Series, Plans To Be At ‘Every’ Game (Exclusive)

Kate Upton is one proud wife! The stunning supermodel ran onto the field at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 23 to celebrate her husband Justin Verlander after his team’s big win against the New York Yankees and sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’ll be keeping that same energy when her husband pitches in the World Series start this Friday, Oct. 28. Justin, 39, and his team The Houston Astros will take on the Philadelphia Phillies for as many as 7 games, and Kate, 30, is planning to be there for every one. “This is a huge moment for Justin so barring any family issues Kate will be there at every game,” the source shared. “She’s not just a supportive wife, she’s also become a massive baseball fan, she’s passionate about the game and knows her stuff so going to these World Series games and being there for Justin is a privilege, she loves it.”
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Kate Upton's vintage Houston Astros jackets sell out

HOUSTON — Kate Upton has done it again after igniting a fan firestorm over her vintage Houston Astros jacket that she wore during Game 4 of the American League Championship Series Sunday night. People are trying to get their hands on the jacket she was spotted in. Upton's custom...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies

Aaron Judge is coming off of one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a player in the New York Yankees' rich history. Judge hit 62 home runs in the regular season, breaking Yankees legend Roger Maris's single-season American League home run record. But the Yankees once again faltered in...
TheDailyBeast

Ted Cruz Waves to Yankees Fans, Gets Flipped Off En Masse

Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Houston's Mattress Mack Makes History in Astros World Series Bet

HOUSTON, TX — Astros’ superfan and Gallery Funiture owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale became famous over the past few years with his over-the-top promotions for his business, huge bets, and support of Houston’s sports teams. The massive bets finally paid off last Saturday Night, Nov. 5, when the Houston Astros won the 2022 World Series. McIngvale made several bets, totaling a whopping 10 million dollars, for the Astros to win it all.  After the Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1, Mattress Mack's winnings totaled 75 million dollars. McIngvale set a record for the largest legal…
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
158K+
Followers
17K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy