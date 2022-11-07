DASSEL, Minn. – A piece of history was stolen from a small southern Minnesota chapel.The bronze bell has been missing from the Swan Lake Cemetery chapel in Dassel for the last three weeks.Tim Hendrickson was with other cemetery board members on Oct. 15 when they came out to lay a new plot at the cemetery."At first we were pretty shocked that someone would even do it," Hendrickson said. "We came into this chapel here to look at the map, and then that's when we noticed that the bell was missing."The 1,000-pound bell was gifted to the Swan Lake Lutheran Church,...

DASSEL, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO