Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo throws shade at Mattress Mack, local leaders during victory speech
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo went to bed “cautiously optimistic" on election night as results were still coming in, but her victory was confirmed Wednesday by preliminary election results and a concession by her Republican challenger, Alexandra Mealer. Hidalgo led by about 16,000 votes...
Texas Supreme Court ruling opens possibility that late Harris County ballots won’t be counted
After several Harris County polling places opened late, a state district judge ordered voting locations there to stay open until 8 p.m. But the state’s highest civil court blocked that ruling. The Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday set the stage for a legal fight over whether to count ballots...
Harris County keeps Election Day polls open until 8 p.m., ballots cast in final hour put aside for now
Harris County kept polls open an extra hour after groups filed suit when multiple sites had delayed openings. But the Texas Supreme Court says any ballots cast by people who showed up after 7 p.m. should be kept separate for now. Texas’ largest county kept polls open until 8 p.m....
Harris County election results 2022: County judge, commissioners, propositions
For statewide results, including Texas governor, click here. The following are results from key races around Harris County. Polls will now close at 8 p.m. after a lawsuit over delayed poll openings.
Race for Harris County judge still too close to call
HOUSTON – A poll from the University of Houston’s Hobby School of Public Affairs shows the race for Harris County judge is in a statistical dead heat. In a survey of likely Harris County voters conducted the week of Oct. 10, Republican Alexandra del Moral Mealer had a 2% lead over Democratic incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo with 8% of voters still undecided.
Harris County keeping polls open until 8 p.m. after multiple voting locations opened late on Election Day 2022
As polls opened across the county Tuesday morning, voters reported technical issues and long lines. All sites were open as of 11:30 a.m., according to Harris County election officials, but one location subsequently closed after a nearby death. Texas’ largest county is keeping polls open until 8 p.m. Tuesday –...
Election results: Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo vs challenger Alexandra Mealer
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Democratic incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo will serve another term as county judge for Texas' most populous county after Republican challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer conceded the race Wednesday morning minutes after the final Election Day ballots were tallied. The results on Election Day were delayed...
City of Houston employee’s work-related death at Melrose Park prompts closure of nearby polling place
A North Houston polling place closed around midday Tuesday after a city employee died in a nearby work-related incident, according to officials with Harris County and the City of Houston. The employee died late Tuesday morning at Melrose Park, 1001 Canino Rd., according to a statement released by Houston Mayor...
Harris County elections officials warn voters of potential long wait times at polling sites
Tuesday is election day and 782 polling locations across Harris County will open at 7 a.m. Elections officials say they’re anticipating a high turnout on Tuesday and encourage voters to come prepared for longer lines at polls. Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum warned that as voters head out to cast their ballots, the new voting machines now print voter selections onto paper ballots. He said some voters struggled with the paper ballots during early voting.
Election results for Texas State Senate races in the Greater Houston area on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election is being held on November 8. You can find results for Texas State Senate races in the Greater Houston area on Tuesday night here. Scroll down to find additional results for statewide, congressional, and state representative races as well as other contests in Harris and surrounding counties.
City worker dies after being electrocuted in basket of cherry picker at Harris Co. polling location
County officials informed voters that the community center was closed "due to issues outside of their control."
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas Governor
Beto O'Rourke at the Houston Willing Workers Church on November 6Screenshot from Twitter. Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke campaigned all across the state holding rallies to encourage voters to support him on election day. O’Rourke is challenging Governor Greg Abbott as election day is set for Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
Clear Creek ISD students arrested for threatening violence over district’s decision to hold classes during Astros’ championship parade
Two Houston-area middle school students have been arrested and accused of making terroristic threats in response to their school district’s announcement that it would remain open Monday during the Astros’ championship parade. Clear Creek ISD spokesperson Sydney Hunt said Monday the arrested students are from Seabrook Intermediate and...
2 students arrested after making threats against Clear Creek ISD for not closing schools for Astros parade, district officials say
LEAGUE CITY, Texas – Two students have been arrested and charged after making social media threats against Clear Creek Independent School District, officials announced Monday. The accused were reportedly angry that CCISD did not close campuses so students and staff could enjoy the Astros World Series parade. Several other...
Have you seen him? Montgomery County man missing since Oct. 27; may be staying in tent or homeless encampment, deputies say
A family is asking for the public’s help in the search for a 30-year-old man who’s been reported as missing, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Mickal Minter last contacted his mother by phone on Oct. 27. He is pictured above having long hair, however, deputies say he could have a “buzz cut” style at this time.
Mother killed, ex-boyfriend dead in murder-suicide at apartment complex in northeast Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON – Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide Tuesday night in northeast Harris County, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at 7:57 p.m. in the 200 block of Assay Street, near Beltway 8 and West Lake Houston Parkway. Homicide and...
Missing Fort Bend County boy Shaquan Burns, 13, last seen in Richmond
RICHMOND, Texas - Authorities in Fort Bend County are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 13-year-old boy. Shaquan Burns was last seen Sunday in Richmond. He was last seen wearing a tie-dye hoodie as pictured in his photograph and black shoes. He was carrying a brown backpack.
Liberal Pct. 6 Constable Attacks Mattress Mac For Supporting Crime Victims
Harris County Pct. 6 Constable Silvia Trevino is supporting Lina Hidalgo & is a far-left hack so she is attacking Mattress Mac for giving a voice to crime victim. Of course she’s also playing the race card. Here’s what Trevino posted on social media:. April Aguirre, the aunt...
The Bill of Rights: The Third Amendment
The Bill of Rights has guaranteed our freedoms and rights for over 200 years. In this regular series, Dean Leonard Baynes with the University of Houston Law Center looks at whether they still relate to society today. "The Third Amendment of the United States Constitution prohibits soldiers from demanding shelter...
