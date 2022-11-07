Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Subaru says US$25/hour McDonalds wage inflation stops it from manufacturing electric cars in the US
Subaru had an interesting take on bringing its EV manufacturing to US soil in order to comply with the newly minted made-in-America subsidy requirement for electric vehicles that Congress passed together with the aptly named Inflation Reduction Act not long ago. That same inflation, Subaru argues, has made it pause...
freightwaves.com
2 fuel retailer groups have a message: There will be enough diesel
Two major retailers of diesel fuel have released a joint statement that seeks to tell the consuming community everything is going to be OK. David Fialkov is the executive vice president of government affairs for both the National Association of Truckstop Owners (NATSO) and the Society of Independent Gasoline Marketers of America (SIGMA). SIGMA’s largest members tend to be big gasoline and diesel independent retailers such as Sheetz or Wawa.
China’s Denim Shipments into US Dry Up
U.S. imports of blue denim apparel continued to slide in September as a slowdown in consumer demand has caused merchants to take stock of their inventory positions. With jeans making up the vast majority of category, imports from the world increased 27.78 percent in the month compared to September 2021 to reach a value of $3.25 billion, according to the Commerce Department’s Office of Textiles & Apparel (OTEXA).
freightwaves.com
SONAR Sightings: Atlanta volumes gain momentum; NY/NJ imports drop again
The highlights from Tuesday’s SONAR reports are below. For more information on SONAR — the fastest freight-forecasting platform in the industry — or to request a demo, click here. Also, be sure to check out the latest SONAR update, TRAC — the freshest spot rate data in the industry.
freightwaves.com
After steep September slide, US imports stabilize in October
The outlook for U.S. imports looked ominous in September, when volumes plummeted double digits, both year on year and compared to August. If imports had continued to collapse at September’s pace, they would have sunk below pre-COVID levels in October. But imports didn’t continue to plunge in October, according...
China taking ‘aggressive’ steps to gut Canada’s democracy, warns Trudeau
The prime minister’s comments come after a news report that Beijing had funded a ‘clandestine network’ of candidates in 2019
freightwaves.com
Emirates to buy 777 freighters in deal with Boeing
Two transactions on Tuesday will add to the global supply of large cargo jets as airlines continue to invest in fleets to meet projections for growth in air shipping. Emirates, the fourth-largest air cargo carrier by volume, announced that it will expand its dedicated freighter fleet with the purchase of five 777 freighters from Boeing (NYSE: BA).
U.S. and U.K. reportedly nearing a deal for America to supply much-needed gas to Britain
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks at the COP27 climate change conference in Egypt on Nov. 7, 2022. The U.K. and the U.S. are nearing a deal that will see America inject huge supplies of natural gas into the British market, according to a new report. Skyrocketing natural gas prices...
The Ray Shot Down and Squadrons of Planes Frizzled Like Moths in the Air
Astounding Stories of Super-Science, August 1930, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. VOL. III, No. 2: The Flying City. The ray shot down—and squadrons of planes frizzled like moths in the air. Astounding...
energyintel.com
US Crude Flows to Asia Get a Boost
US crude flows to Asia are poised to surge in the final months of the year and into early 2023 in response to the recent opening of the arbitrage window for US oil. The upswing comes after the trade cooled a bit in the first nine months of 2022, when Northeast Asia's top three crude buyers — China, Japan and South Korea — together imported 513,000 barrels per day of US crude, down 118,000 b/d compared to the same period last year, according to official data. While politics and lingering trade issues still help inform China's approach, market factors like the discount of US crudes to global competitors and this year's realignment of global crude flows, are influencing buying habits in the region more. Chinese imports of US crude plunged by 50%, or 141,000 b/d, to 144,000 b/d in January-September. compared to the same period in 2021. Trading sources said the drop is likely a reflection of last year’s figures being inflated by China's desire to meet the terms of a trade war truce that it struck with the previous US administration of President Donald Trump. “It’s more of a gesture,” one source noted. But China-US tensions have risen this year, stoked by disputes over Taiwan and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and he added that US arbitrage economics have not been compelling for Chinese refiners for much of this year. These days, it “has to make economic sense to buy” US crude for China's refiners, said a Chinese market source. South Korea has been Asia’s most consistent buyer of US crude, importing 354,000 b/d in the first nine months, up by 19,000 b/d from a year ago. South Korean refiners generally enjoy additional benefits over other Asian buyers when it comes to US crude. A free trade agreement with Washington and Seoul's freight rebates — designed to encourage refiners to diversify their crude sources — help reduce their costs.
americanmilitarynews.com
China moves to take control of private tech firms with ‘joint venture’ deals
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. In a major departure from the market-oriented economic policy of the past 40 years, the Chinese Communist Party is moving to take greater control of technology and telecoms companies, with a return to the era of “joint ventures” between the state and private sector.
freightwaves.com
Why choosing the right carrier can make or break winter shipments
As the temperature drops, challenging daily winter weather driving conditions are on the rise. As we head into mid-November, winter hazards are on the horizon for much of the United States and with that comes an increased chance for the weather to wreak havoc on shipping operations. According to the...
freightwaves.com
Werner acquires ReedTMS Logistics in $112M deal
Werner Enterprises announced Monday that it has acquired freight broker ReedTMS Logistics for $112.4 million. The transaction also included the acquisition of a small dedicated carrier. The purchase price includes a maximum earnout of $7.5 million dependent on 2023 results. The deal was funded through Werner’s existing credit facilities, which...
generalaviationnews.com
Thousands of Spitfires to be mass produced in the UK
But these new airplanes aren’t for flying. Airfix, which has manufactured model airplane kits since 1952, is launching a new Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IXc model, which will be manufactured in the UK — the first time a main model kit has been produced in the country in over a decade, according to company officials.
Defense One
More Than 100 C-130s Are Down, Likely Because Mechanics Scratched Their Propellers, Air Force Says
A maintenance procedure used by Air Force mechanics to document inspections likely damaged hundreds of C-130 propeller blades over a decade, according to service officials. Maintenance technicians examining the propeller blades for cracks or other damage scratched permanent marks on each blade to document the inspection had taken place. “The...
protocol.com
Kai-Fu Lee wanted to teach the US about Chinese AI. Instead he provoked a rivalry.
Contributing to a $6 million investment in a fledgling AI startup may not be a headline-grabbing move for Sinovation Ventures, the Chinese venture capital firm led by legendary AI technologist Kai-Fu Lee. But those 2021 and 2022 investments in U.S.-based HPC-AI Tech could serve a greater purpose for the celebrity...
freightwaves.com
Energy shipping boom: Propane tankers breach $100,000 a day
Fossil-fuel shipping is going from strength to strength and shows no signs of peaking. Rates for some very large gas carriers (VLGCs) have now topped $100,000 per day. Liquified natural gas (LNG) carriers crossed into six-digit territory months ago. The most fuel-efficient very large crude carriers (VLCCs) have now crossed that threshold as well.
freightwaves.com
Q&A: Year-end threats on supply chain policy
The views expressed here are solely those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates. Jake Medwell, founding partner at 8VC, and Loren Smith, president of Skyline Policy Risk Group, discuss key industry topics for this regular quarterly Q&A exclusively on FreightWaves. MEDWELL:...
China promises change but sticks to severe 'zero COVID' plan
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leaders promised Thursday to improve quarantine and other anti-virus policies after public frustration boiled over into protests but said they will stick to a severe “zero COVID” strategy that has confined millions of people to their homes and disrupted the economy. President Xi Jinping’s government is enforcing some of the world’s most extreme anti-virus restrictions despite rising costs while other countries ease travel and other curbs. The government has given no indication when it might ease controls that have shut down Shanghai and other major cities for weeks at a time to find and isolate every infected person. The ruling Communist Party’s seven-member Standing Committee said it will “unswervingly adhere” to “zero COVID” but promised to make it less disruptive. It said 20 changes including in quarantine, testing and treatment were approved but gave no details. The party promised to release “stranded people” who have been in quarantine or blocked for weeks from leaving cities where there are cases. “We will protect people’s lives and health to the greatest extent and minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development,” the party leaders said in a statement.
Washington Examiner
America's decline has to be by design
Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele ruffled a lot of feathers when he declared in a March Twitter post, “The most powerful country in the world is falling so fast, that it makes you rethink what are the real reasons. ... Something so big and powerful can’t be destroyed so quickly, unless the enemy comes from within.”
