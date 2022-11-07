ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Here comes Minnesota's first major snow of the season

By Adam Uren
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 2 days ago

Minnesota is set for its first major snowstorm of the season, with parts of the north of the state in line for more than half a foot.

A major system that will bring soaking rains and thunderstorms across the northern two-thirds of the state from Tuesday to Thursday – including the Twin Cities – will give way to snow as temperatures plunge Friday and Saturday.

A heavy snow system that passes through North Dakota will land in Minnesota on Friday, potentially dropping more than half-a-foot of snow – in some localized places maybe even as much as a foot – in the north of the state.

The system will bring snow showers to pretty much all of Minnesota including the Twin Cities, though the further south it goes the lighter it will be.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20elMJ_0j1w6ir100
Weatherbell

Sven Sundgaard says Twin Cities residents can expect to see a coating of snow Friday to Friday night, but it's not likely to be a significant amount.

It will usher in the first real cold snap of the season however, with temperatures staying below freezing throughout the weekend, so expect the coating to stick around for a while.

It's part of a system that will see blizzard-like conditions in the Dakotas, with the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center forecasting "intense snow rates" that will produce "significant" accumulations.

Comments / 30

default-avatar
Guest
2d ago

Idk. The last time I read about a major storm from Sven it was a joke. As are most of the crap article's posted here. So I take it all with a grain of salt. It is chilly though.

Reply
3
Jethro Da Oil Man
2d ago

What do you expect 90* sunshine, it's the global warming causing the colder weather which makes as much sense as voting democrat to keep prices going up on everything from fuel, food, taxes, services and of course the increase of government spending at its highest in history

Reply(2)
3
GFY
2d ago

I’m so sick of this crap major snow storm so we’re going to see a few flakes in November you Gotta be kidding me who are the people riding this bull crap are they from Florida?!!!

Reply
2
Related
willmarradio.com

Snowstorm on the way in northern Minnesota

(Chanhassen MN-) It's going to start feeling like winter in Minnesota after several warm days. National Weather Service Meteorologist Nick Carletta says temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30 statewide and some areas are getting snow:. Your browser does not support the audio element. High winds could cause blowing...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Up to a foot of snow possible in parts of Minnesota

The latest forecast in what is set to be a very interesting weather week in Minnesota looks at:. Rain developing later today: periods of rain through Thursday. Severe weather possible Thursday as northern Minnesota sees heavy snow!. 6-12” possible in northern MN Thursday into Friday: just a coating south.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Exposed: This is The Longest Road In Minnesota

Town roads - 54,785 miles. Other roads (state and US Forest roads, Indian reservation roads, roads in unorganized townships) - 4,423 miles. Total street/road/highway mileage in Minnesota: 135,000 miles. That's a lot of miles of roadway, right? But just which one of those highways is the longest in Bold North?...
MINNESOTA STATE
WHO 13

Unseasonable cold coming for central Iowa, along with storms

DES MOINES, Iowa — A cold front moves through midday Thursday, bringing chances for showers and storms and much colder conditions for at least the next week. Temperatures stay mild Wednesday, but southerly winds bring persistent cloud cover and breezy conditions, with gusts near 30 mph possible. Those southerly winds keep us in the mid […]
IOWA STATE
mprnews.org

Winter storm north; Twin Cities rides the edge of significant rainfall

This one is all about the storm track. A potent fall storm brings a mix of rain, thunder and wintry weather to the Upper Midwest through Friday. There’s no question this system has plenty of moisture and cold air to work with. But the eventual precise storm track on this one will make a big difference in who gets a couple of inches of critical rainfall and who gets less than one-half inch.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Fall snowstorm heading to Minnesota later this week

(Undated) -- Winter may be weeks away, but Minnesota is expecting its first snowstorm of the season. Showers and thunderstorms today through Thursday will turn to snow as temperatures decline heading into the weekend. Heavy snow and freezing temperatures hit the state Friday with the possibility of half to one foot of snow. More than two-thirds of the state will be affected, including the Twin Cities.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

First Snowstorm of Season Heading Toward Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A strong fall storm will impact the Upper Midwest mid to late week - be prepared for heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds, and yes - SNOW. The National Weather Service in Grand Forks says an early-season winter storm remains forecasted for the Northern Plains Thursday and Friday.
MINNESOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Winter storm moving in

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area, which includes Pierre and Aberdeen, through Friday morning. As more moisture moves in Wednesday night, this will change into a wintry mix and...
ABERDEEN, SD
newsdakota.com

Upated; Winter Storm Advisory

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (NWS) – An early season winter storm will impact portions of the Dakotas into northwest Minnesota Wednesday night through Friday. THE FOLLOWING IS A FORECAST FROM i3G METEOROLOGIST MICK KJAR. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEAST NORTH DAKOTA FOR FREEZING RAIN. BLIZZARD WARNING TONIGHT THROUGH...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Some Significant Rain Expected for Minnesota this Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A strong storm system will impact the Upper Midwest Tuesday through Saturday. The forecast track of the storm would result in widespread rainfall for central and southern Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin. One to three inches of rain is likely Tuesday-Thursday, with light snow accumulation possible Friday-Saturday.
MINNESOTA STATE
kvrr.com

Big Powerball tickets sold in North Dakota, Minnesota

NORTH DAKOTA, MINNESOTA (KVRR) — It may not be the lucky ticket sold in California worth the record $2.04 billion but there are other big Powerball winners in North Dakota and Minnesota. A $50,000 ticket was sold Minot and a $100,000 Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold in...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
83K+
Followers
13K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy