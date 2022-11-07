ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments / 3

Related
Click2Houston.com

Race for Harris County judge still too close to call

HOUSTON – A poll from the University of Houston’s Hobby School of Public Affairs shows the race for Harris County judge is in a statistical dead heat. In a survey of likely Harris County voters conducted the week of Oct. 10, Republican Alexandra del Moral Mealer had a 2% lead over Democratic incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo with 8% of voters still undecided.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Harris County elections officials warn voters of potential long wait times at polling sites

Tuesday is election day and 782 polling locations across Harris County will open at 7 a.m. Elections officials say they’re anticipating a high turnout on Tuesday and encourage voters to come prepared for longer lines at polls. Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum warned that as voters head out to cast their ballots, the new voting machines now print voter selections onto paper ballots. He said some voters struggled with the paper ballots during early voting.
houstonpublicmedia.org

Clear Creek ISD students arrested for threatening violence over district’s decision to hold classes during Astros’ championship parade

Two Houston-area middle school students have been arrested and accused of making terroristic threats in response to their school district’s announcement that it would remain open Monday during the Astros’ championship parade. Clear Creek ISD spokesperson Sydney Hunt said Monday the arrested students are from Seabrook Intermediate and...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

2 students arrested after making threats against Clear Creek ISD for not closing schools for Astros parade, district officials say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – Two students have been arrested and charged after making social media threats against Clear Creek Independent School District, officials announced Monday. The accused were reportedly angry that CCISD did not close campuses so students and staff could enjoy the Astros World Series parade. Several other...
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Have you seen him? Montgomery County man missing since Oct. 27; may be staying in tent or homeless encampment, deputies say

A family is asking for the public’s help in the search for a 30-year-old man who’s been reported as missing, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Mickal Minter last contacted his mother by phone on Oct. 27. He is pictured above having long hair, however, deputies say he could have a “buzz cut” style at this time.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

The Bill of Rights: The Third Amendment

The Bill of Rights has guaranteed our freedoms and rights for over 200 years. In this regular series, Dean Leonard Baynes with the University of Houston Law Center looks at whether they still relate to society today. "The Third Amendment of the United States Constitution prohibits soldiers from demanding shelter...

Comments / 0

Community Policy