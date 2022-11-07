ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Government Technology

Rural Missouri Schools to Get $22M for Electric Buses

(TNS) — Twenty-seven rural Missouri school districts won nearly $22 million in funding this year through the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus rebate program to replace fuel-powered school buses with electric ones. Another district, East Prairie R-II, in Missouri's Bootheel region, will be able to acquire a propane-powered bus.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Missouri votes in favor of Department of the National Guard

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - Missouri voters on Tuesday passed Amendment 5. The amendment will create the Missouri Department of the National Guard as an administrative department within the state’s executive branch. The Missouri National Guard is now part of the Missouri Department of Public Safety.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Breaking down the numbers for Amendment 3 in Southwest Missouri

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — “Amendment 3” was one of the big issues that attracted more voters to the polls. It passed with more than a million people voting in favor of legal, recreational marijuana. The issue was a hot-button topic in Southwest Missouri as well, but what...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

‘It’s a huge issue:’ Teacher shortage hits Missouri hard

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The shortage of teachers in the classroom is hitting hard in Missouri. “It’s a huge issue,” said Charlie Shields, President of the Missouri Board of Education. “We’re almost at the crisis point. [That’s] one of the reasons we wanted to address this now.”
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Earthquake Insurance Gap Grows Wider in Southeast Missouri

(Farmington) The number of Missourians living in the New Madrid earthquake zone that don’t have earthquake insurance coverage is getting larger. A new report released this week shows 60-percent of people living in the zone last year had earthquake insurance. That’s down by 49-percent since 2000. At the...
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri voters to decide on four possible amendments

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri voters have the ability to vote on four possible amendments to the Missouri Constitution. The polls will close at 7 p.m. Vote counting was still going on a little before 11 p.m. Amendment 1, with 55 percent of no votes leading 45 percent of yes votes. Amendment 3, with 53 percent The post Missouri voters to decide on four possible amendments appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Missouri voters approve legalizing recreational marijuana

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Tuesday, Missouri voters voted to pass Amendment 3, which will change Missouri’s constitution to legalize the recreational use of marijuana for people 21 and older. With 99 percent of precincts reporting, Amendment 3 passed with 53 percent of voters saying yes to Amendment...
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri NAACP says passing Amendment 3 will not diversify marijuana

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri NAACP is asking voters to vote “No” on Amendment 3 saying legalizing marijuana will not the industry more diverse. According to Legal Missouri 22, the campaign that put the question on the ballot, if Amendment 3 is approved there would be 144 new small marijuana businesses awarded to historically disadvantaged populations, but the NAACP said that’s not guaranteed.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

State’s Attorneys in Illinois sue to block the SAFE-T Act

(KFVS) - A bipartisan group of State’s Attorneys in Illinois are suing to block the Safe-T Act. A statement sent by the Pulaski County State’s Attorney includes the following:. “As the Chief Legal Officers of our respective Counties we swore to protect and defend the rule of law....
ILLINOIS STATE
5 On Your Side

Human remains found Friday near Sullivan, Missouri

WEST SULLIVAN, Mo. — Skeletal human remains were found Friday in West Sullivan, Missouri. A Facebook post made by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office said the department received a call Friday that possible human remains had been found in the 4100 block of North Service Road W in West Sullivan.
SULLIVAN, MO
kttn.com

Secretary of State Ashcroft to protect Missouri elections, tells Department of Justice they have no jurisdiction

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft met with representatives of the US Department of Justice to discuss an email that was sent to Cole County Clerk Steven Korsmeyer informing him that federal officials would be at polling locations in Cole County during Tuesday’s elections due to complaints received by the DOJ. However, when questioned specifically about the type and nature of the grievances, the DOJ refused to provide any clarification or actual documentation verifying such claims.
MISSOURI STATE
darnews.com

Area votes against legalizing marijuana, supports Amendments 4, 5

State results are pending on Missouri's constitutional amendments, but here's how the region has voted. Area voters also selected Jason Smith for the 8th District and Eric Schmitt for US Senator. Reynolds and Ripley counties both saw contested races for county offices, while other area counties had uncontested races for...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Heartland Votes: Eric Schmitt Watch Party

Missouri House District 147 candidates discuss Election Day. 3rd arrest made in connection with Caruthersville homicide. Jamourion Grimsley was arrested on 2nd degree murder and armed criminal action charges in connection with the shooting death of Wayneasha Carter. Jonesboro, Ill. man sentenced on vehicle, gun, theft charges. Updated: 13 hours...
MISSOURI STATE
auroraadvertiser.net

Brief overview of the various measures Missouri voters need to consider

Voters will soon have four constitutional amendments to consider, as well as a question on whether the state should convene a constitutional convention that could draft a new constitution for the state. Below is a brief overview of the various measures Missourians will consider when they cast their votes on...
MISSOURI STATE

