Corbus and GIS Partner on Procurement and Supply Chain Management
Supply chain and business process management company Corbus and procurement service provider GIS International have formed a strategic partnership and said they will offer their clients more effective and efficient supply chain management. With the partnership, the companies will offer complementary procurement and supply chain services based on GIS’ integrated...
Maintaining Compliance Within Cannabis Logistics and Supply Chains
Cannabis logistics and supply chains are highly regulated environments. Cannabis businesses must implement strict controls and procedures to maintain compliance with state and federal regulations. The cannabis industry is booming, and it's not easy to navigate the legal landscape of this expanding market. Entrepreneurs are at risk if they don't...
freightwaves.com
The massive sea change at America’s ports- WTT
On today’s episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner and The Dude are talking about the massive shift in imports from the West Coast to the East Coast. We’ll find out from Ed McCarthy, chief operating officer at the Georgia Ports Authority, how the port prepared for the incoming swell — and is it here to stay?
freightwaves.com
Ascend acquires Wisconsin-based carrier Fuchs Trucking
Truckload carrier Ascend announced Monday its fourth acquisition of the year with the purchase of Fuchs Trucking LLC, a regional truckload carrier headquartered in Sauk City, Wisconsin. Founded in 1955, Fuchs Trucking serves customers in the building materials and furniture industries. The Midwestern dry van carrier has 96 trucks and...
freightwaves.com
Why choosing the right carrier can make or break winter shipments
As the temperature drops, challenging daily winter weather driving conditions are on the rise. As we head into mid-November, winter hazards are on the horizon for much of the United States and with that comes an increased chance for the weather to wreak havoc on shipping operations. According to the...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Women in Supply Chain: Seek Mentors, Companies Whose Culture Removes the Gender Blinders
Maureen Barsema, industry principle for Enable and one of Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s Women in Supply Chain award winners, explains how the industry started with males and will continue to be male-dominated if females don’t get involved. Supply & Demand Chain Executive: Tell me a little bit...
FourKites Partners with Sony Network Communications Europe to Help Enterprise Shippers Deliver Exceptional Customer Experience
AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Today, leading supply chain visibility company FourKites announced a partnership with Sony Network Communications Europe. The partnership will integrate data from Visilion — Sony’s real-time cargo and asset tracking solution — with FourKites’ real-time, end-to-end supply chain visibility platform. This collaboration will help enterprise customers solve their most complex use cases. Now, customers will be able to view FourKites’ real-time data for shipments in transit and in the yard, together with Visilion’s granular real-time data on cargo location and condition to provide best-in-class estimated times of arrival (ETAs) and enhanced end-customer experiences. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005131/en/ FourKites Partners with Sony Network Communications Europe to Help Enterprise Shippers Deliver Exceptional Customer Experience (Graphic: Business Wire)
freightwaves.com
Shorter contracts now the norm, says Warp founder
Short-term contracts are now the norm as shippers and carriers navigate a rocky end to 2022. “Carriers don’t want to sign off on a six-month deal when they don’t know what will happen in three months,” said Daniel Sokolovsky, founder and CEO of Warp, a middle-mile technology company. Sokolovsky said that his company is dealing only in three-month contracts at this point.
freightwaves.com
Deutsche Post DHL posts 20% top-line gain in Q3
German transport and logistics giant Deutsche Post DHL on Tuesday reported its official third-quarter results, with revenue rising 20% year over year (y/y) to $23.9 billion and earnings before interest and taxes of $2.01 billion. For 2022, Deutsche Post DHL (OTCUS: DPSGY) raised its EBIT guidance to a record $8.38...
freightwaves.com
EIA diesel benchmark rises as other market factors point divergently
Concern over diesel prices is beginning to rise in the market even as there are some indicators that may signal some moderation. The tight diesel market and the fact that inventories “days cover” is down to less than 26 — an extremely low number but one that does not mean “we are going to run out of diesel in 25 days” — has led to a significant overreaction in much of the discourse about diesel supply.
CNBC
There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies
More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
freightwaves.com
RoadSync pushes payments platform into maintenance shops with Fullbay deal
RoadSync, a trucking payments platform for a wide variety of payment methods, is expanding its footprint in payments for truck maintenance. Its new partner is Fullbay, whose primary product is a management platform targeted at repair shops. The basic idea behind RoadSync, according to CEO Robin Gregg, is that “it...
freightwaves.com
Carriers punt on rest of 2022, hopeful for market normalization in ’23
Large carriers have given up on any material improvement in freight demand for the rest of the year. However, some are beginning to call for normal seasonality in 2023 with market tightening as soon as the middle of the year. No surprise, there is no peak season. Appearing at Baird’s...
ffnews.com
The Paytech Show: Cross-Border Payments in North America: Creating a United Ecosystem
Real-time payments are taking the world by storm, with the reliance on cash and cheque being tentatively left in the dust. In this episode of The Paytech Show, we take a look at the rapidly moving world of cross-border payments and why real-time is integral to a more globally connected future. Keeping to the theme, we travel across regions to speak to the fintech leaders in this space and learn more about their views on different payment methods and what that means for businesses and individuals alike.
Happi
Dynamic Blending Increases Manufacturing Capacity
Contract manufacturer Dynamic Blending is manufacturing facility expansion as it receives additional industry accolades. The company is near doubling its facilities in Utah, allowing for increasing production capacity, expansion in product offerings and the addition of both a “white room” and quality control lab. The need for expansion is due to accelerating demand that keeps the company listed among the fastest growing in the US and Utah. UV50 just named the company among its top 10 movers with three-year growth of more than 600 percent and now topping 140-plus employees.
freightwaves.com
Brokers: Shippers are pricing down contract freight faster
U.S. truckload capacity has continued to loosen in November as tender rejection rates fall and spot rates find a new floor. Freight brokers told FreightWaves that shippers are working contract rates down as the trucking industry enters bid season. For a few weeks in September and October, it appeared that contract rates were falling fast enough to start closing the gap between contract and spot, but spot carriers are again lowering their rates in lieu of a strong peak retail season materializing.
foodlogistics.com
Enhanced Data Sharing Critical to Digital Transformation in Food Industry
The supply chain disruptions and relentless aftershocks experienced by the food industry over the past three years has accelerated digital transformation by producers, suppliers, distributors and retailers. Leading-edge companies are working to move data and metrics relevant to their unique operations from legacy systems and manual processes to digitally enabled platforms. But for every brand/SKU/channel/retailer/point-of-sale combination, there can be as many as 30 businesses and 200 unique interactions in the route from field to shelf. Data silos abound, both within and between supply chain participants.
