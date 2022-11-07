Tuesday is election day and 782 polling locations across Harris County will open at 7 a.m. Elections officials say they’re anticipating a high turnout on Tuesday and encourage voters to come prepared for longer lines at polls. Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum warned that as voters head out to cast their ballots, the new voting machines now print voter selections onto paper ballots. He said some voters struggled with the paper ballots during early voting.

2 DAYS AGO