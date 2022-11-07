ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

Florida Code Compliance Officer Arrested For Violating Stalking Injunction At The Beach

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20TaFF_0j1w5mUY00

An on-duty code compliance officer was arrested over the weekend for violating an injunction for protection against stalking.

According to deputies, Code Compliance Officer Thomas Brennan was arrested by Walton County Sheriff’s Office after he was found to be actively violating an injunction in place since March of this year.

The victim told deputies they were sitting on the beach with family when Brennan parked his ATV close by and sat for several minutes. The victim said the two made eye contact several times and recognized each other.

“Brennan got off the ATV and began to walk in their direction within a few feet from where they were sitting so, they began video recording him. When Brennan noticed the camera, he altered his direction and walked past towards a group of people down the beach,” said WCSO.

The victim left with their belongings and walked up the beach access to the parking lot. They told deputies, Brennan then jumped in his ATV, drove up the access, passed within a few feet of the victim, and sat in the parking lot. Brennan watched the victim for several minutes as they sat in their vehicle waiting for a deputy to arrive.

Based on video and victim statements, Brennan was arrested and transported to the Walton County Jail where is charged with violating an injunction.

Brennon retired as a law enforcement officer from Memphis Police Department in 2009 and worked for Walton County Sheriff’s Office for a brief period ending in 2012.

He was given a $1,000 bond and was released the following day, November 6 th , deputies say.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 0

Related
niceville.com

Walton code compliance officer arrested

WALTON COUNTY, Fla— An on-duty Walton County Code Compliance Officer has been arrested for allegedly violating an injunction for protection against stalking, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, November 5, the agency arrested Thomas Brennan after he was...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Woman on trial for meth trafficking goes missing

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman found guilty for drug trafficking Wednesday never returned after deliberations began, and the court judge has issued a capias for her arrest. Ashley Yvonne Peters, 37, was originally arrested after being involved in a traffic stop in 2020, where a K-9 had reportedly...
niceville.com

Niceville shooting victim is former Okaloosa commissioner: report

NICEVILLE, Fla. — The man who died after being shot at a home in Niceville has been identified as Doug Hutcheson, a former Okaloosa County Commissioner, according to published reports. According to the Northwest Florida Daily News, while the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office declined to name the victim, citing...
NICEVILLE, FL
CBS 42

Family seeks answers after an inmate killed in Florida prison

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — Two weeks after an inmate died in the Bay Correctional Facility, he was buried this weekend. His family said another prisoner killed the 60-year-old. “All I want is justice for my dad,” Michael Toler Sr.’s daughter Talitha Toler said. Weeks after Toler was killed in the Bay County prison, his family […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Judge sentences Valparaiso woman for stealing $700k from law firm

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County judge sentenced Janice Porter, 43, to a maximum of eight years in prison after fraud and money laundering charges from 2020. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department said an investigation revealed Porter stole a total of $730,356.19 over a 7-year span. Porter was responsible for administering the unnamed law […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Man shot on Dixie St in Crestview, police investigate

Photos in this story could be graphic for some readers CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — One man was shot in the hand Tuesday morning in what Crestview Police are investigating as a self-defense case. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. at a home near the intersection of Second Ave. and Dixie St. The police report said […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WJHG-TV

Motorcycle crash in Walton County ends in death

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A motorcyclist has died after a fatal crash in Walton County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Early Tuesday morning, officials say a 40-year-old Freeport man was traveling in the westbound lane on Rock Hill Road near Ed Brown Field Road and attempting a left turn.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for November 4-6, 2022

Tony Sorey, 45, Tampa, Florida: Possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking of fentanyl: Marianna Police Department. Stacey Hall, 48, Blakely Georgia: Attached tag/sticker not assigned or legally transferred, failure to register vehicle: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Andrew Drigger, 20, Greenwood,...
MARIANNA, FL
wtvy.com

Vernon man dead after hit and run in Washington County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A hit and run Sunday night in Washington County has left a Vernon man dead. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say the person was wearing dark clothing while walking along an unlit area of Holmes Valley Road. An unknown car going the same direction hit the person near the intersection of Holmes Valley Road and Twin Ponds Road. The car then drove away.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Florida Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal Hit-and-Run of Vernon Man in Washington County on Sunday, November 6, 2022

The Florida Highway Patrol has announced an investigation into a fatal hit-and-run vehicular versus person accident on Sunday night, November 6, 2022, in Washington County. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say a Vernon man is deceased following the accident in the vicinity of Holmes Valley Road after being hit by a car near the intersection of Holmes Valley Road and Twin Ponds Road.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Woman found dead floating in Gulf of Mexico

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A woman was found dead floating in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday afternoon. In a Facebook post, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a 60-year-old female tourist was discovered floating in the Gulf near the Shirah beach access in Destin. She had reportedly last been seen entering the water to […]
DESTIN, FL
getthecoast.com

‘Grunt Style’ opens first Florida store at Destin Commons

Grunt Style is the newest business to set up shop at Destin Commons, and officially opened on November 4. In 2009, a former Army Drill Sergeant started Grunt Style in Fort Benning, Georgia with just $1,200 in his pocket. Today, this location is Grunt Style’s first location in Florida and 14th in the nation.
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

UPDATE: Walton wildfire contained

Updated 5:55 p.m. Walton County Fire Rescue issued another alert stating the fire is out. “Fortunately, firefighters were able to contain the flames before any structures were damaged,” Walton County Fire rescue wrote. “Florida Forest Service is en route to cut a fire line. Please use caution in the area as WCFR and Walton County […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Narcotics allegedly found in Fort Walton Beach home leads to charges

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A search of a Fort Walton Beach area home by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Section reportedly found methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), six people were...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
143K+
Followers
19K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy