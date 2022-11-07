ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Suspected thieves flee police, causing fatal fiery crash on Route 9

OLD BRIDGE — One person died after a vehicle being pursued during an investigation into an attempted car theft ended with a fiery crash on Route 9 early Wednesday morning. The vehicle being pursued by Marlboro police on Spring Valley Road struck several vehicles on Route 9 around 2:15 a.m. that injured three other people not connected to the investigation, according to the Attorney General's Office. The identities of those involved in the crash were not disclosed.
Just tragic – Elderly dog abandoned on Paterson, NJ, street

Animal Control officers in Paterson are trying to figure out who abandoned an elderly dog who was found on the street and on the brink of starvation. The puggle/boxer mix named "Wilma" was taken to the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge and then transferred to Country Willow Veterinary Hospital, where she is still being evaluated.
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

