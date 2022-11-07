Read full article on original website
KEYC
Fort Road Studios: crafting products bonded by family
LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - Some couples thrive by working together on a daily basis. Kelsey and Lisa found one couple that truly makes the most of their time together; so much so that they’ve even created a family business--Fort Road Studios in Lake Crystal--where each person has their niche!
KEYC
Accessorize: how the perfect jewelry, clothing match makes a difference
Laura Smith with Evergreen & Ink joined Kelsey and Lisa to talk more about building your brand and making that new business grow!
KEYC
Austin Willette: MSU Mankato student brings music passion to campus community
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kelsey and Lisa caught up with Austin Willette, a Minnesota State Mankato student, who is bringing his passion for music to the campus community and beyond!. You can find Austin’s music on Spotify, Apple Music and check out his music videos on YouTube.
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Nov. 11-13)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Famous actors, virtual reality, and delicious snacks are available at these weekend events. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Twin Cities Con:. Minneapolis Convention Center. November 11-13 One day passes beginning at $20. This convention highlights comics, toys, TV, film,...
KEYC
Richard Reisdorf eyes CD1 seat
Not equipped to help the kids with arts and crafts? Help is here! Kelsey and Lisa take a look at kids classes at the Mankato Makerspace!. Chankaska Creek Winery hosts annual 'Toast to Women'. For over 12 years, Chankaska Creek Ranch, Winery and Distillery have
KEYC
Read all about it: Mankato Clinic Magazine gets a revamp
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Clinic has revamped its magazine, featuring healthy resources for all. Marie Wood of Mankato Clinic joined Kelsey and Lisa to talk more about the magazines new look and content!
KEYC
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 11-10-2022 - clipped version
In Brown County, officials aren't requiring residents to obtain a permit for open burning, but they do need to notify the sheriff’s Office before the open burn. The National Young Americans Leaders Program is an intensive, two-and-a-half day program at the University of Minnesota. Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Wednesday Weather.
KEYC
Madelia says goodbye to historic fire station
MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) -For over one hundred years, the Madelia Fire Department, Police Department and City Hall have called the same Main Street building home. A new building has been in the works for quite some time, and the city hopes to be operating within the new space in less than a month.
Gross discovery in pizza bought from a Twin Cities Domino's
A roach, a rat, a bird — even someone’s uncle’s greasy tupeè — have been suggested on Twitter as possible answers to what was found inside a Domino’s Pizza ordered in St. Louis Park last week. Twin Cities resident Abby Honold said she ordered...
KEYC
Polito’s Pizza is temporarily closed
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Polito’s Pizza in Mankato has currently closed. The Wisconsin-based pizza chain posted a sign on the door which originally read: “We are closed due to all employees deciding to quit.”. Since then, the sign has been changed to say “Due to staffing shortages, Politos...
KEYC
Branding: Making your new business grow
Kelsey and Lisa had Ali from The Blackbird boutique
KEYC
Meat markets under pressure during hunting season
NICOLLET, Minn. (KEYC) - Your steak might take longer to get to your plate. A nationwide shortage of labor is hitting the meat processing industry. “So, it’s getting to be a little more challenging for hunters to find places that will take it and that can turn it around relatively quickly,” said Ryan Schmidt, Owner of Schmidts Meat Market in Nicollet.
KEYC
One person hospitalized following mobile home fire
Kelsey and Lisa had Ali from The Blackbird boutique
annandaleadvocate.com
80 years old and still working out
Three Annandale area residents, Dennis Jussila 80, Ayden Goff, 18, and Lynn Seagraves, 40, hit the stage for the Clash of the Titans Bodybuilding competition Saturday, Oct. 15, at Wayzata Middle School in Plymouth. Subscribe to the Annandale Advocate to read more community news!
KEYC
Using CBD: turning a Nuleev on physical, mental health
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The term “cannabidiol”--more commonly known as CBD--is becoming a household name in today’s world. Now, In America, over a third of all CBD usage is motivated by pain treatment. However, CBD is also believed to help reduce the level of dependency on cigarettes and nicotine, can help in the treatment of epilepsy. and can even help treat anxiety and depression. Still lots of questions remain about CBD and its every day use. To speak more on the topic, Jared Day, an expert from Mankato’s new CBD shop Nuleev, visited Kelsey and Lisa in-studio.
Historic church bell stolen from Dassel Lutheran cemetery
DASSEL, Minn. – A piece of history was stolen from a small southern Minnesota chapel.The bronze bell has been missing from the Swan Lake Cemetery chapel in Dassel for the last three weeks.Tim Hendrickson was with other cemetery board members on Oct. 15 when they came out to lay a new plot at the cemetery."At first we were pretty shocked that someone would even do it," Hendrickson said. "We came into this chapel here to look at the map, and then that's when we noticed that the bell was missing."The 1,000-pound bell was gifted to the Swan Lake Lutheran Church,...
KEYC
Burning ban lifted in Brown County
Your steak might take longer to get to your plate. A nationwide shortage of labor is hitting the meat processing industry. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 11-10-2022 - clipped version. Temperatures are expected to drop nearly 30 to 40 degrees over the next 24
fox9.com
Missing girl Madison Sellers last seen in Minneapolis
BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police have issued an alert for a 16-year-old girl in Blaine who has been missing since last week. In the alert shared by the Minnesota BCA, police say Sellers was last seen leaving a home in Blaine around 6:35 a.m. on Thursday, November 3. At the time, she was wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants.
City of Minnetonka diversity coordinator dies unexpectedly
The city of Minnetonka is mourning the unexpected death of the city's senior diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator, Keith Clarke. The city announced Clarke's passing Monday afternoon, stating the cause of his death has not yet been determined. "Keith developed strong friendships in a short time and his death is...
KEYC
LIVE: Preview of the Republican party Election Night party
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - One of the biggest battles on the ballot is for Minnesota governor. Over in Minneapolis, Dr. Scott Jensen is also preparing to watch the results; that’s where Darian Leddy of our sister station in Rochester previews the upcoming night.
