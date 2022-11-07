Read full article on original website
Suspected thieves flee police, causing fatal fiery crash on Route 9
OLD BRIDGE — One person died after a vehicle being pursued during an investigation into an attempted car theft ended with a fiery crash on Route 9 early Wednesday morning. The vehicle being pursued by Marlboro police on Spring Valley Road struck several vehicles on Route 9 around 2:15 a.m. that injured three other people not connected to the investigation, according to the Attorney General's Office. The identities of those involved in the crash were not disclosed.
Reckless! What Happens If You Get Pulled Over for Going 95 MPH in New Jersey
If you love to zip along on any of the glorious highways here in New Jersey, perhaps this can serve as a refresher course as to why you need to observe those speed limit signs that dot the landscape. Anyone who has been in the state for more than 12...
1 killed, 3 injured in 2-car crash on Route 9 in New Jersey
Around 10 a.m., nearly eight hours after the crash, all southbound lanes were finally reopened.
New Jersey man was doing 120 mph while drunk in car crash that killed restaurant owner
A Marlton man who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and speeding when he caused a collision that claimed the life of a Mount Laurel man in September has now been charged, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Mount Laurel Police Chief Stephen Riedener. An investigation...
DWI Driver Was Going 120 MPH In Fatal Crash With South Jersey Restaurant Owner: Prosecutor
Homicide charges have been filed against a 45-year-old Marlton man who is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing the death of a popular Mount Laurel restaurant owner, authorities said. Desmond Newberry also was charged with aggravated manslaughter and drug possession, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia...
Disturbing images: DUI arrest after Porsche smashes parked truck in Verona, NJ
VERONA — A female driver was in trouble after crashing at high-speed into a parked pickup truck, as caught on a surveillance camera. The Sunday crash happened along Grove Avenue around 1 a.m. As seen in Nest camera footage shared by Verona police, what appears to be a Porsche...
Hit-and-run along Black Horse Pike kills NJ woman, police say
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Township police have asked for the public’s help after a 58-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed on Monday night. Gloucester Township officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to the area of the 800 block of the Black Horse Pike, between Almonesson Road and Route 42. Elaine...
Deer blamed for 2nd fatal NJ crash Sunday: Woman, 19, in Jeep dead
A 19-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in New Jersey blamed on a deer—the second fatal crash involving a deer reported in the state on Sunday.
This Winter, Hop Aboard One of These New Jersey Area Christmas Trains
Tis the season to be jolly, and there's nothing jollier than taking a ride with the family on a magical Christmas Train!. Many of the amazing Christmas train rides in the New Jersey and Pennsylvania area have tickets available for the season. And since they've become so popular in recent years, they sell out fast.
Police seek woman, car after NJ bias incident aimed at Black candidate
Police have asked the public for help in tracking down a woman and her vehicle after a bias incident targeting Black congressional candidate Tim Alexander. Alexander is a former detective captain with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and current civil rights attorney who ran against Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew in the 2nd District.
One Airlifted, Another Seriously Hurt In Back-To-Back South Jersey Shootings: Reports
Two men were gunned down in separate South Jersey shootings between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, one of them requiring a medevac helicopter transport to the hospital, reports say. Police were called to the first shooting at the Wawa on West Main Street in Millville around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov....
Shed fire spreads in Middletown, NJ severely damaging two homes and a fence
A fire that started in the shed of a homeowner ended up spreading to their home and to a neighboring home in Middletown Township on Wednesday, according to a statement by the Middletown Township Fire Department. There was a call that came in around 5:14 am on Wednesday morning about...
Must You Pay For Parking With A Handicapped Sticker In New Jersey?
Saturday morning, I woke to a bit of a shocker. At about 12:00 PM, I rolled myself out of bed to a knock at the door. It was my dad, SURPRISE!. We decided to hit up The Beachcomber since the weather was absolutely gorgeous this weekend. However, it was what he did while parking in Seaside that really caught my eye.
Multiple injuries reported in Route 9 crash in Old Bridge
News 12 is told five people were injured in the crash that happened around 3 a.m., which ended with two vehicles in a wooded area.
Blue laser pointed at plane landing at NJ’s Teterboro Airport
TETERBORO — A blue laser was pointed at a small business jet as it landed at Teterboro Airport late Tuesday afternoon. The FAA said Air Alsie #6771 was arriving from Minneapolis/St. Paul around 5 p.m. when the crew reported the cockpit was lit by the laser. The plane landed safely and no injuries were reported.
Serious Crash Closes Central Jersey Roadway
A serious crash closed a roadway in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. South Brunswick police said that Promenade Boulevard westbound was closed at Route 1 due to the crash. Police expected the area to be disrupted for the next...
Woman, 19, dies after deer strike causes crash on Route 94 in Fredon
A 19-year-old Warren County woman was killed in a two-car collision triggered by a deer on Route 94 in Fredon on Sunday night, according to officials. A Jeep Wrangler was traveling south near the border of Frelinghuysen in Warren County around 10:30 p.m. when it hit a deer, veered into the northbound lane...
Proposed NJ law defines ‘Central Jersey’ — some surprised by what’s missing
If it gets its own spot on the New Jersey tourism map, then it must exist. Right?. A proposed law waiting for action in the New Jersey Legislature establishes a "Central Jersey" region on paper, which would then have to be included in the state's tourism marketing efforts. "It deserves...
Police Looking to Make Two People Famous in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
There are a lot of ways to become "famous." You can work hard you're entire life and work your way into the lineup for the almost-world-champion Philadelphia Phillies baseball team. You can push the video button on your camera and fall into success with TikTok videos. You can be born...
Just tragic – Elderly dog abandoned on Paterson, NJ, street
Animal Control officers in Paterson are trying to figure out who abandoned an elderly dog who was found on the street and on the brink of starvation. The puggle/boxer mix named "Wilma" was taken to the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge and then transferred to Country Willow Veterinary Hospital, where she is still being evaluated.
