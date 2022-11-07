Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Prison advocacy groups concerned over number of overdoses in Missouri Corrections facilities
PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV) - We’re learning more about an ongoing drug problem inside prisons across Missouri. Last month, we told you about a new Missouri Department of Corrections initiative to stop drugs from getting into facilities. Advocacy groups argue those steps aren’t working. Now, DOC leaders said they’re...
Government Technology
Rural Missouri Schools to Get $22M for Electric Buses
(TNS) — Twenty-seven rural Missouri school districts won nearly $22 million in funding this year through the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus rebate program to replace fuel-powered school buses with electric ones. Another district, East Prairie R-II, in Missouri's Bootheel region, will be able to acquire a propane-powered bus.
KFVS12
Missouri votes in favor of Department of the National Guard
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - Missouri voters on Tuesday passed Amendment 5. The amendment will create the Missouri Department of the National Guard as an administrative department within the state’s executive branch. The Missouri National Guard is now part of the Missouri Department of Public Safety.
fourstateshomepage.com
Breaking down the numbers for Amendment 3 in Southwest Missouri
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — “Amendment 3” was one of the big issues that attracted more voters to the polls. It passed with more than a million people voting in favor of legal, recreational marijuana. The issue was a hot-button topic in Southwest Missouri as well, but what...
KFVS12
‘It’s a huge issue:’ Teacher shortage hits Missouri hard
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The shortage of teachers in the classroom is hitting hard in Missouri. “It’s a huge issue,” said Charlie Shields, President of the Missouri Board of Education. “We’re almost at the crisis point. [That’s] one of the reasons we wanted to address this now.”
mymoinfo.com
Earthquake Insurance Gap Grows Wider in Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) The number of Missourians living in the New Madrid earthquake zone that don’t have earthquake insurance coverage is getting larger. A new report released this week shows 60-percent of people living in the zone last year had earthquake insurance. That’s down by 49-percent since 2000. At the...
Missouri voters to decide on four possible amendments
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri voters have the ability to vote on four possible amendments to the Missouri Constitution. The polls will close at 7 p.m. Vote counting was still going on a little before 11 p.m. Amendment 1, with 55 percent of no votes leading 45 percent of yes votes. Amendment 3, with 53 percent The post Missouri voters to decide on four possible amendments appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Getting to the bottom of Monday’s gas line strike in O’Fallon, Missouri
FOX 2 has learned city officials in O’Fallon, Missouri, halted digging at a neighborhood fiber broadband installation site after yet another gas line strike earlier this week forced residents on Sunshine Drive to evacuate their homes.
KFVS12
Missouri voters approve legalizing recreational marijuana
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Tuesday, Missouri voters voted to pass Amendment 3, which will change Missouri’s constitution to legalize the recreational use of marijuana for people 21 and older. With 99 percent of precincts reporting, Amendment 3 passed with 53 percent of voters saying yes to Amendment...
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri NAACP says passing Amendment 3 will not diversify marijuana
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri NAACP is asking voters to vote “No” on Amendment 3 saying legalizing marijuana will not the industry more diverse. According to Legal Missouri 22, the campaign that put the question on the ballot, if Amendment 3 is approved there would be 144 new small marijuana businesses awarded to historically disadvantaged populations, but the NAACP said that’s not guaranteed.
KFVS12
State’s Attorneys in Illinois sue to block the SAFE-T Act
(KFVS) - A bipartisan group of State’s Attorneys in Illinois are suing to block the Safe-T Act. A statement sent by the Pulaski County State’s Attorney includes the following:. “As the Chief Legal Officers of our respective Counties we swore to protect and defend the rule of law....
Man discovered drowned in Niangua River in Dallas County, Missouri
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — A man drowned in Dallas County Monday, Nov. 7. Dennis W. Steckline, 75, of Lee’s Summit was discovered in the Barclay Spring Access area of the Niangua River in Dallas County around 8:45 a.m. Nov. 7. Next of kin has been notified. Steckline was not wearing a safety device when he […]
Human remains found Friday near Sullivan, Missouri
WEST SULLIVAN, Mo. — Skeletal human remains were found Friday in West Sullivan, Missouri. A Facebook post made by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office said the department received a call Friday that possible human remains had been found in the 4100 block of North Service Road W in West Sullivan.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri’s Governor Signs Executive Order Closing State Offices November 25th
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s Governor signs an executive order closing state offices the day after Thanksgiving. Anthony Morabith reports…
kttn.com
Secretary of State Ashcroft to protect Missouri elections, tells Department of Justice they have no jurisdiction
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft met with representatives of the US Department of Justice to discuss an email that was sent to Cole County Clerk Steven Korsmeyer informing him that federal officials would be at polling locations in Cole County during Tuesday’s elections due to complaints received by the DOJ. However, when questioned specifically about the type and nature of the grievances, the DOJ refused to provide any clarification or actual documentation verifying such claims.
How soon recreational marijuana could be ready for purchase if approved by Missouri voters
If the measure is approved by voters, how soon could Missourians buy recreational marijuana, and how is the state preparing to roll out the program?
darnews.com
Area votes against legalizing marijuana, supports Amendments 4, 5
State results are pending on Missouri's constitutional amendments, but here's how the region has voted. Area voters also selected Jason Smith for the 8th District and Eric Schmitt for US Senator. Reynolds and Ripley counties both saw contested races for county offices, while other area counties had uncontested races for...
KFVS12
Heartland Votes: Eric Schmitt Watch Party
Missouri House District 147 candidates discuss Election Day. 3rd arrest made in connection with Caruthersville homicide. Jamourion Grimsley was arrested on 2nd degree murder and armed criminal action charges in connection with the shooting death of Wayneasha Carter. Jonesboro, Ill. man sentenced on vehicle, gun, theft charges. Updated: 13 hours...
auroraadvertiser.net
Brief overview of the various measures Missouri voters need to consider
Voters will soon have four constitutional amendments to consider, as well as a question on whether the state should convene a constitutional convention that could draft a new constitution for the state. Below is a brief overview of the various measures Missourians will consider when they cast their votes on...
Comments / 0