Real-time payments are taking the world by storm, with the reliance on cash and cheque being tentatively left in the dust. In this episode of The Paytech Show, we take a look at the rapidly moving world of cross-border payments and why real-time is integral to a more globally connected future. Keeping to the theme, we travel across regions to speak to the fintech leaders in this space and learn more about their views on different payment methods and what that means for businesses and individuals alike.

1 DAY AGO