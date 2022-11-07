System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, Incubus and Evanescence are confirmed for Las Vegas’ Sick New World festival

System Of A Down , Korn , Deftones , Incubus and Evanescence have been confirmed for Sick New World , a brand new festival taking place in Las Vegas on Saturday May 13, 2023.

More than 50 bands are due to appear at the one-day event, including Papa Roach, Turnstile, Chevelle, Mr Bungle, Ville Valo’s VV, Placebo, Killing Joke and Spiritbox.

Other bands on the bill include The Sisters Of Mercy, Coal Chamber, Soulfly, Lacuna Coil, Melvins and Kittie. The full line-up can be seen on the poster below.

The festival, which is skewed towards millennial metal, follows the pattern of the recent When We Were Young festival, which centred on the mid-00s emo and post-hardcore scene.

Sick New World takes place at Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Tickets can be pre-ordered here .