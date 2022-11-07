ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Mizzou basketball faces Southern Indiana to open its season. Here's how you can watch

By Adam Hensley, Columbia Daily Tribune
 2 days ago
A new era of Missouri basketball starts Monday.

Led by first-year head coach Dennis Gates, Mizzou's season opener against Southern Indiana tips off at 7 p.m. CT. Fans who can't attend the game can watch the action on the SEC Network.

Aside from the program's hiring of Gates, the Tigers made splashes in the transfer portal, most notably with Missouri State transfer Isiaih Mosley. Gates also landed junior conference stars Sean East II and Mohamed Diarra. The Tigers return Kobe Brown as well, who scored a team-high 25 points and led Mizzou with 11 rebounds in its exhibition win over Washington University on Nov. 3. With new faces and a renewed sense of optimism, there's buzz around a Mizzou program looking to improve off its 12-21 record last season.

Southern Indiana put together a quality year in 2021-22, going 18-8 and finishing first in the Great Lakes Valley Conference's East Division.

Here's everything Missouri fans need to know in order to watch the Tigers' game tonight.

How to watch Mizzou basketball's season opener against Southern Indiana

When: 7 p.m. CT Monday, Nov. 7

Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia

Livestream: SEC Network

What TV channel is the Mizzou basketball game?

The SEC Network is not a traditional cable television channel. Instead, it's package included in an ESPN+ subscription. You can sign up for ESPN+ here.

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.

Columbia Daily Tribune

