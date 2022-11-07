ACR releases new guideline that offers recommendations for integrative approach to RA treatment

Read full article on original website
Related
News-Medical.net
Lower hydroxychloroquine dosing results in increased SLE-related hospitalizations, study finds
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual scientific meeting, found that the recommended weight-based or non-weight-based dose of hydroxychloroquine led to more hospitalizations for flares among patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (Abstract #1654). Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), the mainstay treatment for systemic lupus erythematosus...
MedicalXpress
Study finds less expensive noninvasive test is an effective alternative for colorectal cancer screening
Commercially available noninvasive screening tests for colorectal cancer—a fecal immunochemical test (FIT) and the multi-target stool DNAtest (mt-sDNA; or Cologuard®)—are equally effective for screening patients with early-stage colorectal cancer. However, a FIT costs about one-fifth of the multi-target DNA test, according to new study results presented at the Scientific Forum of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress 2022.
News-Medical.net
Early use of ECMO devices to support adults with cardiogenic shock did not improve clinical outcomes
The immediate use of veno-arterial mechanical circulatory extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) devices to support adults with rapidly deteriorating or severe cardiogenic shock was feasible but did not improve clinical outcomes compared to people who received early conservative therapy, according to late-breaking clinical trial results presented today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
News-Medical.net
Most echocardiography screenings for fetal congenital heart block fail to follow guidelines
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, found that most echocardiography screening for fetal congenital heart block in anti-Ro- and anti-La-positive pregnancies did not follow recommended guidelines in one academic medical center (Abstract #0957). Maternal anti-Ro/SSA and anti-La/SSB antibodies are associated...
News-Medical.net
Higher dose of pneumococcal vaccine improves antibody response in patients receiving rituximab for ANCA-associated vasculitis
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, showed that a higher dose of pneumococcal vaccine safely and effectively improved antibody response in patients receiving rituximab for ANCA-associated vasculitis (Abstract #L16). Anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody (ANCA)-associated vasculitis is a group of disorders characterized...
targetedonc.com
Adjuvant Therapy Treatment Approaches for Patients with Advanced Clear Cell RCC
Nizar M. Tannir, MD, Scott Tykodi, MD, PhD, Moshe C. Ornstein, MD, MA. Moshe Ornstein, MD, MA, discusses his approach to adjuvant therapy while treating patients with advanced clear cell RCC. Nizar Tannir, MD: We’re going to finish our program with a discussion about the data from KEYNOTE-564, what it...
MedicalXpress
Researchers develop a risk score to help detect interstitial lung disease in systemic sclerosis patients
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, described a first-of-its-kind validated tool to screen for systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease. Interstitial lung disease (ILD) is a common complication and cause of death in systemic sclerosis (SSc, scleroderma). Although high-resolution computed tomography...
News-Medical.net
DNA barcoding shows how cancer cells evade the immune system's defenses
Some cancer cells can deploy parallel mechanisms to evade the immune system's defenses as well as resist immunotherapy treatment, according to a new study from the Garvan Institute of Medical Research. By suppressing the action of killer T-cells and hindering the ability of the immune system to flag tumor cells...
News-Medical.net
Administering steroids during heart surgery does not improve post-operative outcomes in infants
The largest clinical trial ever conducted in infants younger than age 1 undergoing heart surgery with cardiopulmonary bypass found that administering steroids during surgery did not improve post-operative outcomes compared to placebo, according to preliminary late-breaking research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
News-Medical.net
Female resilience to cell death could be therapeutically harnessed to improve kidney repair
In the battle of the sexes, women beat men in their ability to recover from kidney injury, but the reasons are not well understood. A study led by Duke Health researchers provides some insights: Females, it turns out, have an advantage at the molecular level that protects them from a form of cell death that occurs in injured kidneys. This protection could be exploited as a potential therapeutic.
News-Medical.net
Study helps to justify the use of Ayres Sensory Integration as a tool for autistic children
People with autism are often portrayed in popular media as experiencing difficulty processing highly stimulating or overly loud environments. While this is certainly true for many, there can be a wide diversity in the ways people comprehend the information they perceive from all senses. New research from Thomas Jefferson University, in collaboration with Einstein Medical Center, shows that adding assessments focused on sensory integration into the regular autism assessment process can yield new information for patients and their care teams to help guide therapeutic activities.
News-Medical.net
Skipping methotrexate for one week after flu vaccine provides the same seroprotection as a two-week hold in RA patients
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, showed that discontinuing methotrexate for one week after seasonal influenza vaccination provided the same seroprotection as a two-week discontinuation period in patients with rheumatoid arthritis (Abstract #0936). Methotrexate (MTX) remains a first-line therapy for...
infomeddnews.com
Relievant Medsystems Announces Updated Policy Statement and Guideline for Basivertebral Nerve Ablation from the International Society for the Advancement of Spine Surgery
Relievant Medsystems, a company dedicated to transforming the diagnosis and treatment of vertebrogenic pain, a type of chronic low back pain (CLBP), today announced that the International Society for the Advancement of Spine Surgery (ISASS) has published an updated Policy Statement and Literature Review of Intraosseous Basivertebral Nerve (BVN) ablation in the October issue of the International Journal of Spine Surgery.
hcplive.com
Use of Assisted Reproductive Technologies, Diagnosis of SLE Linked to Increased CV Risk During Delivery Admissions
Data from a pair of studies presented at the American Heart Association 2022 Scientific Sessions are providing insight into the risk of cardiovascular complications during delivery admissions among different patient subgroups. Leveraging data from the National Inpatient Sample (NIS), the studies detail the likelihood of various cardiovascular complications during delivery...
News-Medical.net
Study: No significant difference in cancer risk in rheumatology patients with history of malignancy taking DMARDs
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, found no significant difference in cancer risk in patients with rheumatic disease and a history of malignancy taking biologic or targeted synthetic DMARDs compared to those treated with TNF inhibitors (Abstract #0267). Patients with...
physiciansweekly.com
LVEF Impact on Clinical Outcomes in Bicuspid Aortic Valve Disease
Prior research has not been done on the prognostic significance of left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) in patients with bicuspid aortic valve (BAV) disease. For a study, researchers sought to identify how the kind of aortic valve failure affected the prognostic significance of LVEF in BAV patients. They conducted a...
2minutemedicine.com
Twin pregnancies with intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy associated with increased adverse outcomes
1. Twin pregnancies with intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy (ICP) are associated with an increased risk of adverse perinatal outcomes than singletons. 2. Twin pregnancies with ICP had increased total bile acid levels in maternal serum, which can be transported through the placenta. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Intrahepatic cholestasis of...
neurologylive.com
Simvastatin Fails to Demonstrate Disease-Modifying Effects in Parkinson Disease
In a planned superiority analysis, the between-group difference of the 12-month change in MDS-UPDRS part III score was not statistically significant. Findings from a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study showed that simvastatin, a statin used to treat high cholesterol and triglyceride levels, was futile as a disease-modifying therapy for patients with moderate forms of Parkinson disease (PD).1.
Comments / 0